Retirement Strategy: What's Wrong With Apple?

I could actually make this entire article one paragraph. There is absolutely nothing wrong with Apple (AAPL) and it has been perhaps the most exciting company and stock of my lifetime. Given that I am older than dirt, that is saying a lot! Keep in mind, IBM (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT), as well as a handful of other exciting stocks have come along, but I believe nothing comes even close to Apple. Quite frankly, this stock should be an anchor in EVERY type of portfolio, not just for DGIers. It basically has everything one could possibly want in an equity holding!

Fundamental strengths:

Tons of cash

Incredibly strong revenues

Makes money hand over fist

Still growing

Pays a solid dividend and is a shoe-in to become a Dividend Aristocrat

Now, all of this being said, I have read about 25 articles on how AAPL is having problems and the new phone is not as huge as the previous phone. I am NOT a tech geek, but I do know something about business and how well-run (or not) they seem to be. Nothing matches AAPL folks. Absolutely nothing. Which is why it is in the original model TARP and the new model TARP II (as well as my own personal portfolio, of course).

Keep in mind that we are focusing this portfolio towards regular folks who have a longer time horizon than those of us already retired. With 20+ years ahead of you to let the magic of compounding go to work, dividend growth investors would be remiss in not considering a healthy core position in shares of Apple, Inc.

The Future Of Apple

I have no crystal ball of course, and maybe next week the company will go completely broke! To me that's ridiculous, but to read some of the articles lately, one would think AAPL is on its death bed! Nobody knows what the future of AAPL will be, but we can look at just the basic fundamentals and take a pretty educated guess that the road ahead looks long and very prosperous. To me, it was a no-brainer for AAPL to be in the middle of TARP II:

The new model TARP II consists of the following stocks as of today: Altria (MO), PepsiCo (PEP) Hormel (HRL), Lowe's (LOW), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Realty Income (O), Omega Healthcare (OHI), LTC Properties (LTC), Community Healthcare (CHCT), Apple (AAPL), Gilead (GILD), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Visa (V), Microsoft (MSFT), Novartis (NVS), Bank of America (BAC), AT&T (T), Facebook (FB), NextEra Energy (NEE), Consolidated Edison (ED) Qualcomm (QCOM), and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

The other day, I made a fundamental case for Bank of America (BAC) which you can read HERE. Now, I will make a fundamental case for Apple (AAPL) and why my opinion is so strong.

It's All In The Numbers

I will defer the technology aspect to those who like taking widgets apart and putting them back together. I will stick to the easy part by just pointing out the ridiculously strong (and obvious) fundamentals.

Here is the first batch I will point to:

In pointing out the obvious, you can see that 63% of all outstanding shares are held by institutions. You can see that in the world of stocks these days, the P/E ratio of 17.26 is about 5-10 points lower than the average. Actually, Apple has always had a low P/E ratio, but since the focus on over- and undervaluation is so important of late, it should be duly noted.

The company profit margins are outstanding across the board. If every public company had these statistics, it would be a heck of a lot easier to select stocks for any portfolio!

The next set of facts are truly amazing; $222 billion in Revenues, $85 billion in gross profit, and $47 billion in net income, $65 billion in cash flow (plus another $225 billion soon to be repatriated, I believe). How many public companies can YOU name with actual cold, hard money facts that equal this? Yes, double-digit growth has slowed, but I am of the opinion that if a company that is almost worth ONE TRILLION bucks can grow better than the US GDP, that is a company I want to own shares of!

Finally, the dividend facts. First of all, if someone is already retired, they might argue that a current yield of 1.66% is simply unacceptable. OK, point taken, but we are still talking about dividend growth. At a rate of about 11% since it began raising its dividends, and if the number stays the same within reason over the next few decades, by owning the stock at today's SALE price of about $151/share, you could be looking at an original yield on cost of 4-6% fairly easily! Think about getting that - PLUS raises every year if my prediction of AAPL becoming a dividend aristocrat comes true -while you are swinging in your hammock 30 years from now!

Look At It This Way For A Moment

Forget that this company is Apple and imagine it was XYZ, Inc. and you were given these facts. I would bet lots of money that you would want a piece of the action just by buying and holding on to shares of stock. I believe that the stock is on sale, even though it does not fall into my "buy zone," as you can see in the chart above.

Recent activity bears this out:

In less than a month, the stock has dropped by $12 bucks/share or about 7-8%. Why? Well, it has something to do with what I happen to consider a brilliant marketing approach: The new iPhone 8 is only slightly better than the previous phone, but can be used by the wireless companies to sell subscriptions by offering very sweet deals on the iPhone 8, while at the same time presenting a completely new iPhone X, which will have many new features and become the Rolls Royce of any phone anywhere! Not only that, but it will sell for about $1k, which might sound like a lot, but I believe it will have record sales and a game-changing feature that every other cell phone on the planet will eventually have: facial recognition. To me, that is the future happening right now and will send this new product into orbit.

So what's wrong with Apple Inc.? Not a darn thing that would make me consider selling even one share. What is RIGHT about AAPL makes me want to add to all of my positions right now!

How about YOU?

The Bottom Line

There was a time when I felt that the price of Apple shares rose too high too fast, and I even wrote about it right here and here. My suggestions (and trades) turned out to be very accurate and I can only hope that my opinions within this article are just as accurate.

Just remember to do your own research and not take my word as gospel! YOU need to decide if any stock is worthy of your hard-earned dollars. Do not simply do what I do, or anyone else for that matter.

