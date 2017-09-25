Qualcomm: Share Price Resilience Signals An Upturn

NXP acquisition provides Qualcomm with defensive flexibility against weakening of the smartphone market and regulatory attacks on its licensing revenue.

Share price is resilient in the face of a negative federal court decision, as the market starts to see an end game for Qualcomm.

Share Price Shows Robustness

Despite a negative outcome in the company's action against iPhone manufacturers amidst its ongoing legal imbroglio with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the planets are nonetheless aligning for Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to see its share price rise in coming months, presenting opportunity for investors to participate in the upturn.

After a one-year slide in its stock, the negative import of a federal court decision on September 8, 2017, which rebuffs Qualcomm's attempt to have Apple's contract manufacturers remit royalty payments, failed to depress the company's share price still further. The stock instead jumped from $48.92 to $52.52 in subsequent days. The positive response of the market to this disappointing legal development is indicative of its appreciation of other positive factors playing on Qualcomm.

To assess the extent of previous damage dealt to Qualcomm by its legal dispute with Apple, where Apple claims that Qualcomm levies an unacceptably high price for its chips, and to underscore the significance of the recent uptick on the heels of bad news, it is informative to benchmark the price performance of Qualcomm against that of Apple over the last nine months. Qualcomm's shares have cratered 22.4%.

Top Annualized Dividend Yield

Qualcomm's patent income has plummeted by approximately half a billion dollars per quarter since Apple’s contract manufacturers began withholding payments. In turn, this has led to a 42% drop in Qualcomm’s 3Q17 profit relative to the same quarter last year.

Yet laying the ground for an upturn are substantial factors that promise far better for the stock. Among those factors, Qualcomm in August filed with U.S. officials to block the importation of iPhones that breach Qualcomm’s patents. If successful, this could prove to be an important bargaining chip for Qualcomm in settling the case with Apple. Settlement may be expected to be as strongly positive for Qualcomm's share price as the case has heretofore been damaging.

Even more compelling as a factor attracting buyers to Qualcomm's stock is the fact that the company has the top annualized dividend yield measured in percent terms of all semiconductor companies at 4.5%, after an outstanding record of increasing its dividend in each of the last ten years. It is thought that there is little likelihood of a change in this liberal dividend policy coming about as a result of the NXP acquisition.

Increase Potential Business Base

The catchment market for 5G is expanding as applications for the developing technology in new industries increase the potential business base for the company, with Qualcomm's ability to develop new segments enhanced by the acquisition of NXP. The RF segment is one such business area that Qualcomm is developing.

The strategic goal of the takeover of NXP is that it will provide Qualcomm with access to the automotive and security markets, to balance the company's vulnerability to the softening smartphone market which generates in excess of 60% of revenue. As well as providing defensive flexibility, the acquisition will create the world's third-largest semiconductor enterprise, behind Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF).

With its licensing revenue producing 87% of profits, and with that revenue under legal and regulatory attack, achieving defensive flexibility is an essential course for the company, and should secure ongoing robust profitability. NXP will greatly increase Qualcomm’s options in the IoT, auto, and digital networking segments, and boost chipset revenue by approximately 40%.

ARM Bodes Well For Technical Integration

The acquisition will metamorphose Qualcomm from a fabless company into an integrated device manufacturer, and facilitate its entree into the dynamic microcontroller space. In 2016, NXP was the largest microcontroller supplier, with income of $2.9 billion and market share of 19%.

Though Qualcomm has not previously manufactured microcontrollers, both companies share expertise in ARM technology, and it is this technology which NXP uses to manufacture its microcontrollers, a consideration which bodes well for the technical integration of the two enterprises.

At 12-month cycle lows, Qualcomm is an attractive stock for traders as they may take advantage of reduced risk entries to join the coming upswing. Increased volume of late tends to confirm heightening trading interest in the stock, which in turn should produce an increase in share price.

Conclusions

Resilience of share price after a twelve month slide, and in the face of a negative federal court decision regarding Qualcomm's attempt to have Apple's contract manufacturers remit royalty payments, underscores that there are positive factors buoying the stock.

Among these, Qualcomm's complaint to U.S. authorities seeking to ban importation of iPhones which breach the company’s patents may prove an invaluable bargaining chip in reaching a settlement of Apple's suit against the company. A settlement should have considerable positive affect on Qualcomm's share price.

Also, Qualcomm's top annualized dividend yield, measured in percent terms of all semiconductor companies at 4.5%, will draw buyers to the stock. Moreover, the evolving market for 5G applications should drive new industries to provide an expanded business base for the company.

The NXP acquisition is an essential strategic progression to provide defensive flexibility to the company against weakening of the smartphone market and regulatory attacks on its licensing revenue. It will in the process considerably increase profitability.

The combined affect of these positive elements should see Qualcomm's share price embark upon an uptrend in coming months.

