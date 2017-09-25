These 2 Incredible ETF AUM Charts Show What's At Stake With QT1

The charts below show the surge in Assets Under Management for some of the key asset classes that benefited from QE.

The Fed has announced it will kickoff Quantitative Tightening in October - commencing the start of the wind-down of Quantitative Easing.

The Fed's plan to normalize its balance sheet will begin next month. Passive QT or Quantitative Tightening (call it QT1 if you want) is the opposite of quantitative easing. I outlined its decision to implement passive QT earlier this week. It may be some time before we know the true impact of selling assets on the secondary market, and this is new territory for the Fed and there's never been an environment like this one. So, it's worth paying attention then when you see the AUM (assets under management) charts for ETF products that invest in two key asset classes which have historically shown great sensitivity to US monetary policy: yield product and emerging market equities.

For clarity, yield product - in this analysis - includes government bonds, securitised debt, bank loans, corporate bonds, and yield focused equities such as MLPs, REITs, and Utilities. The run up in the chart is remarkable and is about the purest display of the great search for yield as you can get. Should QT catalyze a rise in bond yields it will put many of these assets at risk of capital loss - a potential nasty surprise for investors who were just looking to get a little extra income out of their investments!

Similarly emerging markets had been a key beneficiary of US quantitative easing, so now that the Fed is tightening, the incredible near-vertical movement in emerging market equity ETF assets under management is going to come under increasing scrutiny. It may take some time before QT puts the squeeze on emerging markets, but either way, the rapid rise in EM assets shows extreme optimism and FOMO.

The search for yield, as expressed in income oriented ETFs. Near exponential growth since QE was started.

After the market bottom in early 2016 emerging market ETF assets have seen near-vertical growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.