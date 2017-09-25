J.C. Penney: Looking Like A Value Trap

An area that I find interesting right now is retail. In its period of decline, which will likely be permanent for many firms in this industry, as well as for the industry itself, figuring out which players will survive for the long haul and which won’t has the potential to be valuable. Personally, one of the most interesting companies I’ve seen in this space is J.C. Penney (JCP). In what follows, I will look at how things have been for the retailer, how the company looks today, and give my thoughts on what investors should think about regarding the retailer moving forward.

A look back

In my last article on JCP, published over two years ago, I made the case that it looked as though the firm had dug itself out of the pit it had fallen in under the horrible leadership of Ron Johnson. At the time, this was true, but things haven’t gone so smoothly since. You see, since the publication of my article, shares of the retailer have plummeted 47.8% and are trading at only $4.01 apiece as of the time of this writing.

Now, before you say I was wrong about the business, allow me to restate my then-thesis. The retailer did, indeed, bring itself back from the brink of bankruptcy. There is no doubt about that. In that same article, I said that if the firm can prove itself in a very harsh competitive environment (retail is incredibly competitive with super low margins) then its price relative to peers would be considered cheap. However, it seems as though the tough retail environment has, indeed, caught up with the business. JCP has been hit hard, but so, too, has some of the competition.

But is there hope?

I’m not going to lie to you. I never have and I won’t start now. With a continued progression toward online shopping, physical clothing retailers seem to be on the verge of extinction. Earlier this year, I read an article suggesting that around 8,600 stores should close in the US this year alone. One of the players who has been hit hardest has been Sears Holdings (SHLD). Already, the company has sold, shut down, or is in the process of selling or shutting down 358 locations for this year.

Now, to be fair to JCP, the firm has been trying hard to address changing market conditions. According to management, JCP’s e-commerce operations are growing at a rapid pace. Furthermore, in their second quarter earnings release, management said that they are planning to expand their ship-from-store offering to all of their locations. Prior to that, they had that offering at only 250 of their locations. They also touted the changes they’ve made to their mobile app in an attempt to remain relevant in the current environment.

That said, even these efforts aren’t doing much for the business. One positive thing is that sales in the second quarter of this year rose by 1.5% year-over-year, but the company’s comparable store sales were down 1.3% for that time. For the first half of this year, comparable store sales are down 2.4% year-over-year and management thinks the mid-point for this year will be flat comps. While JCP is expected to post adjusted earnings per share of between $0.40 and $0.65 this year (which implies an attractive mid-point P/E ratio of 7.6 at today’s share price), the fact of the matter is that GAAP earnings in the first half of this year came out to a loss of $0.78 per share, which was materially worse than last year’s results.

For those who are fans of JCP, an interesting thing to point out is that cash flow numbers, which I believe to be more significant than earnings, are coming in better than in 2016. In the second quarter of 2017, operating cash flow was a positive $402 million, up from $186 million last year, and year-to-date cash flow was $56 million compared to -$208 million in 2016.

Personally, I believe that operating cash flow can be manipulated a bit based on changes in current assets and current liabilities, so I do believe that it’s important to provide a look at some adjusted figures. By stripping these current assets and liabilities out of the equation, year-to-date operating cash flow was -$133 million, but this was better than the $192 million net outflow seen in the first half of 2016.

What we seem to have here is a firm that, although some results are positive compared to last year while others are negative, the big picture is just downright awful. Yes, management is making changes and I believe that what they have done so far is probably better than what I or 99.99% of people could do. However, just because results aren’t showing a significant deterioration doesn’t mean that shares are worth an investment. When you’re operating in a space where it’s probable that you and your competitors could go under in the next few years due to a paradigm shift that results in demand falling for the largest chunk of your business, even the “winner” of the group could end up losing.

Takeaway

At this moment, I don’t like JCP. Yes, at 7.6 times adjusted earnings, shares look to be quite cheap. However, this isn’t just about the company. Some results at the firm are bad and growing worse while others, driven by management’s efforts, have improved year-over-year. Even so, it almost doesn’t matter what happens at the end of the day because the fact of the matter is that physical clothing retail as an industry is on the ropes. If JCP were in some other industry like energy, railroads, or even food-oriented retail, I would consider snatching up some shares. But given that it’s in an industry that looks destined for pain, I can’t help but to want to stay away unless management can perform such a tremendous transformation that the company can shield itself from an industry shift. As of right now, efforts to move toward e-commerce are a step in the right direction, but I doubt they will be enough to save the firm at the rate things are going. This means that, most likely, the retail giant is little more than a value trap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.