Further Upside For UPS From International Segment

Volumes have been growing, and the growth-hampering factors on the per-piece revenue front have a finite life.

But the situation isn't as simple as UPS not having enough growth overseas.

United Parcel Service (UPS) has slowly but steadily grown its revenues in the last five years. But a closer look at its growth reveals that all of that has been coming from the United States Domestic Package segment, while the International Package segment has apparently come to a relative standstill. However, growth seems to have returned to the international segment in the last one year and, if it continues, it will help UPS improve its overall growth numbers over the next several years, which is a possible upside I'd like to dig into in this article. If the analysis yields a positive result, it could mean further support for UPS stock in the long term on the strength of international growth.

Source: UPS 2016 Annual Report

UPS' net revenue increased by $6.77 billion between 2012 and 2016. US Domestic Package revenue accounted for nearly 80% of the growth during that period. Growth in International Package and Supply Chain and Freight segments has been flat, hurting UPS' overall revenue growth numbers during the period in question.

Notwithstanding the fact that UPS is the number one transport and logistics company in the United States, one would expect it to enjoy much better returns from the International Package segment since the company operates in more than 220 countries around the world. The growth of global e-commerce should have, at the very least, improved UPS' fortunes in Europe, which accounts for nearly half of UPS' International Package revenues.

Unfortunately, that hasn't happened until now.

Though UPS appears to be a terrible performer on the international front, a deeper analysis reveals that the company has actually increased its International Package Volume at a steady pace over the last five years. Total Average Daily Package Volume, which includes domestic and export packages, increased from 2,399,000 in 2012 to 2,845,000 by 2016. But UPS has only few hundred million dollars in revenue growth to show for the 18.5% volume growth.

Why is that?

The reason for the near-flat revenue growth number is that UPS' International Package average revenue declined from $19.13 per piece in 2012 to $16.29 per piece by 2016, a decline of 14.8%. According to the company, average revenue per piece has been declining mainly due to the stronger dollar, while changes in rates and product mix also affected growth.

Source: UPS Annual Reports 2016, 2015, 2014

But the good news for UPS is that most of its problems aren't going to be perpetual. In 2014, UPS wrote this in its annual report:

"Currency-adjusted export revenue per piece decreased 3.1% in 2014, as the shift in product mix from our premium express products to our standard products more than offset the increase in base rates (volume for our standard products increased 12%, while volume for our premium express products increased 4%)."

As UPS customers moved from using premium express products to standard products, the company adjusted the base rates to minimize the impact, but still had to accept a 1.7% decline in average revenue per piece.

The US dollar kept on strengthening throughout the period, further hurting UPS in terms of average revenue earned per piece. But both these issues - customers moving to a lower-priced product and the strengthening of the dollar - cannot go on forever. The negative impact on average revenue per piece will have to come down at some point, and that may have already started to happen.

To recap, in the last five quarters, International Package Volume has been increasing in low to mid single digits, but it wasn't enough to make up for the decline in average revenue per piece. During that same period, however, UPS' International Package Revenue has registered growth, thanks to volume growth offsetting the decline in average revenue per piece, and that trend looks set to continue over the next few years.

Source: UPS Quarterly Filings

The combination of increasing volume and reduction in the pace of decline in average revenue per piece is the reason behind revenue growth, and UPS should be able to continue the current trend.

UPS has made significant investments to improve its international volume, and the company has committed $2 billion towards improving its European infrastructure, as well as bolstering its presence in regions like the Middle East:

"We continued to expand our capabilities and presence in international markets in the second quarter. We announced our acquisition of Nightline, the leading small-package company in Ireland, while in May, UPS was proud to be selected as the official logistics partner for Expo 2020 in Dubai. In fact, we've already started to leverage this exclusive partnership to accelerate our growth in the Middle East. These announcements bring the number of partnerships and acquisitions we've entered to 13 over the last few years." - Q2-2017 Earnings Call

UPS' strength in the US domestic market will allow the company to exploit growth in the Asia-to-US trade lane. With global e-commerce expected to grow at a steady rate over the next several years, UPS' current growth rate will slowly increase over a similar period.

At the current price point, UPS is a great buy and an ideal long-term holding.

UPS PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.