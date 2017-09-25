Fitbit Ionic Update And Channel Check

Today, Fitbit (FIT) announced that its new products, the Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Flyer, will be available at major retailers worldwide beginning on October 1st. In the Press Release, FIT also announced that the battery life for the Ionic is up to 5 days, which is a day longer than its previous tests had concluded.

Source: Stuff.tv

App Gallery Update

Another positive from the announcement is that Fitbit is also releasing its software development kit tomorrow. To date, FIT has signed up over 1,000 developers to create applications in its App Gallery. So far, Pandora, Starbucks, Strava, and Weather (developed by AccuWeather) will be available on October 1st. However, a few applications that will also soon be available include: adidas All Day, Flipboard, GAME GOLF, Nest, and Surfline (which provides global surf reports and forecasts). Getting more applications in the Fitbit App Gallery will be integral to the Ionic's success, so it is a good sign to hear that there is so much interest from developers.

Channel Check

Fitbit initially launched the Ionic, and allowed for pre-orders, on August 28th. Since they are not available in retail locations until October 1st, doing a channel check proves to be difficult. However, there are a few proxies that we can look to in order to get an assessment of how sales have been doing so far. The first channel check, which points to strong sales, is that The Charcoal/Smoke Gray Ionic is the #1 best seller on Amazon in the Smartwatch category. Moreover, the Blue-Gray/Silver Ionic is #4 and the Slate Blue/Burnt Orange Ionic is listed as #11. It is also worth mentioning that the Charcoal/Smoke Gray Ionic is the "Most Wished For" smartwatch on Amazon as well.

To attempt to get more granular data on how the Best Sellers Rank is determined, and reverse engineer sales numbers, I tried to see if Amazon provides how its algorithm calculates what constitutes a best seller. However, on its "About Amazon Best Sellers Rank" page, it only says that "Amazon Best Sellers list is a good indicator of how well a product is selling overall, it doesn't always indicate how well an item is selling among other similar items." It also goes on to say that the category rankings are updated hourly.

Despite not being able to get granular sales data yet, it is a positive sign that all 3 of Fitbit's Ionic watches have shown up in this bestseller category. Although the other watches in this category were not recently launched, so presumably sales are artificially higher in relative terms for the Ionic, showing up in this category can help galvanize sales moving forward. Getting such prominent placement on Amazon's site in its smartwatch category can prove to be a powerful sales channel.

Another, albeit rather crude channel check, is to view hashtags on Instagram. In the past few days, I have monitored the#fitbitionic hashtag, and although I do not have quantitative data, from anecdotal evidence, I can tell you that I've seen a growing number of posts by customers announcing their placements of pre-orders. Moreover, the overall #fitbit hashtag category has grown quite a bit over the past few weeks as well.

Trading and Financial Impact

FIT added $0.14 in today's trading session, but I see much more upside ahead. I have previously discussed this in more depth, which you can read here. But to quickly summarize: Fitbit is on the verge of profitability, and if the Ionic experiences strong sales, FIT can swing back into the black. Furthermore, FIT is still trading just around its asset levels, so I believe FIT represents an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity.

FIT data by YCharts

Conclusion

With Fitbit getting over 1,000 developers to sign up for its development kit, and with the, albeit early, and somewhat crude, channel checks indicating strong sales out of the gate, I suggest adding FIT to your portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.