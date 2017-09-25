Why Intel's Myriad X Is More Impressive Than Apple's A11 Bionic

Intel’s only dominates now in desktop and server processors. Myriad X could be Intel's best bet to dominate AI-enhanced smart gadgets.

Movidius originally designed the Myriad1 as a co-processor for smartphones and other mobile devices. The Myriad X is now a standalone, neural compute-capable processor.

Apple’s A11 Bionic is certainly the best smartphone processor today. However, I am more impressed with Intel’s Myriad X Vision Processing Unit [VPU].

I appreciate the outstanding benchmark scores of Apple’s (AAPL) A11 Bionic SoC (System on Chip). However, I am more captivated with the future potential of Intel’s (INTC) Myriad X Vision Processing Unit [VPU]. Intel’s subsidiary Movidius originally designed the first Myriad VPU as a co-processor for smartphones and other mobile devices. The Myriad X is now a standalone processor with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine.

Unlike the A11 Bionic SoC, VPUs like the Myriad X is bringing deep learning or artificial intelligence capabilities to different consumer electronic products - not just smartphones and tablets. Unlike the Tesla GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) of Nvidia (NVDA), the Myriad X goes beyond the data center to do deep learning tasks. The Myriad X is the AI processor for consumer gadgets which use cameras.

(Source: INTEL)

The Long-Term Potential of Myriad X

Sad but true, Intel has only demonstrated its dominance in desktop PC and server processors. ARM-based processors now dominate the mobile device application processor market. ARM-based SoCs are also seen as the better processors for Internet of Things devices. Lack of consumer/industry support compelled Intel to axe some of its Internet of Things-related processors and products.

The RISC-based Myriad X VPU, therefore, is Intel’s best bet on still making an impact on Internet of Things devices. Vision Processing and the ability to learn from the data visually captured makes the Myriad X important for surveillance cameras, drones, DSLRs/Videocams, full or semi-autonomous self-driving cars, video chat appliances, domestic and industrial robots, smartphones, computers, and smart TV sets. Facial recognition and hand gestures are now used to control computers and mobile devices, why not smart TV sets too.

I cannot quantify the economic benefit that Myriad X can contribute to Intel right now. However, Jon Peddie Research did say that VPUs and Convolutional Neural Nets [CNN] are the next supercomputer. Intel bought Movidius because it realized that dedicated VPUs are very important for machine learning and deep learning purposes.

VPUs like Intel’s Myriad X are at the crossroads of Internet of Things and deep learning.

(Source: Jon Peddie Research)

Myriad X’s long-term potential can be guesstimated by appreciating its potential adoption in the personal and commercial drone industry. The drone or UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) Industry is projected to generate annual sales of more than $12 billion by 2021.

(Source: Business Insider/Skye Gould)

The fast-growing global market for surveillance/video cameras is also a huge opportunity for the deep learning capable Myriad X VPU. GoldStein Research estimated that the global surveillance market’s value last year was$31.37 billion. It projected that it will grow to $76.84 billion by 2024, a CAGR of 15.04%.

My takeaway is that home and building security can benefit from artificial intelligence-enabled cameras. Securing people and property could use the behavior analysis and facial recognition capabilities of VPUs with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine.

Intel is the dominant supplier (99% market share) of datacenter processors. Myriad X could help it become a major chip supplier for VSaaS (Video Surveillance-as-a-Service) cloud operators. Eagle Eye Networks listed 11 reasons why video surveillance is now moving to the cloud. The Myriad X is therefore a timely product for VSaaS.

Below is a partial screenshot why VSaaS is now the trend for video surveillance. Intel’s Xeon processors can run the datacenter servers and Movidius’ Myriad X can do the real-time, AI-enhanced 24/7 surveillance tasks for VSaaS.

(Source: Eagle Eye Networks)

Conclusion

ARM-based chipmakers like Qualcomm (QCOM) and Apple can dominate the processors of smart things. Intel can dominate early in VPUs. As far as I know, Movidius is the only major firm that’s a pure-play VPU company. Having an early-bird advantage can make Intel the go-to VPU chip supplier for autonomous cars, drones, and robots.

Intel is a buy. It is deftly branching out of its x86 processor comfort zone. Intel will remain a competitive player in the semiconductor industry for many years to come.

Lastly, my buy recommendation for INTC is also because it is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. FundamentalSpeculation used its AI algorithm to demonstrate that INTC deserves a higher valuation right now. FundamentalSpeculation's high fair value price for Intel's stock was derived by first computing the average valuation ratios of other companies with similar business fundamentals of Intel. It was then adjusted based on the average valuation ratios of Intel's direct peers in the Semiconductors Industry.

(Source: FundamentalSpeculation.io)

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, NVDA, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.