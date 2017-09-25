Algonquin: Double-Digit Growth Expected For This Utility

Algonquin's dividend payout ratio is incredibly high, so dividend growth will very likely be lower than the company's overall growth.

Algonquin Power and Utilities' (NYSE: AQN) (TSX: AQN) aggressive growth in the energy generation business will likely deliver double-digit EPS and dividend growth for the coming years, rare for a utility. As growth is expected to come from investments in highly regulated areas of the market, earnings volatility and overall risk will very likely be low. Investors looking for a utility company with high-growth potential should consider including Algonquin Power and Utilities in their portfolio.



This is part of a series covering Canadian electric utilities. Read about Fortis (NYSE: FTS) (TSX: FTS) here. Articles for Hydro One (OTCPK: HRNNF) and TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) will be coming soon.

Business Overview

Algonquin Power and Utilities is an energy producer and utility company. Although its headquartered in Canada, most of its operations are in the United States. Algonquin concentrates on renewables, solar and wind specifically. The company has two main business segments, Liberty Power and Liberty Utilities.

Liberty Utilities focuses on the generation, distribution, and transmission of electricity, gas, and water in regulated markets across the United States, with 757,000 customers, and accounting for 75% of EBITDA. Natural gas distribution is the largest component in this segment, although the company is significantly expanding its production of renewable energy in the coming years. Regulations in this segment ensure the company's revenues and cash-flow are incredibly stable, and almost guarantee profitability, but prevent high profit margins.

Liberty Power focuses on the generation and sale of renewable energy, with 1.5GW of net generation capacity, and accounts for 25% of EBITDA. This segment operates in both Canada and the United States, with the American operations accounting for 70% of EBITDA. Wind energy currently accounts for most of the segment's energy production (64% of EBITDA), and its expected to grow in the coming years (81% of EBITDA by 2021). Most of the company's new investments and projects, around 60%, will be in this sector.

(Source: Algonquin Investor Presentation)



The company's recent financial performance has been stellar, with most key metrics growing at double-digit rates. EPS (without any adjustments) has grown by 30% for the last five years, through successful acquisitions and CAPEX.

(Source: Algonquin Investor Presentation)

Last quarter's results were equally as impressive, with the company growings its EPS 18% YoY.

(Source: Algonquin 2Q2017 Report)

Growth and Projects in Development

Management is targeting double-digit EPS and dividend growth, at least until 2021, on the back of the company's large investments - CAD $6 billion in CAPEX for the next four years, impressive considering the company only has CAD $10.5 billion in assets currently.

(Source: Algonquin Investor Presentation)

The above goal seems easily achievable to me for a simple reason, the company expects most of this growth to come from investments in wind energy in regulated/rate-based markets. As mentioned previously, investments in this area have easily predictable earnings, as the market is heavily regulated by the government, and, therefore, management's guidance will most likely be accurate.

(Source: Algonquin Investor Presentation)

Besides the above, the company is well poised to take advantage of the increased emphasis on renewable energy production. The US Department of Energy estimates that wind energy will be 20% of total energy production by 2030, around triple today's percentage. As Algonquin is pivoting into this market, the company will be able to take advantage of changing market conditions to increase its growth.

(Source: United States Department of Energy)

On the other hand, renewables are still quite dependent on government subsidies, tax breaks and the like to compete with other forms of energy production. The Renewable Electricity Production Tax Credit, worth $0.00184/kWh, is being phased out in the next four years, which will lower the profitability of wind energy in the long-term. Algonquin has some insulation from these reductions, as under current IRS rules the company can still invest up to CAD $1.5 billion in wind energy and receive the credit:

(Source: Algonquin Investor Presentation)

Dividend

Algonquin has paid a dividend uninterrupted for 17 years, its grown at a 16% annual rate for the last five years, and currently yields 4.56%, quite attractive for dividend investors. The payout ratio is rather high, at 128% of earnings and 51% of funds from operations, significantly above management's upper guideline of 100% of earnings and 40% of funds from operations. Management is expecting 10% dividend growth for the coming years, and for the ratios to improve as EPS growth is expected to be higher. Although this seems quite likely, it is important to note that the dividend is probably at the upper end of what is reasonable, and management has little room to grow it if financial performance is worse than expected.

Although the company is Canadian, the dividend is paid in US dollars, minimizing foreign currency risk for US investors. Investors in both countries can also take advantage of the company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Peer Comparison

Fortis and Hydro One, two other Canadian utilities, have lower valuations, lower growth prospects, due to less CAPEX, and more stable businesses, due to larger operations in regulated markets. Algonquin's larger dividend is more the product of aggressive payout ratios, under the expectation of high-growth in the near future. The competition is, in essence, better suited for income investors desiring as much safety as possible. Algonquin has grown and is expected to grow, much faster than its peers, and as such is a good choice for long-term investors, looking for capital and dividend growth.

(Source: Morningstar)

Conclusion

Algonquin's target of double-digit EPS and dividend growth seems well supported by the company's expected investments, and its execution thus far. The dividend will very likely grow a bit slower than the company's overall financial performance, just due to the high payout ratio. All in all the company combines the low-risk and volatility inherent in the utilities business, with high-growth potential due to its large upcoming investments, making it a good choice for long-term dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.