Silver Volatility Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Silver is a precious and industrial metal that has been a part of the human condition for thousands of years. At the same time, silver is a speculative trading sardine. When I became a trader at one of the world’s largest commodities trading companies in the 1980s, my boss loved to use the term “trading sardine.” I have no idea where it comes from, but there is a certain beauty in the term that describes an asset many market participants buy or sell for no reason other than to profit from movements in price. I have never been particularly fond of sardines; they are far too salty for my palate. However, as a risk-taker and thrill seeker, I developed a taste and craving for those trading sardines that are the assets that fulfill my hedonistic desires for the pain or pleasure of losses or profits.

Other than both starting with the same letter and having the same color, silver and sardines have little in common. However, throughout my trading career, I have had a particular affinity for the precious metal that is my favorite sardine. In the mid-1990s I was part of a small team of traders that structured one of the largest and most significant long positions in the physical and derivatives market for silver. That trade wound up making Warren Buffett lots of money, but that is a story for another time. My foray into the silver market taught me a great deal about the mysterious commodity that has tempted speculators for centuries and perhaps longer. Trading silver is not for the faint of heart. The price variance that attracts many to the market in the hopes of riches has driven many to poverty. In the case of the notorious Hunt Brothers, they made a small fortune in the silver market, from a much larger one. So far in 2017, December silver futures have traded in a range from lows of $15.245 to highs of $18.875 per ounce. On Monday, September 25 the price was around the $17.20 per ounce level close to the middle of its nine-month range. The prospects of a move back to the high or the low always seems to beckon the speculative spark buried deep within my soul. While the path of least resistance for silver is a coin toss right now, rich rewards await those who get the market right.

A rocky road for the precious metal

2017 has been a busy year in the silver market. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX September silver futures highlights, there have been four rallies and four selloffs in 2017, which creates a paradise for nimble traders with a sense of when the market is running out of steam on both the downside and the upside. In early July, the silver market suffered from a flash crash that took the price down to the lows for the year and the lowest price since April 2016. A significant sell order hit the market early in Asian trading hours which caused a violent spike to the downside. While the selling smelled of market manipulation, there has not been a peep out of any of the regulators that oversee the silver futures market. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission has remained silent on the matter.

It took the silver market a while to absorb the flash crash selling, and the December futures found its way to lows of $15.245 per ounce on July 10. Gold also moved to lows of $1211.10 on July 10, but that level was well above the lows for 2017. While silver made a new low, gold did not. A combination of a weak dollar and an environment of rising fear and uncertainty surrounding tensions on the Korean Peninsula caused gold to rally, and silver followed. The price of the speculative metal moved progressively higher through July, August, and into September when it hit a high of $18.29 per ounce on September 8. Silver had rallied 20% in two months.

An attempt to move higher and failure

At the beginning of September, it was looking like silver was going to challenge the 2017 highs at $18.875 per ounce. After all, gold had surpassed its peak for the year and looked headed for the 2016 highs at $1377.50 per ounce. Gold traded to a high of $1362.40 on September 8, the peak for the year and only $15.10 below the 2016 highs at $1377.50. When gold hit highs in 2016, silver was north of $21 per ounce. Interestingly, on the downside silver fell below the 2017 lows in early July and gold did not, and when the yellow metal rose above this year’s high at the beginning of September, silver did not. Gold failed at the September 8 high and silver also began to slip.

With the September meeting of the FOMC on the horizon on September 20, both gold and silver began to slip from their peaks and picked up some downside steam. The market feared a hawkish statement from the Fed at their gathering, and it was not disappointed.

The Fed-inspired selloff

While the FOMC did not hike rates at the September meeting, their statement was unusually hawkish. Twelve out of sixteen members of the committee believe that rates will rise once again, for the third time in 2017, before the end of the year. It is likely that the central bank will increase the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at their December meeting which will mark the third straight year for a rate hike at the final gathering of the year. At the same time, eleven out of the sixteen members think rates will increase by three times in 2018, meaning that at the end of next year, the Fed Funds rate will be 100 basis point higher than its current level which is double the current rate. Moreover, the Fed spelled out its plans for balance sheet normalization to rid the Fed’s balance sheet with the legacy of quantitative easing. The central bank will begin allowing $10 billion in debt securities to roll off their balance sheet in October with the amount rising by $10 billion each quarter. The rate of what amounts to quantitative tightening will rise to a maximum of $50 billion per month or $600 billion each year. Perhaps the most hawkish part of the Fed’s statement was that the rate of QT would not be data dependent, rather it will be a rote exercise.

Precious metals tend to rally when the U.S. dollar moves lower. However, they also tend to move to the downside when interest rates rise. The dollar managed a weak attempt at a rally following the Fed meeting that faded the day after. Meanwhile, it seems that gold and silver hate higher interest rates more than they love a weaker dollar as both of the precious metals fell in the wake of the Fed meeting last week.

A trading market- $16.80 needs to hold

As the daily chart illustrates, silver had been making higher lows since the July 10 bottom at $15.2450. To keep that constructive pattern intact, the volatile precious metal will need to hold the $16.80 level on December futures, which was the August 25 low. On September 21 silver fell to a low of $16.865 and bounced back to the $17 level where it closed last week. Volatile silver loves to violate technical levels, so while $16.80 stands as a critical line in the sand for some technicians, it is possible that it will make any long with stops below that level pay dearly. Additionally, the gold and silver markets now will anticipate another rate hike in December. While the Fed acted in December 2015 and 2016, gold and silver fell to lows during both those months before recovering in the next year. However, on Monday, September 25 a heightening of tensions between North Korean and the U.S. silver to make a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart. After trading to a low of $16.87 per ounce early in the day which was a lower low than during the previous session, silver turned around, rallied and closed near the highs of the day. Those highs were above the prior day’s peak. Now, silver looks like it could stand ready for another chapter in the ups and downs of the precious metals that embraces volatility.

Profit for Marketplace subscribers

Trading silver requires a nimble approach to the market. On July 7, after the flash crash and one session before silver found its low at $15.245, I sent a special dispatch to subscribers to The Hecht Commodities Report. In that message I wrote:

“As many of you already know, silver has declined below critical technical support at $15.70 per ounce today and was last trading the $15.36 level on September futures.

While I am not giving a formal recommendation because of the high degree of risk in the silver market, I wanted to let all of my subscribers know that I bought some USLV today at around the $9.45 per share level.

The price action in precious metals has been ugly despite the weak dollar. Higher rates have weighed in the sector and at the start of Q3; the price of silver is trading at the lowest level since April 2016. It is possible silver, and gold will fall further over coming sessions. However, it is impossible to know when or where the low will come and I am a scale down buyer of both precious metals leaving plenty of room to add on further weakness. I picked the triple leveraged silver ETN product because of silver's penchant for extreme volatility and its recent move which I believe could turn out to be a blow-off low.”

Following the Fed meeting last week, I wrote:

“USLV closed on September 20 at $12.54 per share which represents a more than 32.7% profit. I suggest taking a profit on this ETN product if you have not already done so as the Fed statement and plans for QT could weigh on precious metals prices in coming sessions. I will not cover this position after today’s report as I will close my risk. However, you will be the first to know when I plan to get back into silver or any other juicy ETF or ETN positions in the commodities sector.” On September 21 USLV traded in a range from $11.92-$12.30 per share. Those who followed me in and out of this positon pocketed between 26-30%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.