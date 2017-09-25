I'm Loving McDonald's, But Is Now The Right Time To Buy?

Overview

McDonald's has proven time and time again that it is a great long term investment opportunity. Even when many believe the company was in trouble and would falter as the eating habits of Americans changed to more healthy options, McDonald's has continued to improvise and adapt.

Looking at the charts below, you can see how the stock has outperformed the market in general over several time periods.

This year, the stock continues to perform well and I think this trend is likely to continue based on changes the company has made to its strategic plans. I do, however, believe that the stock price is slightly overvalued and some investors may want to pause before investing in the stock.

Just over four years ago, I wrote an article about McDonald's (MCD) titled, McDonald's Recent Moves: Why I'm Not Lovin' Them. In that article I talked about some of the recent moves the company made that I didn't like including Mighty Wings, changes to its dollar menu, and veggie wraps. In that article I wrote,

I don't think long-term investors can go wrong by adding MCD to their portfolio, but I also believe that short-term gains will be minimal. If MCD continues to see weak sales growth in Q3 and Q4, I think there is a strong possibility that you could pick up shares at or even slightly below $90 either later in the year or early next year. Because of this I would officially recommend MCD as a hold until the company can makes moves that actually result in some increased sales growth; however, I think any dips in MCD's current price could present nice buying opportunities for long-term investors.

While I was off slightly on the time of the stock price decline, I was correct in terms of what was going to happen. In Q3 of 2013, McDonald's saw comparable stores sales growth of just 0.7% in the U.S. and 0.2% in Europe. In Q4, overall comparable stores sales growth was just 0.1%. When that article published, the stock was trading right around $96 a share. Looking at the chart below, you can see that in late 2014/early 2015 the stock was trading under $90 at a few times.

These would have been excellent times to pick up this stock, especially considering the way it has skyrocketed, now trading at just under $159 a share.

In this article, I'm going to take a look at the changes McDonald's has made to lead to this kind of performance and how likely it is to continue into the future.

Recent Performance And Financial Analysis

For its latest quarter, McDonald's beat both revenue and earnings estimates. This was the ninth time in the past ten quarters that the company has beaten both revenue and earnings estimates. Overall global comparable stores sales growth was 6.6% (3.2% in the U.S.). This was the first time since 2008 that the company saw sales and guest counts increase across each of its top nine markets.

Compared to other competitors such as Yum! Brands (YUM), Starbucks (SBUX), and Darden Restaurants (DRI), McDonald's comparable sales growth appears even more impressive. KFC saw recent same store sales growth of 3%, Pizza Hut saw a 1% decline, and Taco Bell saw a 4% increase. Strarbucks recently saw a 4% global comparable stores sales increase while Darden Restaurants saw an overall 3.3% increase.

Revenue and earnings for McDonald's have been moving in opposite directions as you can see from the chart below.

While at first glance, the decline in revenue looks troubling, when you factor in the increase in comparable sales (which have been improving for a while now), and the fact that the decline in revenue was a planned drop due to the company's re-franchising initiative, it is far less concerning.

The company's shift in strategic focus towards re-franchising and cutting costs not only is helping its bottom line, but also has improved metrics such as return on assets and return on invested capital.

What Changed

I think the most important change that has been happening with McDonald's is the mindset of management. This is seen within the following statement from the CEO within the last quarterly report.

Today, we're acting like a leadership brand, taking on new challenges and opportunities and moving with a greater sense of purpose and urgency. We're building on our momentum, leveraging our size and scale and executing with greater precision against our priorities to retain, regain and convert customers by giving them even more reasons to visit and enjoy McDonald's. I'm confident that we're on the right path to continue positively impacting sales, guest traffic and customer satisfaction as we work to bring the biggest benefit to the most people in the shortest possible time.

The move towards refranchising (upping the goal of having 95% of restaurants franchised) and restructuring international operations is the second biggest change with McDonald's. These strategic initiatives have given the company the ability to cut significant costs, while creating value for shareholders.

There are other changes that have been made that are helping the company see its impressive comparable store sales growth figures. One of the biggest drivers was the introduction of its all day breakfast menu. Another change is the move away from the dollar menu and a focus on 2 for $2, 2 for $3, and 2 for $5 options. McDonald's is also making its food healthier (somewhat) by pledging to remove antibiotics from all of its chicken and eventually moving towards cage-free eggs. The relaunch of its McCafe lineup should also continue to add to future growth.

Internationally, McDonald's is continuing to improvise and adapt to better serve its customers. Whether its the McFirst menu in France or offering $1 hamburgers in Australia, the company is hitting the right notes to keep customer and sales counts growing.

Will It Continue?

Yes! I have no doubt in my mind that McDonald's will continue to see both short term and long term success. McDonald's maintains a fairly strong and predictable stream of income through rent and royalties and it continues to make improvements and enhancements not only in the U.S. but throughout all of its international markets. With its ability to change its menu, change its operations, and even change how customers can get their food (UberEATS, mobile order and pay, delivery, etc.), I believe McDonald's is going to continue being the king of fast food for a long time to come.

Last week, McDonald's increased its dividend by 7.4%. This shows me management's confidence in future growth. The past two previous dividend increases for McDonald's has been 5.6% and 5.0%, so this recent significant increase in its dividend rate hike is a great indicator of the likelihood of future growth in income.

Conclusion

As outlined above, the changes McDonald's has made has led to significant increases in earnings. This trend is set to continue as can be seen from future EPS estimates.

In addition to significant earnings increases and price appreciation, McDonald's also continues increasing its dividend significantly. With a payout ratio that has decreased over 5% during the past three years, this trend should continue well into the future.

In my opinion, the question of whether to buy McDonald's isn't a fundamental question. Financially, McDonald's is performing at an excellent level and I believe that this will continue moving forward. The real question is whether McDonald's is overvalued at the moment.

Let's start by looking at its PE ratio. It's current PE ratio of 26.05x is significantly higher than its 10 year average.

It isn't just price to earnings that shows McDonald's as expensively valued at the moment. The stock's current valuation appears overvalued when looking at book value and cash flow as well.

As I stated in my article on McDonald's four years ago, long term investors I feel like cannot go wrong in terms of adding McDonald's to their portfolios. The only question is whether the stock is likely to see significant short-term gains. In my opinion, I don't think that is a very likely scenario. I believe the stock will stay under $170 for a significant period of time.

The difference between this time and last time (the article I wrote four years ago), is that I don't see a significant drop in its stock price in the foreseeable future unless it is related to an overall market correction. This is because unlike four years ago when McDonald's was facing several difficulties and stagnant same store sales growth, the current environment for McDonald's is very positive. I believe that will continue, but the slight downside is that I feel like this is already priced into the stock, meaning that it will take quite a bit to push this stock significantly higher and any miss on upcoming quarterly estimates could cause a stall in prices.

I believe that long term shareholders should consider McDonald's a buy even at its current price. Investors who are looking at holding for less than five years might want to hold off and wait (hope) for a more attractive valuation. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.