The Digital Commentary On Today's Society

At the end of last week, the price of Bitcoin had dropped to around the $3550 level, a considerable fall from the almost $5000 price at the start of September. While a plunge of 29% in less than one month is certainly nothing to sneeze at, Bitcoin was trading at $956 at the end of 2016, $1084.50 at the end of Q1, and only $2520 when the second quarter of 2017 ended on June 30. The upward trajectory of the digital currency has been nothing short of spectacular. Other digital means of exchange have done even better on a percentage basis over the course of this year, and while very few people were talking about the asset class just a few short years ago, today it is all the rage. Recently, my 85-year-old mother asked if she should buy a Bitcoin or two.

Emotions run high when it comes to the world of this new asset class. While Jamie Dimon and others publicly rail against the prospects for currencies that fly below the radar of governments and monetary authorities, an ever-increasing number of devotees have embraced the trend. When I think about cryptocurrencies, aside from wishing I bought Bitcoin when it was six cents, fifty bucks, or even at the end of 2016, my mind focuses on technology which has made the asset class possible. The fact is that Bitcoin and other digital means of exchange are the children of the computer age and it is tough to reverse the effects and mindset that modern technology has created.

Technology has made the world a lot smaller

Over the course of my lifetime, I have been a witness to incredible changes to daily life and the world brought about by technology. I am a late stage baby-boomer born just two months and a week before 1960. Throughout my childhood the world was a bigger place, not because of my size or perception of the world, but because many of the things we take for granted today just did not exist.

Color television was about the most innovative and newest thing in my younger years, but in my house, we still had the old black and white with those rabbit-ear antennas that constantly needed adjustment to create an optimal picture. My dad was an expert at wrapping aluminum foil on the ears, and for me, that was a technological advance at that time. In high school, cable TV changed everything, and when I got to college the first video game on a home TV, Pong by Atari was started to give birth to a whole suite of video entertainment. One of my first girlfriends was Ms. Pacman and asteroids competed with coursework for my time. How I wish the internet existed during my college years, the library was far less efficient.

I entered the workforce in 1981 and desktop computers were not yet a fixture on every workstation. Over the years and decades that followed, computers shrank from large and oversized machines with tubes in cooled rooms to desktops, laptops, and even smartphones that have more computing ability than the big computers of yesteryear. The Berlin Wall came down at the very end of the 1980s, and China’s economy began to boom as the country moved from the days of Mao to a Capitalist form of Communism. All the while, technology was making it easier and faster to travel and communicate with points all over the globe. The first cellular phone was big and clunky, and it is hard to believe that the first mobile phone went on sale in the U.S. in 1983 and sold for around $4000. In the years that followed, the phones shrunk and so did their cost. Today, the smartphone combines the best of all technology; it is a phone, digital camera, computer, compass, news service and social media machine. The cost of communicating around the world has gone from a cost that only the richest consumers could afford in the 80s and 90s to virtually free. Texting, social media platforms, and applications like Viber, Whats App, and others make it possible to talk and message around the world with transit time for messages measured in nanoseconds. My brother lives in Australia and today; I can communicate faster and easier with him than when he was in college in Buffalo, New York in the early 80s. I could go on and on about the changes that technology has brought to my life and the world. With all of the tools and gadgets, we never dreamed over just decades and even years ago, at the tip of our fingers today; it would be very hard to turn the clock back to a simpler time as technology has spoiled many of us. The most successful technological products over past years addressed needs and created vast markets and incredible wealth for their inventors and marketers.

What Jamie Dimon and other detractors of the world of digital currencies fail to realize or publically acknowledge is that these assets are a logical step in technological advance and a world that has shrunk in size as a result of that technology.

The global financial crisis caused a tsunami of liquidity

Technology addresses needs and flourishes when it improves efficiency and results. In the nineteen century, Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “If a man has good corn or wood, or boards, or pigs, to sell, or can make better chairs or knives, crucibles or church organs, than anybody else, you will find a broad hard-beaten road to his house, though it be in the woods.” The better mousetrap theory of social change and Emerson’s quote from 1889 are reasons why digital currencies are not going to disappear. In many ways, they are a better mousetrap and children of a global financial system that has experienced a reduction in faith over the past decade.

The global financial crisis of 2008 was the result of a meltdown in the housing and mortgage-backed securities markets in the United States and issues surrounding sovereign debt in Southern European nations. In response to economies heading into the tank and the growing potential for a severe and prolonged recession or worse, central banks slashed interest rates and began buying sovereign debt as monetary policy turned to firefighting to avoid financial calamity. Governments arranged bailouts of financial institutions as many had become too big to fail as the results for the economy would have been dire. Interest rates at zero or in negative territory in some parts of the world, and central banks buying debt securities which were in effect a put option on the bond market and guaranteed lower rates created a tsunami of liquidity.

Governments debased their currencies

The goal of the central banks was to stimulate economic conditions by encouraging borrowing and spending and inhibiting saving. However, the side effect or perhaps the price of liquidity was the loss of faith in the currencies printed by nations around the world that depend on the full faith and credit of those governments that print foreign exchange instruments. The policies of artificially low interest rates and quantitative easing were simply central bank debasement of currency values.

One of the most revealing comments by the CEO of JP Morgan Chase in his recent diatribes against Bitcoin and other digital currencies has been that “Right now these crypto things are kind of a novelty. People think they're kind of neat. But the bigger they get, the more governments are going to close them down.” Dimon has explained that governments want and need to control the money supply. Since Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are beyond the control of central banks, monetary authorities, governments, and supranational institutions, he believes that they will become victims of rules and regulations and that the politicians and business leaders of the world will eventually shut them down sending their collective values to zero. However, what Dimon and other detractors fail to acknowledge is the trend of rejection of many status quo institutions in the world.

Rules and regulations went too far

In June 2016, the world experiences its first shock to the status quo in decades when the citizens of the United Kingdom narrowly voted to exit and divorce from the rest of Europe. People in cities across the U.K. decided that they did not want their economic future decided in Frankfurt nor did they wish to see political dictums for the nation coming from Brussels. The crux of the problem was a liberal immigration policy that allowed a massive wave of people from North Africa and the Middle East to spread out across the European Union. Many countries were not economically prepared to welcome the arrivals, and unemployment grew while economic conditions declined, particularly across southern European nations. With the purse strings in Frankfurt and Brussels, the bill for the immigration policies fell on the richer, northern European members of the Union. At the same time, an increase of terrorist attacks throughout Europe perpetrated by a few bad apples that came across borders in the immigration wave fueled a nationalist uprising in many countries. The Brexit referendum results were a loud and clear message that the status quo in Europe and around the world was no longer a no-brainer.

A few months later in the United States, Donald Trump won the Presidency in a shocking result when he defeated an overwhelming favorite in a continuation of shocks to the system in 2016. The America First slogan had enough appeal to carry him into office. President Trump campaigned on a platform that favored ridding the nation with unnecessary rules and regulations that stood in the way of business growth and individual sovereignty. In many ways, the underlying message of Trump’s campaign, Brexit, Chinese control of the wealth of people in the second richest nation in the world, and wealth increases in other countries where currencies are not convertible, and money does not flow freely across borders, have created a need. Necessity is the mother of invention and in digital currencies like Bitcoin is a better mousetrap. Digital currencies are a rejection of the status quo rules and regulations that people all over the world now question. It is true; they are ideally suited for nefarious purposes as funds transfer with the click of a mouse to areas all over the globe. However, while criminals have flocked to the digital currency markets to do their business in arms, drugs, human trafficking, random, extortion, and other dark-economy enterprises the digital currency world did not create these businesses. Moreover, when the price of an asset rises to the extent that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies have over recent months and years, there is a lot more going on that nefarious activity and business transactions. In a world where many people are rejecting status quo governments, digital currencies create a path for defying their rules and regulations when it comes to taxation and other issues. I agree with Jamie Dimon that the digital currencies have created a conflict between people and governments. I do not think the outcome or solution is as clear as he might think. Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

As the price chart of Bitcoin dating back to 2010 shows, the crypto thing, as the CEO of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world calls it, has moved from 6 cents to over $3900 in seven years. I would argue that Bitcoin and other digital means of exchange are just another new technology addressing a modern-day need and that they are better mousetraps when compared with traditional currencies. And, the huge price appreciation in Bitcoin and other digitals have turbocharged interest in the markets because everyone loves a good old-fashion bull market.

The BIS is one of the few institutions that realize what the future holds

Bitcoin and other digital currencies are a reaction to modern times, and one should dismiss their message and importance at their peril. The Bank for International Settlements, a supranational financial institution that is part of the world’s status quo economic apparatus, recently issued a report on digital currencies. The missive essentially said that central banks around the world need to get with the program and accept that the digital currencies not only have a future but some central banks around the world should investigate issuing them. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney recently said cryptocurrencies are part of “revolution” in finance.

Cable TV, video games, desktop and laptop computers, car phones, cell phones, smartphones, and a myriad of other technological advances since the 1970s have changed our daily lives. Technology found its way into almost every aspect of our lives, and now digital currencies are threatening to create revolutionary changes in finance. Digital currencies create a solution to a need and are a better mousetrap. They are not only a commentary on a continuation of the technological revolution that continues to alter the status-quo, but they are a comment on modern society. The world has become a much smaller place because of all of the advances over recent decades and years. Digital currencies are just another technological step forward, and it will not be the last.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.