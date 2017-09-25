Redfin: Homebuyers Go Digital

Redfin (RDFN), or "Real Estate Redefined" in an abbreviated form, is one of the exciting new unicorn IPOs of 2017. Taking the massive real estate market and flipping it on its head is the goal of RDFN. They are attempting to be a disruptor in the space, and the Q2 2017 results show some great promise going forward. Knowledgeable real estate names like Zillow (ZG) CEO Spencer Rascoff realize RDFN is a large threat to the industry as a whole. By streamlining the home buying process and lowering broker fees, RDFN looks to make buying a home cheaper and easier. Technology is the foundation of the company, and young millennial home buyers aged 25-40 are the target audience. As this generation ages over the next 5-10 years, Redfin can expand with the tech savvy masses. Redfin is poised for some large growth years ahead of it, but the stock price is certainly more of a question mark. While I am impressed by the growth rate and results, the stock sits at quite the lofty valuation. Let's take a look at the Q2 numbers and see if it is worth its $2.2B valuation at the moment.

Redfin's model is one where the gross margins are going to be small, considering it's in the real estate area. For Q2, RDFN managed a 35% gross margin with $104.9m in sales. That is good for 35% revenue growth over Q2 2016, an impressive growth rate. This has the price to sales ratio near 7 times, quite expensive but not nosebleed territory for this growth. Anything over 10 P/S has you questioning if a pullback is required to buy. Redfin did bring down its operating expenses nicely as a percentage of sales. OpEx was $32.7 million - an increase of 25% over the prior year period. This was a nice decrease down to 31% of revenue, which should continue to fall as Redfin expands its US operations. Earnings per share was $0.06 with the stock expected to hit $0.12 next quarter with the additional revenue. International expansion is 2 or 3 years out as the US markets are still very lightly penetrated by Redfin's broker services. Upon expansion globally, expenses will sharply rise again and the stock will likely post additional bottom line losses. This will be negated somewhat in the shares by a very steady revenue growth of 25%+ going forward.

Redfin is currently only in the United States, which allows it to stay nimble and not have any large upfront costs for some time. As it expands to other jurisdictions, expect expenses to rise again and EPS to fall, so P/E or EPS will likely not be useful metrics for this company for some time. Revenue growth and market share growth will be more important. The complexity of real estate should confine the company to North America for the time being and put a cap on costs. Based on these numbers the company is quite expensive at $2.2 billion market cap, but looking at the growth of the idea globally you can see the potential. Keep in mind that this lack of earnings means as expansion continues, stock offerings are likely. This could give those who wish to enter the stock additional chances at a better price. It would be prudent to add to your position after any post-offering volatility the market provides you - a great general rule as well.

The best news for Redfin is the longer-term indicators, including website traffic and market share. 90% of people buying or selling a home start on the internet now, allowing them to stumble onto Redfin's value proposition. We should see a continued trend of people using housing as an investment vehicle, with 37% of homes in the US bought for investment purposes in 2016. This worldwide trend means lower commissions and online information will be more essential than ever. Foreigners are very likely to use a service like Redfin to investigate different areas before looking closer to make a purchase. The real estate industry is massive, with Redfin only at 0.64% of existing home sales in Q2. This shows the large runway potential as the model plays out, and just in the United States. Also, the website traffic has even outpaced revenue growth at 43% year over year. Many people are just learning about this service now, and the knowledge it exists is the first step to sales. Also, they plan in the longer term to automate the entire process of scheduling showings. From March to June of this year they went from 41% to 51% automatic scheduling. This lowers their labor costs, which will be important longer-term for profitability. If they are able to get an extreme level of automation in this business, they will have a significant advantage for their customers over traditional brokers.

Also, RDFN has two other initiatives that could be long-term winners. Redfin Now is a service where they directly buy and resell homes. This allows them to use their large network to move houses quickly and for an even larger profit. Q2 was the first quarter of the project with only $2 million revenue. However, in the long term they could use their large network to their advantage selling considerable real estate themselves. This is likely the endgame as they grow to a large market share, where they can influence the market themselves. Next, Redfin Home Report had growth in the quarter at 26% over Q1 of 2017. The use of their AI platform to provide better service and knowledge to their customers is allowing them to make considerable gains in trust. Customers need to trust RDFN in order for them to use them for such an important purchase in their lives. Redfin is beginning to acquire that trust and acceptance from a larger audience. As the youth of today get older, they will see a company like this as normal rather than as an outsider to the space. These two things are important to the brand as a whole, even though they are not important for revenue or earnings for a long period. Below is a chart of RDFN since the IPO for reference.

RDFN data by YCharts

Bringing costs down and streamlining the real estate model much like Uber is doing could allow Redfin to flourish over the next number of years. They also have several years before it considers international expansion, as its key US markets are still so lightly penetrated. While the prospects here are impressive, I would wait for a pullback near the $20 level before I stepped into the stock. The reasons for this are technical as it trades with fresh IPO volatility. $20 should act as a psychological resistance during this fresh autumn volatility. It should continue in this $20 to $30 range for a few months as it digests the early shareholder selling. Expect large swings and a good trading vehicle in the short term. From a fundamental perspective, the name is expensive but disrupting its industry even at under 1% share. At just 5% market share his would do to conventional brokerages - they certainly don't want to. This all said, RFDN is a name I would only suggest for the highest-risk-tolerance individuals, or for the most speculative part of anyone else's portfolio.

