Beware Of The 'Cash On The Sidelines' Ruse

It is an off the cuff remark that goes unchecked far too often.

“Record amounts of cash are on the sidelines still waiting to get back into this market and will push it even higher.”

I heard this statement during the market peak in 2007 and throughout the financial crisis. And I’m still hearing it frequently today throughout the post crisis period. Find an on the spot analyst in search of a reason why stock prices will go higher, and often they will go to the “record amounts of cash on the sidelines” well to support their argument. Unfortunately, the notion of cash on the sidelines supporting higher future stock prices quickly falls apart under closer examination.

Record Cash Balances

The first part of the statement is correct. It is indeed true that investors are holding record cash balances today. According to data found in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Financial Account of The United States report through 2017 Q2, the personal sector that includes households, nonprofits, and nonfinancial noncorporate businesses is currently holding more than $12.68 trillion in cash as defined by checkable deposits and currency. This is nearly +6% higher versus a year ago and just barely below the all-time high of $12.74 trillion from 2017 Q1.

The following chart clearly demonstrates the record personal cash balances that exist today.

But to say that cash balances are at record highs is virtually meaningless in isolation. It is somewhat similar to saying that U.S. nominal GDP is at record highs. Of course it is, for with the exception of the financial crisis, nominal GDP since World War II has almost always gone higher even through fairly challenging recessions along the way. Same goes with cash balances, for outside of a brief stint in the early 1990s and a short stretch in 2009, cash balances have always gone higher. So it is expected that cash balances should be at or near record highs at virtually all points in time. Put more simply, stating that cash balances are at record highs is a meaningless statement in isolation.

Moreover, even if the statement “record cash balances” actually meant something in isolation, why would investors necessarily be standing at the ready to deploy these cash balances into the stock market? Perhaps they are in cash to support planned expenditures. If they’re looking to chase performance in securities markets, maybe investors might be thinking about using the cash to buy bonds instead. Or maybe cryptocurrencies, which have all the signs of being in a full blown mania right now. Or maybe, just maybe, they are keeping this cash in reserve as protection for the next time the economy goes soft. So to simply assume that “record cash balances” are “on the sidelines” just itching to get back into the stock market game is a completely baseless and often misguided assumption.

It’s All Relative

What is far more relevant is considering these “record cash balances” relative to the total personal financial assets held by households and the like. And it is by this simple measure on a percentage basis where the “record cash balances” narrative in support of higher stock prices starts to completely come apart.

First, consider personal cash balances as a percentage of total financial assets for U.S. households. At 17.56% for 2017 Q2, this ranks at among the lowest readings for cash as a percentage of total assets in recent history. The only other time this reading has been notably lower versus today’s 17.56% reading was during the summer of 2007 at 17.13% and back in late 1999 and 2000 when this reading dipped as low as into the 14% range. Otherwise, today’s cash percentage reading is as low as it has ever been over the past half century plus. Put more bluntly, supposed cash “on the sidelines” is about as limited as it has ever been when viewed in the context of the percentage of total household financial assets.

But couldn’t this cash still find its way into stocks (SPY)? Hate to say it, but most if not all of it is already in there. As of 2017 Q2, 34.52% of personal household total financial assets were found in the stock market. This well in excess of the 32.33% peak reached in the summer of 2007 prior to the outbreak of the financial crisis and was exceeded only twice before in history first during the late 1960s prior to the onset of the stagflationary 1970s and again just prior to the bursting of the technology bubble at the turn of the millennium. Beyond these two dubious historical exceptions, households are as allocated to stocks (IVV) as they ever have been.

The magnitude of the asset concentration already in stocks (DIA) is amplified even more when considering the ratio of the percentage of household assets in stocks (QQQ) versus the percentage in cash. At approaching nearly $2 dollars in stocks for every $1 in cash, this ratio is as high as it has ever been with the exception of the technology mania during the late 1990s when it briefly spiked to as high as a reading of $2.75 dollars in stocks (VOO) for every $1 in cash by January 2000. Otherwise, households are about as allocated to stocks as they ever have been given the amount of cash remaining in their bank accounts.

What About Bonds?

Another aspect of the “cash on the sidelines” debate stands out when considering the data in context of total financial assets.

First, it is worth noting that while the percentage of household financial assets designated to stocks is near historical highs, the percentage currently in bonds (BND) is at post World War II lows of 5.57%. Thus, the notion that investors will be coughing up bonds (AGG) and driving interest rates higher is misguided, because they already currently own as few bonds (TLT) as they ever have on a total financial asset basis.

Also, the idea of a “Great Rotation” where individual investors rotate out of bonds and into stocks is also completely misguided when viewed in this context. With households already holding $6.20 in stocks for every $1 they hold in bonds (IEF), the ratio of stock to bond ownership among households is already at a historical high, exceeding the previous dubious peaks from October 1968, October 1972 and January 2000. Put simply, any such “Great Rotation” is extremely unlikely because investors are already all in on stocks relative to bonds on a total financial asset basis.

The Bottom Line

Putting this all together leads us to the following conclusions.

Yes, households have record amounts of cash, but this statement in and of itself is utterly meaningless.

Instead, the household cash as a percentage of total financial assets is near all-time lows. In short, there is no cash on the sidelines waiting to get into the stock market. It is already all in and then some at this point.

The same can be said of the supposed “Great Rotation” narrative. No “Great Rotation” is going to happen, because investors are already as “Rotated” as they’ve ever been into stocks over bonds. It’s hard to get even more rotated when the assets in stocks versus bonds is already beyond any previous historical peak.

From a contrarian standpoint, if anything presents an upside opportunity in this regard is the bond market, which is historically as under allocated from a household percentage of total financial assets basis as it has ever been. But don’t hold your breath waiting to hear this narrative in the mainstream financial media anytime soon.

