Why I Like Activision

With the recent release of Destiny 2 and the upcoming Call of Duty: WWII to be released later this year before the holiday season, investors should turn their attention to Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) as the stock looks to gain momentum before the holiday season and the end of 2017.

Call of Duty: WWII

The Industry

The video game industry is a multi-billion dollar industry in the United States. Due to continuous innovation and technology constantly being revamped, the video game world seems like a solid market for decades to come. In 2016, the economic impact of the gaming industry to the United States' GDP was over $11 billion. With the recent breakthrough in Virtual Reality, gaming developers are slowly starting to turn their attention to a new market, however one market still stands out as the best in my opinion: first-person shooters (FPS). In particular, online first-person shooters where gamers compete or collaborate with other players. And this is where I see tremendous value for Activison Blizzard. While Activision's portfolio consists of a variety of games, its core competencies lie in visually stunning, smooth-moving, addictive first-person shooters like Destiny and Call of Duty. A core competency like this is not something to be ignored with Activision Blizzard as we look towards the next few months before the close of 2017.

Fall Releases

Bungie, a child-developer of Activision, recently released Destiny 2- a space-theme FPS where players travel to different parts of the galaxy and shoot weird-looking aliens. Following up on Destiny, a largely successful game with a massive cult following, Destiny 2 was recently bragged about by Activision's CEO Eric Hirshberg. He stated the below:

With franchise pre-order records broken and record day-one performance on PlayStation Store, it’s exciting to see engagement at the highest ever week-one concurrency for the franchise. Destiny 2 is off to a strong start as the #1 console gaming launch week of the year to date."



While this statement may be difficult to understand in terms of units sold and revenue, it seems pretty obvious the Hirshberg has a lot of faith in the Destiny franchise and its recent release. The first game was highly successful, selling more than $500 million to retail stores and first-parties worldwide during its first week. Following up on this game is a goldmine for Activision Blizzard based on the success of first game and the company should follow up on Destiny 2 a few years from now.

Another release for investors to take into consideration is Activision's upcoming expansion on the Call of Duty franchise: Call of Duty: WWII. Regarded as one the most successful game franchises of all time, Call of Duty games continue to deliver in terms of the number of units sold and revenues. The newest release that is set for November 2017 turns back time and will return to World War II- a setting that hasn't seen a game release in several years. Activision's decision to return to the World War II time period is a strategically smart move. Recent releases have focused on futuristic warfare and have been successful, yet similar, so I personally think it'll be nice for gamers to have some variety this fall.

Financial Performance

Activision Blizzard's stock is currently the 4th best-performing stock no the S&P 500 this year. A large climb in Activision's stock price will always raise risks among investors however when analyzing the company's financials, it's a safe bet to hold a long position. The entire gaming industry is climbing this year as Activision has kept pace with its peers like Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO).

In Q2, Activision's GAAP revenues beat managements guidance by approximately $200 million, while the company's EPS of $0.32 beat the target of $0.15. Compared to 2016, Activision's YoY EPS increased by $0.12. Due to Activision outperforming guidance, the company's management increased its full-year guidance on both its EPS and revenues - signaling managements faith in its products and the gaming industry in general. These gains were likely driven by the video game-makers increase in monthly average users (MAU). For Q2, Blizzard saw an all-time record for its MAU's up 38% YoY from 2016. Since 2015, the company's MAU's have doubled. This has been reflected in financial performance. GAAP revenues have increased YoY, with a majority of revenues coming from the digital market- nearly 80%. In turn, Activision's Operating Income and Operating Margin have both increased as well signaling better profitability for the company. Gains in revenues have also coincided with a sharp decrease in the company's debt- a promising sign for investors. As of June 2017, Activision had $1.15B in debt outstanding compared to June 2016's total debt of $2.8B.

While my article focuses more on Activision and the games produced by that segment, it's important to also shine a light on the company's leading segment: Blizzard Entertainment. Primarily driven by Overwatch and the World of Warcraft franchise, I would expect this segment to continue to deliver throughout the year due to these games large fan-bases driving all-time high MAU's. As of Q2, Blizzard Entertainment was the largest driver behind the company's revenues. While I anticipate Activison to have a surge this upcoming quarter and throughout the rest of the year as it drives revenues upward, it's important to remember that Activision Blizzard has its eggs in other baskets.

Activision | Blizzard: Investor Relations

The Risk

As with any stock, Activision Blizzard does have its risks. Search any major title that is released by the company and chances are that you'll find several articles by journalists complaining about one aspect or another for a specific game. Just google "Destiny reviews" and you'll see what I mean. With negative reviews comes a loss in MAU's and ultimately revenues. And while no video game appeals to everyone, it's important to remember that Activision Blizzards games have loyal fan-base's that continues to invest time and money into the company's games. The video game industry is also showing no signs of slowing down as new technology and new gaming competitions arise, so I see no need to worry about the industry.

Ending 2017 High

Activision's stock has been climbing since January- returning 80.71% since the start of the year. With key releases, this fall from Destiny 2 and Call of Duty, Activision Blizzard's revenues should only see a positive impact from these. Investors also shouldn't ignore Activision's other franchises including but not limited to: World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Candy Crush as mentioned above, which also continue to impact Activision's bottom-line. With a current market cap of $49.26B and the stock trending upwards, I envision Activison Blizzard Inc. will end 2017 on a high note and the share price could trade around $70 by January 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.