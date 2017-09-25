Nike: Bullish Into The Q1 Print

NKE stock could be due for some huge gains in both the near and long term.

After getting beat at its own game for the past 2 years, Nike is getting its act together.

Nike (NKE) is set to report to Q1 earnings Tuesday, 9/26, after the bell. We are bullish into that report, and are even more bullish on the long-term investment thesis on NKE. We believe this is a top-notch brand which has undergone struggles recently but is starting to turn the corner thanks to key strategic initiatives.

For context, Nike stock has fallen almost 10% since the company's last earnings report, versus a 3% gain for the S&P 500. Clearly, a lot of negative is priced into this report as a result of ugly quarterly updates from Finish Line (FINL), Foot Locker (FL), and others.

NKE data by YCharts

But we have pointed out before that weakness at FL and FINL doesn't necessarily mean Nike isn't selling as many shoes. Nike, along with other athletic apparel brands, is really pushing a direct sales approach. That means more sales through the direct sales pipeline and less sales through the wholesale pipeline. The result is that Nike still sells a lot of shoes, but not as many through Foot Locker and Finish Line.

The market is irrationally throwing Nike into the same boat as Finish Line and Foot Locker. This irrational pairing will correct itself after Nike reports strong Q1 numbers. We like this mitigated risk, big reward set-up into the report.

Moreover, a deeper dig into the FINL and FL earnings calls shows that Nike really isn't doing all that bad at those stores. The broad takeaway is that Nike basketball and Nike running are doing quite well, but the Jordan brand is ceding market share to Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), which has staged a huge comeback through retro styles.

At this point, though, we will borrow a chart from our recent Skechers (SKX) article. The following graph compares the year-over-year search interest growth of the four major athletic retail brands. Search interest growth is displayed as a 20-week moving average to remove week-to-week noise.

(Source: Data from Google Trends)

Clearly, Adidas did make a huge move in the athletic retail market in 2015 and 2016, but that big run appears to be slowing down. Search interest growth has flat-lined recently. Meanwhile, Nike appears to be nearing an inflection point in terms of brand popularity. Search interest growth is trending consistently upward for the first time since late 2015.

The net net: after getting beat at its own game for the past 2 years, Nike is getting its act together.

Nike's first quarter numbers will affirm the trend that has already formed in the above chart. Nike is on the rebound. Consequently, the window to buy NKE stock at a discount is closing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, FL, SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.