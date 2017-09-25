Adobe: A Bump In The Road, But The Car Is Still Running

Adobe: The perils of micro-analysis

I have written on Adobe (ADBE) a couple of times in the past, but not very recently. It has been hard for me to find something unique and read-worthy that hasn’t been said earlier. The only significant question for investors in evaluating Adobe has been what level or valuation might be a good entry point. That is the kind of debate that doesn’t allow one much scope for making insightful comments.

Last week, Adobe announced the results of its fiscal Q3. The results themselves were exemplary. But the company indicated that it had missed its booking target for a business segment called Experience Cloud. Some observers were upset by this. I have read one article on this site downgrading the shares.

I take an exact opposite viewpoint-the share price pullback, albeit modest, affords investors a better entry point than has most recently been the case. At this point, everyone who is interested in such things knows that the company missed its bookings expectations in its digital marketing segment-experience cloud. On the other hand, Adobe certainly had an exceptional quarter in its digital media segment. Since the digital media segment is twice the size of the digital marketing business, at the least, the results for the quarter were actually better than might have been expected prior to the earnings release.

I have never heard that it was helpful to investors to tell them what they already knew. I do think it might be helpful to suggest to investors that the focus on what appears to have been soft bookings in experience cloud is way off base. Adobe is one of the strongest of the large-cap names in the IT space these days, and the fact that it has had one quarter of one business component below its bookings target should be construed by investors as not some sign of weakness but merely that this company, like almost all companies, has ebbs and flows in its business. If investors want a large cap IT growth company that is on a bit of a sale-here is your opportunity.

The company has been an unstoppable machine both operationally and in terms of its share price for the last year or so, at least until this latest earnings release with a year-to-date appreciation of more than 45%-even after the recent sell-off. It is probably that record that made the shares a bit vulnerable-Adobe was construed to be a perfect company-but there are no such things.

I think one thing to remember in considering the performance of this company is that growth, even with s Q4 forecast that wasn’t raised, has been able to reaccelerate growth this past year. One does not often see that in a company of the scale of this one. There are simply not that many companies that are generating more than $8 billion in annual revenues that can sustain growth consistently greater than 20%. This company is more likely than not to be one of those that can pull off that trick.

I sometimes like to look back over the course of the year and see how a company has done with regards to achieving its annual objectives. At the start of the company’s fiscal year it had forecast that it would achieve revenues of $6.95 billion. It is now forecasting that revenues will be a bit above $7.25 billion. That has had a salutary effect on EPS which initially was forecast to reach $3.75 and is now forecast to reach almost $4.25. When analysts look at what was said to be a disappointing bookings, it is well to consider the context.

Conference calls can be dreary affairs. The first three analysts on this call decided to focus their attention on what were said to be disappointing bookings in a specific sector of Adobe’s operations. There are many smart and able analysts who get paid to keep track of the performance of specific business lines of larger and even smaller companies on a quarterly basis. Once upon a time, I did some of the same things myself. Looking back on that phase of my career, it is my contention that doing so often stands in the way of making an appropriate investment recommendation.

In particular, for those interested in such things, the Adobe Experience Manager had light bookings during the quarter. Experience Cloud is smaller than the part of Adobe most widely known, its Creative Cloud, but a significant growth driver, nonetheless. For those unfamiliar with the solution, this set of products is basically a content management suite that is designed to help users provide content on their web sites and mobile apps. This product area is part of the Adobe Digital Marketing operation which represented about 28% of total revenues last quarter-significant, no doubt, but hardly dispositive, short of an apocalyptic event.

Management said that it was taking longer than heretofore to close larger deals in the segment and hence the growth slowdown. It is forecasting that bookings growth will strengthen because of seasonality this quarter and the company remains very focused on sales execution. There is really no reason to doubt management-its track record in terms of delivering on its forecast overall has been as good as anyone else in the business. As Adobe and its segments get larger, and deal size gets larger as well, it is not surprising that it will experience a bit more lumpiness in the performance of some segments. That is less likely to be true within the context of the company’s largest single business, Creative Cloud, that still sells loads of subscriptions for $32/month.

While experience cloud includes several different solutions, many observers tend to classify the major revenue driver as the company’s Web Content Management offering. The Web Content Management space includes several major competitors including Oracle (ORCL) and IBM (NYSE:IBM). Adobe, as has been the case for some time now, remains the solid leader in the space. Simply put, the folks at Gartner love the functionality that Adobe brings to users looking for a solution in this space. According to Gartner, “Adobe’s market understanding and product vision have consistently inspired WCM (web content management) customers and prospects; making what might otherwise have seemed mundane and tactical into a vehicle for business transformation and nurturing the relations of its customers with their target audiences. Adobe has effectively raised the expectations and aspirations for customers, compelling its competitors to follow." The report was issued less than 2 months ago and is as “gushy” as anything I have ever seen from Gartner. But the point is, the Adobe product in question is the best in class. It has been so for years now and its positioning has only gotten stronger. The fact that it didn’t close a handful of transactions in a particular quarter in one segment of its business means nothing with regards to its ability to execute and the overall growth potential of the space. Focusing on a particular product in a particular quarter is not really an effective way to make an investment decision on a company as large as Adobe with tentacles in so many different areas. I will discuss some further salient elements with regards to the outlook for the Experience Cloud a bit later in this article.

Some thoughts on Q4 Guidance

Adobe’s guidance for this current quarter, fiscal Q4 is for revenues of $1.95 billion. That forecast yields top-line growth of 21.4% and sequential growth of 6%, an unusually low level for a Q3-Q4 progression, especially one that includes the end of the Federal government fiscal year. The forecast is for a noticeable slowdown from growth in prior periods, even including this last reported quarter. Management suggested that the growth slowdown is a function of the strong level of perpetual license revenues that were achieved the prior year. That said, I am a bit more concerned about the modest level of sequential growth forecast by the company, especially one like this that nowadays has a very high subscription revenue content in its revenue mix.

The company will see some minor compression in top line percentage growth with the one-year anniversary of the acquisition of TubeMogul in December. That said, the company is seeing significant organic growth of its advertising cloud that was launched about 6 months ago.

On the other hand, essentially all of the analysts who cover the name have raised their EPS estimates for both this current quarter, i.e. the balance of this fiscal year and for fiscal 2018 in line with company guidance. Expected EPS growth for this current quarter is projected to be at 29% and EPS growth next year is expected to grow by 24%. As the company has beaten its quarterly targets every quarter for a long time now, and did so again this last quarter, it would seem most likely to expect that trend to continue. Yes, Q4 guidance was said to be only “in-line.” But the fact is that it was in line with a number that had been raised consistently during the year and which was impacted by some specific one-time events. Rather than focusing on one business segment in one quarter, I think it makes more sense to handicap the growth potential for this company in the coming fiscal year. The company has an analyst meeting scheduled next month during which it will outline some of the initiatives that will accelerate growth. Some of these were foreshadowed to one degree or the other during this latest conference call. But it is hard, when viewed holistically, to evaluate the outlook for Q4 as even anything as significant as a speed bump.

How does Adobe keep it up?

Adobe often uses the metric, Annual Recurring Revenue to measure its performance. I will use that as well and it does provide the most transparency in terms of how the company is actually doing in building its revenues. It is the metric least susceptible to misinterpretation or to special influences that are… well, not recurring.

At this point, Adobe has three reportable business segments. By far, the most important of these is what the company calls Digital Media which accounts for more than two-thirds of total revenues. Within Digital Media is Creative Cloud, the part of the business most familiar to readers with millions of subscribers. At this point, Digital Media has reached almost $5 billion a year of annualized revenues and that number has seen strong increases quarter after quarter. It is hard to believe, but Creative Cloud revenues grew by 33% last quarter. In Q2, the Creative Cloud had 34% growth and crossed the $1 billion rate of quarterly revenues. It is those numbers that should be the focus of investors.

Adobe’s second major product family is Digital Marketing-which as mentioned earlier, includes Experience Cloud. Experience Cloud includes many bits and pieces including such offerings as Marketing Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Adobe’s newest set of solutions, Advertising Cloud which is mainly built around TubeMogul as well as some legacy acquisitions in the space that Adobe had made in years past.

The company places what it calls Document Cloud within Digital Media. Document Cloud has been the smallest and slowest growing of Adobe’s offerings. It includes such solutions as Acrobat and Adobe Sign. Overall, Document Cloud is around 11% of total Adobe revenues.

Document Cloud has been the last significant business of Adobe to fully convert to a subscription revenue model. While revenue growth last quarter was only 10%, the company increased its ARR in this business segment from $520 million to $556 million. Obviously, growing ARR at that rate will have a very salutary impact on reported revenue growth over the next few quarters.

I think, for the most part when investors look at Adobe, the piece of the business that is valued most highly is Creative Cloud. When I first wrote about Adobe, I said it had few real competitors in the space. At this point, that hasn’t seen meaningful change. I don’t think it would be terribly valuable to investors to go through all of the things one can do with Creative Cloud. Even this writer uses it occasionally in other endeavors. As mentioned on this latest call, and as is well known, the video offerings of Adobe are showing explosive growth.

About a year ago, Adobe introduced what it calls Sensei, basically a set of AI technologies. Sensei means respected teacher in Japanese-and that is essentially what it does. Sensei is not a specific product offering but what the company’s CTO calls a “unified framework.” I think it can best be compared to IBM’s Watson or the Einstein capabilities offered by Salesforce (CRM).

Adobe Spark is a relatively new offering for consumers and smaller businesses. It can be used to create what are called social graphics, web stories and animated videos. It is a free app from Adobe that will help boost the consumption of other Adobe products. It is a tiny revenue stream at this point but perhaps it will become a mainstream way of delivering content. On a personal note, it is incredible to me that in my own lifetime, consumers have seen technologies go from recording experiences on 16MM home movies to something like Spark with which users can make all various kinds of video images

Overall, Digital Media revenues grew by 28% last quarter with an ARR growth during the quarter of $308 million. That compares to 29% growth in the prior quarter which saw ARR growth of $312 million. In Q3, fiscal 2016, ARR grew by $285 million. Simply put, Adobe continues to increase the dollars of new ARR even as it grows its total size. It is that statistic, among others, I believe that makes Adobe such an attractive investment and worth the valuation that I will discuss below.

Taking a second look at Adobe’s digital marketing

The digital marketing space for Adobe has enormous potential and lots of competitors. It is the part of Adobe where that probably has the smallest relative advantage and the most ruthless competitors starting of course with Salesforce and including Oracle (ORCL) as well as many other vendors both large and small. Gartner has rated Adobe the absolute leader in the space for some years but both Salesforce and Oracle and also in the leader quadrant.

Because the opportunity for Digital Marketing is so large, as it continues to displace traditional advertising spend, the competition is more difficult to evaluate than it might be in some other segments of the IT landscape. For example, the core of the Salesforce digital marketing has been built on its acquisition of a company called Exact Target a few years ago. Will a user obtain a greater ROI using the Salesforce tools as compared to the offerings that Adobe has put together from its series of acquisitions? I think it is almost impossible to know that or to forecast that Adobe is going to be able to enjoy consistent market share gains based on organic growth.

Adobe’s most formidable differentiator is the integration between the Creative Cloud and content development tools to use in a digital marketing strategy. That is really the focus of the Experience Manager but as Gartner puts it, “the integration between AEM and the Creative Cloud and AEM and Audience Manager - which is central to Adobe’s hub, leave room for improvement.”

I think it is fair to say that if Adobe could really offer users a seamless connection between its Creative Cloud and its Digital Marketing Hub it would have a very substantial advantage compared to all of its competitors. But at this point, that really hasn’t happened and thus the Digital Marketing wars continue unabated.

Digital Marketing is an immense opportunity and it keeps getting larger. Depending on who is doing the defining, the space overall has been said to worth as much as $400 billion. That is really a far larger number than the specific segments in which Adobe competes. Adobe is not an advertising medium, in itself, and it is still more of a nascent, than full-fledged competitor in the digital advertising space. But it is the leader in the creation of digital marketing hubs which are said to have a CAGR of above 20% as enterprises rush to develop capabilities to replace traditional advertising models.

Adobe basically has three problems in dominating this space the way it does with the Creative Cloud and its Document Cloud business segments. The first of these is that the company's offering has had a foundation based on Web Analytics (the Omniture acquisition) which is probably not the core of user thinking when it comes to creating a digital marketing hub. It bought a French company Neolane a few years back that provides automation and cross channel campaign management. It also purchased Efficient Frontier which is a company with online performance and social media marketing tools that is used to manage social media campaigns for advertisers and agencies.

Most of what is today Adobe Digital Marketing has come from acquisition and it can be very complex to use all that Adobe has to offer to create a real digital marketing hub. It is really because of this complexity, as well as the time to benefit and the costs involved, that have led to the Digital Marketing operation having a rather lumpy set of growth parameters. The odds are that this kind of performance is going to continue on into the future-but at least to this writer, that constitutes no real cause for concern or alarm.

Investors can fret about the results of one component of Digital Marketing in a particular quarter, but the fact is that Adobe has the most competitive set of products in the space, it continues to close large deals and the space continues to expand rapidly. And while Adobe faces lots of strong competitors, the opportunity it has to integrate Creative Cloud and Digital Marketing simply can’t be matched-and when that happens in a way that users feel is truly seamless, I think the company will be in a position to enjoy significant market share gains.

Valuation

Is this a reasonable entry point into Adobe shares for investors? Should current investors add to their positions? I think Adobe’s outlook, as I have tried to present, is that it will continue to exceed 20% top line growth for some period ahead. Not that 20% growth is some magic number, but when considering valuation it is well to understand that Adobe is still close to being a hyper-growth business and can be compared in that regard to much smaller IT vendors.

I think in looking at valuation, investors should start by considering just how much benefit the company gets from the competitive positioning of Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. By that I mean, this company has a far more profitable business model now, and is likely to continue more profitable in the future than most of its comparables. While the company is spending about 30% of its revenues on sales and marketing on a GAAP basis, that ratio compares favorably to the vast majority of companies in the IT space, and particularly those with a primarily subscription business model. Because of the influence of subscriptions and their renewals, that ratio continues to drop. Last quarter’s 30% ratio compares to sales and marketing expense of 32.5% the prior year

In addition, the company continues to squeeze general and administrative costs which fell from 9.8% last year to 8% this year. Overall, on a GAAP basis, the company reported operating margins of almost 30%, up from 25% the prior year. That level of growth in operating margins is probably unsustainable. But the consensus forecast for the fiscal year that starts on December 1 continues to expect major margin improvements which are primarily the result of increasing proportions of subscription renewals which have very low associated costs in the company’s revenue mix.

In addition, Adobe has and will continue to record substantial operating cash flows. CFFO grew by 36% last quarter and the growth was not related to changes in balance sheet items. Free cash flow, which reached 35% of revenues last quarter, grew by over 40% year on year.

While the company does use stock based comp, the levels it spends on that expense category are at a far lower ratio than most peers. Last quarter, stock based comp was 17% of CFFO compared to 16.3% in the prior year.

In considering valuation metrics, it is important to note just how much better Adobe’s overall set of both expense ratios and the trend of those ratios have been and continue to be when compared to the ratios of almost all of its peers. Adobe is a widely owned favorite of large institutions, not just because of its predictable growth, but because of its high and rising levels of profitability and cash flow which provide it with exceptionally favorable screening characteristics that are most often used by larger institutions in determining portfolio weightings.

Just to return to the specific valuation metrics I use the most, Adobe currently has a market cap of about $74.1 billion. It has net cash of about $3.5 billion which yields an enterprise value of $70.6 billion. The revenue forecast for the next 12 months is about $8.7 billion, which yields an EV/S of 8.1X. That is high, perhaps, on an absolute basis but not considering the company’s level of profitability and cash flow.

Based on the current First Call consensus, Adobe has a forecast non-GAAP P/E of 28X. The company’s track record in terms of earnings attainment is such that it seems highly likely that it will handily exceed the current EPS forecast, dropping the “real” P/E several notches.

Adobe doesn’t forecast cash flow. As mentioned, all of the drivers of cash flow are seeing substantial expansion. About the only exception to that is that the increase in deferred revenue may have topped out for the moment-although the deferred revenue balance still is rising at 23% on an annual basis.

I think that free cash flow is likely to rise to the range of $3 billion to $$3.3 billion as I do anticipate some continued growth in free cash flow margins. That yields a free cash flow yield of about 4.6%, a strong metric for a high growth company.

Should investors initiative or add to positions in Adobe? Very much so, in my opinion. No, the pullback hasn’t been huge. And on some basis, some commentators will find the shares to be fully valued. But for a large-cap name, with great visibility and a great financial profile, this is about as good as it gets in my opinion. This is about as good an entry point - at least on a relative basis - as investors are likely to see. I think there is plenty of positive alpha ahead.

