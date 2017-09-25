SNC-Lavalin Group: Upside Potential From Infrastructure Spending

With the acquisition, and Canada's planned increase in infrastructure spending, the company is well-suited to earn new contracts.

SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF) (TSX:SNC) is a construction firm firmly focused on engineering, procurement and construction of large-scale projects in the oil and gas sector. The company is pivoting towards the infrastructure market, which it expects to boom in the next few years. The company's medium-term strategy, as well as its earnings, will depend on the fate of infrastructure spending plans in Canada and the United States. SNC-Lavalin is well-poised to take advantage of Trudeau and Trump's increased spending, assuming both infrastructure plans are actually implemented.

Business Overview

SNC-Lavalin is a Canadian engineering and construction firm. The company has two main business segments: engineering and construction, which accounts for 97% of revenue and which focuses on the design and construction of large-scale projects; and capital, which focuses on the outright ownership of certain infrastructure assets. The company mainly deals in construction in the oil and gas sector, consistent with the oversized importance of the sector in the Canadian economy, yet has projects in other areas as well.

(Source: SNV-Lavalin 2016 Annual Report)

The company's revenues are concentrated in North America, although it has sizable operations in the Middle East and Asia.

(Source: SNV-Lavalin 2016 Annual Report)

Some of the major highlights past and future in the different segments are as follows:

Oil & Gas: General Engineering Services contract with Saudi Aramco, dealing with construction and maintenance of many of the company's assets. Engineering, procurement and construction contract for several gas fields/facilities in the middle east.

Power: Darlington nuclear refurbishment project contract, in Ontario, Canada.

Infrastructure: Design and construction of the Canada Line (mass transit system) in Vancouver. Design and construction of the Champlain Bridge Corridor in Quebec.

Mining & Metallurgy: Design and construction of sulphuric acid plants in Ma'aden, a Saudi Arabian Company.

Capital: 16.7% ownership of Highway 407, a tolled highway in Toronto.

Due to the company's large exposure to the oil and gas sector, and the sector's past weakness, the company has had little growth during the last decade. EPS has been flat since 2008, with large reductions in 2013, although the company managed to remain profitable for the past decade. The company's sale of Altalink for CAD $3.2 billion in 2014, to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, created significant value for the company and allowed it to maintain its profitability, return cash to investors and expands its business during a bad period for the industry.

Growth has resumed in the last five years, with a 7.1% EPS CAGR. The company recently acquired WS Atkins, an industry peer that focuses on the construction of infrastructure and energy projects.

Last quarter's results were decent, although earnings from the acquisition have yet to be reflected in the financial statements, and growth will very likely pick up in the next two quarters.

(Source: SNV-Lavalin 2Q2017 Report)

The company's balance sheet is extremely strong. The company's long term debt is only 6.2% of its total assets. As the company operates on a contract basis, it has quite a few current assets and liabilities, which are mostly balanced - current ratio of 1.08. Cash-flow from operations can fluctuate quite a bit, for the same reasons.

Growth Prospects

Management is expecting 20-25% EPS growth for 2017, 18% CAGR until 2020. For 2017, a significant portion of this increase will come from the recently completed acquisition, which has yet to be reflected in the financial statements, and as such it's likely that growth will match management's expectations.

(Source: SNV-Lavalin Investor Presentation)

In the medium term, the company has been recently awarded several contracts which will boost earnings, of which a CAD $800 million EPC contract for gas fields in the Middle East is the largest. More than that, SNC-Lavalin is expecting large infrastructure spending in Canada and the United States, to be awarded some of these contracts, and for earnings to grow on the back of these contracts. Of special interest for the company is both governments' desire for PPA, and for the private sector to retain ownership/interest in the projects. As mentioned previously, the company outright owns some of the assets it has built and had the capabilities to administer much more, so its long-term income potential from these projects is quite high.

The Canadian government is planning on spending CAD $180 billion over the next twelve years, around twice as much as was expected before Trudeau's election. Around a fourth of this will go towards public transit, were SNC-Lavalin has a strong presence. (See this infographic for more information.)

The US government is planning USD $200 billion of infrastructure spending, although details of the plan, and its overall feasibility, remain scarce. Few analysts and political observers expect an infrastructure bill to pass this year, although the administration still plans to do so.

Dividend and Valuation

The company currently offers a dividend yield of 1.92%, with a 38% dividend payout ratio, quite conservative, and with room for further expansion. The company has managed to grow the dividend at 4.2% CAGR for the last five years. The company's trailing P/E of 31.3 is momentarily high, as it fails to reflect the earnings from the company's acquisition, and includes some underperformance in past quarters. Using last quarter's results, the company's P/E ratio would be around 20, much more reasonable, and still not including the results of the acquisition.

Conclusion

SNC-Lavalin's performance will depend on its pivot towards the infrastructure market segment. The company's recent acquisition and strategic refocus will help it increase earnings as infrastructure spending ramps up in Canada and the United States. The company makes a solid choice for investors looking for exposure in the infrastructure market, or those who are bullish on the industry. Moving forward, investors should pay special attention to the proposed infrastructure plan in the United States, as increased spending in the country would increase earnings further.

