Buy Exxon Mobil

Investment Thesis

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is well positioned for the oil price recovery that I expect in the remainder of the year and in 2018. Primarily due to its relatively inexpensive valuation, improving fundamentals, and superior return on capital versus its peers, I rate Exxon Mobil a buy.

Historical Picture Is Not Pretty

The following graphs show the rapid deterioration in the company's revenue and income since the sharp downturn in oil prices in 2H14:

XOM Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Readers should note that, even as dozens of energy companies failed to survive the severe cyclical downturn, Exxon Mobil maintained its profitability every quarter, in part due to its integrated model.

This is very positive for investors who invest in the company for its 4% dividend yield, as the company's consistent profitability and low balance sheet leverage increases the sustainability of the dividend.

The Tide Has Turned

In the most recent four quarters, however, the company has seen both its top line and bottom line results improve significantly:

XOM Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts



It is important to note that many energy companies' prospects depend in varying degrees on oil prices. The following graph, which overlays Exxon's trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") revenue with Brent crude oil prices, illustrates that the correlation is significant, and that oil prices precede the company's revenue by two to three quarters:

XOM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

This correlation warrants a deeper look into oil market dynamics.

Oil Prices Will Continue To Rise...

I keep close tabs on both global oil demand growth factors and supply dynamics by country. If you'd like to cruise through my nearly two dozen articles on the topic, please visit my author page for a comprehensive list, but I specifically recommend: (1) Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, (2) Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down, and (3) Significant Oil Demand Revisions, all of which are recent and provide investors with a solid discussion of my oil price expectations.

In short, I expect WTI and Brent crude oil prices to reach $70 and $72 per barrel by year-end, as the oil glut continues to decline.

... pulling Exxon's revenue and value of reserves higher

The primary reason why Exxon's results have started to turn up in 2017 is the significant rise in oil prices, which drive the company's revenues. Since bottoming out in March of 2016, oil prices have risen by more than 60%, and Exxon Mobil's revenue has tracked higher with a six-month lag:

XOM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Needless to say, rising oil prices have very favorable implications for integrated oil majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron (CVX).

Choose Exxon Over Chevron

In the year-to-date period ended September 25, Chevron (CVX) has outperformed Exxon by more than 10%:

XOM data by YCharts

The primary reason for Exxon Mobil's underperformance is believed to be Exxon's rare miss of sell-side earnings expectations in the most recent quarter, the only one to do so among its peers, as production slipped in its African and Canadian operations. More specifically, the company posted second-quarter net income of $3.35 billion, or 78 cents per share, compared to $1.7 billion, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of 84 cents per share.

Despite the rare earnings miss, however, I expect Exxon stock price to close the underperformance gap in the coming months, and perform better than Chevron and others. I estimate that Exxon's significantly lower P/E ratio versus Chevron already incorporates the recent miss, setting the stage for a relative recovery:

XOM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Furthermore, Exxon's significantly larger size alone, as measured by revenue and total assets, should lead to higher valuation multiples:

XOM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Readers can read further about the size premium in this article.

Most importantly, the following graphs presented in Exxon Mobil's latest annual shareholder meeting illustrate the company's significant advantage over its peers with respect to industry leading return on capital employed:

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Relations

Bottom Line

Primarily due to its relatively inexpensive valuation, improving fundamentals, industry-leading return on capital employed, and integrated model, which lowers the risk on its dividend yield, as well as favorable oil market fundamentals, I rate Exxon Mobil a buy.



