The Euro Is Facing Short-Term Resistance

Although Merkel's party won the most votes in the elections, it is going to take a lot of time and negotiations for her to form a governing coalition

Political Situation

Although exit polls show that Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrat-led alliance has secured 33% of the overall votes, she is now faced with a daunting task of forming the next government as she does not have an outright majority and the leader of her coalition partner from the previous government, Martin Schulz of the Social Democrats, has declared that they will be going into opposition after garnering only 22% of the votes - their worst electoral result since 1949.

The rise of the Alternative für Deutschland ((AfD)) is particularly worrying as this is the first time that a far-right party has managed to win seats in the Bundestag since the immediate post-war period. In the previous election in 2013, the AfD could not even manage the minimum 5% required for a party to have any seats in the Bundestag but a surge in voter discontent over Merkel's refugee policy has led to the party winning 13.5% of the votes this time round.

However the government is formed, the task of reaching a consensus to forge policies is all the more harder given that this is the first time since 1953 that six parties are poised to enter the Bundestag. Until a governing coalition is forged, political uncertainty remains and that is not something that a market likes.

Source: Bloomberg

Market Positioning

Developed Markets Flow and FX positioning

Source : State Street Global Markets - The Investment Climate 25th Sept

As can be seen from the chart above, the short-term flows into EUR (FXE) have been quite extreme, based on historical data, and are keeping positioning in the 'extreme long' quadrant. On the other hand, the opposite is true for USD (UUP) and if positions should start to unwind, the rush for the exit could get quite ugly.

Technical Picture

Source: Investing.com

From the daily chart above, it can be seen that the market has tried to breach the psychological level of 1.2000 three times in recent weeks, and each time it has been met with rejection. As long as the previous high of 1.2094 is not breached, the likelihood of a correction to the 1.17 handle is growing.

The Trade

Based on the factors above, a good risk/reward trade is to get short EUR vs USD in the high 1.19s with a stop above 1.2104 and a first target of 1.1838.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EUR/USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.