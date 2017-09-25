Royal Dutch Shell - Dividend Growth Possibilities For The Future

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) has had several opinions float around in the market regarding its dividend sustainability. If you’re a stockholder for Shell, you would know that the company has managed a turnaround under the leadership of Ben van Beurden and is a stock that offers one of the highest dividend yields in the market. TTM June 2017, Shell was able to generate cash flows per share of $4.27, which exceeds the current dividend payout of $3.67 per share. There is no doubt that the payout is certainly high, but I do not believe that there is a cause of concern regarding dividend sustainability. In fact, I am much more interested in understanding which initiatives undertaken by Shell have the potential to improve the FCF/share position for the company, eventually translating into higher dividends in the future. My analysis that follows will take a look into Shell’s dividends and the reasons we could see growth in not only the payout but also the stock price in the future.

Capital discipline and efficiency

Shell is focused on maintaining its capital expenditure between the ranges of $25-$30 billion in the current year. Capex is expected to stay within these ranges for the next 3 years at least. The company has spent close to $11.5 billion within the first six months of the year.

More often than not, capital cuts are followed by drops in production. However this is not the case with Shell. Shell still managed to clock in oil and gas production at 3.5 million boe in the latest quarter.

Source: Shell Q2 2017 Presentation

What this essentially means is that Shell is now attempting to do more with less as it channels its conservative capex budgets towards supporting projects that not only bolster production, but also offer a ROACE of ~10% between 2018-2020. The average ROACE between 2013-2015 averaged at 8%. Some of the ongoing projects that Shell is undertaking, such as Mars B, Malikai, Stones, Gorgon QCLNG, Kashagan, Schiehallion redevelopment, Permian and Fox Creek, and those in Brazil, are geared to deliver the 10% ROACE in addition to ~$10 billion in CFFO by 2018. The more thoroughly Shell continues treading this path of capital discipline and efficiency, the better it fares for the company in terms of improving production and top lines, as well as generating healthy cash flows from operations. For shareholders, this translates into a good cash flow position from operations, better performance of FCF and healthier dividend payouts in the future.

Operational strategy

Operational cost reduction is a priority for Shell, as it continues to discipline its expenditure and adapt to the low price oil environment. Operational costs for Shell have witnessed a 20% decline since 2014.

Source: Shell Q2 2017 Presentation

Most of these cost reductions are associated with movements in FTEs. The company managed to reduce FTEs by 6,500 in 2016 and mid-2017 each. In addition to that, the company has begun in-sourcing its maintenance, which has led to a reduction of vendor-related costs by nearly 35%. Operational costs have been trending downwards, reflecting positively on the company’s bottom line. As Shell still is in the process of rationalizing its costs, we could be seeing further cost reductions show up in the company’s income statement as other operation cost reduction initiatives begin kicking in. This could do well for the company’s overall business and bottom line. Besides contributing towards lifting the company’s earnings potential, the cost-rationalization exercise is a move to ensure that Shell remains profitable even when the market doesn’t seem to be doing so well.

Cost reductions only make up one side of the operational strategy for Shell. The integrated oil major has been able to identify nearly $30 billion worth of divestitures for 2016-2018. These assets have been picked out for divestments as they underperformed relative to Shell’s criteria. As the company sheds assets that aren’t efficient, it is supporting its initiative to push up ROACE to 10%, become leaner and agile by creating a portfolio of assets that is profitable, and generating more cash from the sell-offs. During Q2 2017, Shell was successfully able to complete $9.6 billion worth of divestitures, collecting $6.7 billion of the proceeds in cash. How exactly Shell intends to use this cash takes me to my next point.

Debt reduction

Shell’s debt accumulation on the balance sheet has become a cause of concern for many. Despite the mountain of debt that Shell has on its balance sheet, its repayment progress is praiseworthy. During the last quarter alone, the company managed to pay off $3.8 billion of this debt, bringing debt levels down to $90.35 billion in the recently reported Q2. This has allowed it to notice some progress in its gearing as well, which is reported at 25%, down from the 29% reported in the third quarter of last year.

Such high levels of debt are legitimate concerns as they do have certain risks associated with them. However, these risks are mitigated to some extent by the ability of the company to generate healthy cash flows from operations and asset sales. Following substantial debt reduction, if payoffs continue at this rate, shareholders could see the company’s cash position gaining some leg-room to support higher dividends in the future.

Adjusting to changing market dynamics

Despite the heat that Shell received from going ahead with the BG acquisition, I believe there was an intelligent thought process behind it. Amidst a downturn in the oil sector, Shell made the move of acquiring BG for its natural gas business. Natural gas, as a commodity, is highly in-demand for electricity production, particularly as it seems to be a more environmentally friendly input than coal. The EIA reported that the natural gas-fired electricity generating capacity is likely to witness an increase by 11.2 GW in 2017 and 25.4 GW in 2018. The EIA also expects gas prices to witness an increase in 2017 and 2018. With BG’s gas business under Shell’s control, the integrated oil major's acquisition timing seems to be just right to take advantage of this uptick in natural gas demand and expected price increases that are to take place through the current year and the next.

Apart from this, Shell seems to be undertaking geographical expansion initiatives as well. The company is turning towards Asian markets to fuel this growth. Shell intends to make its presence in India more prominent by expanding its fuel station numbers over the next decade. The Indian economy’s oil consumption growth is expected to surpass that of other major economies by 2035. Considering these statistics, the move to expand foothold could benefit Shell greatly, as the growing number of fuel stations are positioned to service this high demand for oil in the country.

Besides making in-roads into Asia through oil, Shell has also expressed its interest in ensuring that around 20% of its sales from fuel stations are from recharging of electricity vehicles. What this means is that while Shell’s main business does focus on oil and gas, it isn’t ignoring the fact that the market is changing. It is responding to those changes by leveraging its current presence in terms of fuel stations to service customers who are adopting new ways of transport. That isn’t all – Shell has made investments in solar energy and wind energy in different parts of the world in an attempt to be a part of the change in energy consumption trends.

These moves all point towards Shell acknowledging that no matter how far away oil is from becoming a secondary source of consumption, the company will remain prepared to take advantage of upcoming trends. Secondly, these moves also indicate is that while they may take some time to contribute towards profitability, free cash flow and ultimately dividends, they are to be considered a current investment that ensures stability for future dividend payouts as energy consumption dynamics are likely to witness changes.

Conclusion

Shell seems to be a stock that supports a high, sustainable dividend, with successful attempts to reduce its gearing and build up strong free cash flow positions. As the trends in the financials indicate, free cash flow growth is expected to be on the rise, while debt reduction takes place simultaneously.

Venturing into new energy technologies and expanding foothold in markets such as India light up the integrated oil major’s prospects, especially after a number of strong quarterly results in the recent past. This is an indicator of a forward-looking vision of the management of the company, which certainly plays a role in steering the company and its future prospects in the right direction. It signals that the company knows where it stands now and what it can put into the pipeline to improve its future.

To conclude, I believe that Shell seems to be making several moves at once, all of which attempt to position it as an energy leader in the long term and an even more investor-friendly stock in the future. As these initiatives begin to bear fruit, investors would possibly begin to see improvements in the company’s operations and its FCF - a key metric that determines dividend pay outs. As Shell continues to work towards gradually improving its cash position, we could see higher dividend pay outs in the future.

Considering the future prospects of the company, I believe that any softness in stock prices should be viewed as a long term buying opportunity. I would also recommend reinvesting the dividends to deepen any long positions in the stock since the company as a whole is geared for growth in the future.

