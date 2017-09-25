What Is The Baltic Dry Index Telling Us About Industrial Commodities?

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) is a tool that I like to employ when measuring demand for raw materials. The Index is a measure of shipping rates for dry bulk commodities. As China is the world’s leading consumer of the metals, minerals, and other raw materials because of the nation’s economic growth and vast population, the BDI is often a sign of Chinese demand for commodities.

At times, the BDI is a leading indicator for raw material demand, and at others, it can lag price action in the industrial commodities markets. Production of raw materials is a localized affair as it depends on where the ores and minerals are present in the crust of the earth, or where the soil and climate support the growth of crops. As an example, the South American country of Chile is the world’s leading producer of copper, while Brazil produces many other raw materials. Russia is a major commodities producer, and so is Australia and Canada. China is also a dominant producer of many raw materials, but the country’s demand is often greater than its domestic output. The BDI is a barometer for demand as it measures the flow of these commodities from the point of production to consumption.

Over recent weeks, we have seen the price of industrial commodities turn lower after a period of price appreciation. However, the BDI has continued to strengthen. While it is possible that the shipping rates are lagging prices of the commodities that travel by ocean vessel, it is probable that another factor is contributing to the rise in the cost of transportation these days.

The BDI keeps rallying

On July 10, the Baltic Dry index traded to its lowest level since the offseason winter months at 820. Source: BDIY Quote - Baltic Dry Index

As the chart highlights, by Friday, September 22 the index had risen to 1502, an increase of over 83% in under three months. The barometer for freight rates rallied in what is almost a straight line over recent months. At first, the metric that is a benchmark for shipping raw materials around the world was a reflection of the rally that took prices of industrial commodities higher from late spring through the summer months. However, that rally has come to an end, but the BDI just keeps powering higher.

The rally in industrial commodities comes to an end, and iron ore plunges

The Chinese demand for raw materials picked up just before this summer and took the prices of many raw materials to new highs for 2017 and many experienced significant gains on a percentage basis. Prices moved higher as the value of the U.S. dollar declined as a weaker dollar tends to support commodities prices. However, it seems that the bullish music has stopped in the industrial sector of the commodities market, at least for the time being. Source: Barchart

As the chart of October iron ore futures illustrates the price of the primary ingredient in steel rose from lows of $52.03 per ton on June 13 to a high of $76.54 on September 1. The appreciation of over 47% in just two and one-half months made for a summer of love for the industrial raw material, but recently that love has turned sour, and the price has declined back down to $62.96 as of September 22. On Monday, September 25, iron ore recovery marginally to $63.79 per ton. October iron ore futures dropped 17.7% in a little over three weeks and are now below the midpoint of the trading range since the June 13 low. Iron ore is not the only industrial commodity that has experienced losses over recent sessions. Industrial precious metals have moved to the downside with palladium falling from the highest level since 2001 at $997.50 per ounce in early September to the $920 level. Platinum had dropped from $1026.50 on September 8 to around the $930 level. Silver, the volatile precious and industrial metal is down from $18.29 on September 8 to just under the $17 per ounce level at the end of last week. While oil has powered above $50 per barrel, and lumber continues to trade close to the $400 per 1,000 board feet level, the prices of base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange appear to have stopped their upward momentum and nowhere is that more evident than in the copper market. Meanwhile, the dollar index is sitting not far off its recent lows, but some industrial commodities prices have come back down to earth.

Copper falls

The price of copper reached a low in early 2016 and then made higher lows and higher highs for over twenty months. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper futures shows, the red metal traded to a low of $1.9355 per pound in January 2016 and entered an extended period of consolidation where it traded between $2 and $2.32 per pound until last November. Optimism surrounding the U.S. election and the potential for infrastructure rebuilding in the United States lifted the price of copper above technical resistance at $2.32 per pound in November 2016 and took the red metal as high as $2.8230 by February 2017. After another consolidation, the price moved higher along with iron ore, and many other industrial commodities including the other base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. Copper broke to the upside above the February highs in July and built on those gains in August rising above $3 per pound for the first time since 2014, reaching a high of $3.1785 on September 5. The rally in copper, iron ore and other staples for construction and infrastructure building had fingerprints of Chinese buying. Meanwhile, like in the iron ore market, the music stopped for copper, and the red metal had declined below $3 in recent sessions to lows of $2.8750 on September 22.

The rally in the Baltic Dry Index that commenced in July meant that these commodities were moving from points of sale to consumption sites, perhaps in China and other parts of Asia.

Did China already stock up for the October party congress or is something else going on?

In October, President Xi of China will host a Party Congress where he will unveil his plans for the Chinese economy over the months and years ahead. It is likely that the President will strike an optimistic note in concert with expanding on his policy of the “new normal” that he outlined in 2016 during a period of slower economic growth in the world’s most populous nation and second richest economy. The buying in the raw materials sector and increase in shipping activity around the world could mean that China has been buying to build strategic stockpiles of everything from metals to energy, and minerals to agricultural commodities in the lead-up to the October event.

There can be a lag between buying and shipping in the commodities markets. The BDI started to rally after many of the raw materials were on their way higher. And, it is possible that now that prices have come down the BDI will follow in the days and weeks ahead as those commodities reach their destinations at consumption points. However, there could be another factor pushing freight rates higher these days, and that could be the growing dangers of travel on the open seas around the world.

Risk rises on the high seas, and the cost of carry becomes an issue

The situation on the Korean Peninsula is a matter of grave concern for the world, and China is no exception. Powered with some of the most advanced nuclear weapons in the world, the North Koreans continue to defy the United States, the United Nation, and even their allies in China by test-firing missile over sovereign territory in Japan and exploding hydrogen bombs. The back and forth rhetoric between the North Korean leader, their foreign minister, and the President of the United States continues to reach new levels of unprecedented threats each week. Last week, President Trump took the stage at the United Nations and warned the North Korean leader of dire consequences for himself and his regime if he does not cease. The President nicknamed leader Kim Jong-un “little rocket man” and the leader of the nuclear-powered hermit nation returned the favor calling the U.S. President “a mentally deranged dotard.” On Monday, the North Koreans said that recent comments by the American President amount to a declaration of war and they reserve the right to shoot down U.S. planes even when not over their airspace.

While the reality of world leaders exchanging such sophomoric barbs borders on funny, it is deadly and tragically serious. China faces a tough decision when it comes to their North Korean allies. Any problems or military actions could cause a flood of refugees to stream across the Friendship Bridge into Dandong, China as well as across other border crossings. Moreover, the last thing the Chinese and Russians want to see is a more powerful and influential United States with an even larger and more significant foothold in Asia if President Trump decides to take military action to thwart the nuclear ambitions and missile program of North Korea. At the same time, China could be worried that if war does break out in the region, it could become challenging to access their commodities requirements via ocean vessel. Therefore, the nation that always plans and thinks long into the future could be stocking up now.

It is also possible that the geopolitical temperature has risen to a level where risks have increased on the high seas and shipping and insurance companies are raising their rates, and we see that reflected in the Baltic Dry Index as freight rates continue to skyrocket. At the same time, the standoff between the U.S. and North Korea could be having a direct impact on some industrial commodities prices. South Korea is the home to many warehouses that store metals and other commodities. Around 30% of the LME warehouse stocks of copper are currently near Seoul, not far from the DMZ and North Korea. Additionally, warehouses in South Korea hold many other raw materials. Since many of these commodities need financing, the metal is often collateral for loans. With the risk rising on the Korean Peninsula, it is likely that financing rates are going through the roof and some commodities in Korea are trading a significant discount to the same raw materials held in other parts of the world. When financing rates skyrocket, holders often liquidate stocks of collateral to avoid paying usurious fees which raise the cost of carry. The recent selling in the industrial sector of the commodities market and rise in shipping rates could be the result of the growing crisis in Korea. Another factor that supports this theory is that other industrial commodities, like oil and lumber, have not given up recent gains and the dollar index continues to flirt with the lowest level since 2014.

Over recent weeks the moves to the downside in ferrous and nonferrous metals and the upside in the BDI present the market with a divergence. The Baltic Dry Index and commodities prices could be signaling the same thing, and that is that the situation in Korea is reaching a boiling point and perhaps a point of no return. Danger on the high seas is rising in the area, and the considerable stockpiles of commodities in South Korea could be in jeopardy. Price movements in the world of commodities are a reflection of both economic and geopolitical landscapes. Right now, the flashing lights in the industrial sector could be pointing towards Asia and the Korean Peninsula.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.