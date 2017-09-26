General Electric: The Sum Of All Fears Materializes

What Happened?

General Electric’s (NYSE: GE) stock is up nearly 4% for the week, yet still down 21% year-to-date.

Apparently the news is ABB LTD. (NYSE: ABB) will buy General Electric’s industrial unit for $2.6 billion. It's the first major portfolio change under new CEO John Flannery. General Electric is selling its industrial solutions business to ABB for $2.6 billion as the latter looks to expand its reach in North American markets. I see any pop on this news as specious. $2.6 billion is not going to move the needle for the company. In the following sections I will list my four greatest fears regarding the stock going forward.

Evolving competitive threat

According to recent reports, China's domestically developed jumbo jet, the C919, is expected to be equipped with "homemade" engines, according to People's Daily. Considering General Electric’s substantial investments in China and collaboration regarding jet engine technology in the past, this doesn’t sound like good news for the company. Nevertheless, the effects of this development are a long way off. This is a threat, but may not materialize for some time to come.

Tax reform may not happen

I believe the markets have priced in President Trump’s tax reform plan. The current mantra is corporate taxes will be lowered from the current 35% to 20%. The problem is I have very little faith in Trump getting anything done at this point. The rift between Trump and the Democrats is bad enough. Yet, now it seems he doesn’t even have the Republican’s behind him either. I seriously doubt Washington will be able to come together on any new legislation at this point. This will be bad news for all stocks in general.

General Electric’s Achilles heel is the Global Goliath's diversified business segments. Every quarter one business segment or another has issues with either cash flow or profits. The latest culprit has been the oil and gas segment. Some are calling for a complete breakup of the company along segment lines to solve this issue. Nevertheless, I do not see this happening due to the fact this may put the dividend in danger.

Furthermore, the new CEO John Flannery has pretty much stated outright a break up is off the table. Consequently, the company needs to get its act together and prove to market participants the structure is actually synergistic in short order. I see this as the major issue for General Electric. The odds the company gets all the various segments firing on all cylinders simultaneously any time soon are long.

CEO Flannery's reset may impact valuation

Former CEO Jeff Immelt’s penchant for over promising and under delivering has eroded the credibility of the company’s forward guidance. I believe the new CEO will take a very conservative approach to guidance when he resets expectations in November.

This should be a major positive for the stock going forward. However, if he sets the bar too low, further downside may be in the cards. Flannery has a tough row to hoe when it comes to forward guidance. He needs to reset expectations, but not so low that it can't support the current dividend payout. The uncertainty regarding the company’s future prospects has never been higher. You can be sure Flannery will be taking down the $2 EPS number. When he does, that may make General Electric much more overvalued at the current share price.

The Bottom Line

The recent pop in General Electric’s stock seems more related to the stock hitting the 4% dividend yield mark than anything else. The stock is still in the penalty box as far as I am concerned. As a current shareholder, I am holding for now and looking to pick up shares when the dividend yield is above the 4% mark. For those looking to start a new position I suggest waiting for Flannery’s reset prior to opening a new position in the stock. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

