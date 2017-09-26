Progressive Web Apps Can Boost Microsoft's App Store And Cloud Computing Services

Instead of using Java or Apple Swift/Objective-C, developers use HTML, CSS, WebGL, and JavaScript to create device-agnostic and platform-agnostic web apps.

Like Google, Microsoft now supports Progressive Web Apps. This can make its App Store more appealing and improve its overall mobile strategy.

Microsoft is reportedly going to rebrand its online Windows Store to Microsoft Store. It is also embracing the Web of Apps idea.

The lack of popular apps is why Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows App store and Lumia smartphones never took off. Microsoft even released free conversion tools for Android and iOS developers to port their apps to the Universal Windows Platform (UWP), but it was all in vain. Microsoft’s Project Astoria to port Android apps to UWP was canceled. I also don’t know anybody that’s using the free Widows Bridge for iOS tool to convert iPhone/iPad games to the UWP platform.

The Project Centennial tool to convert Win32 apps to the UWP format is also ignored by software giants like Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). If software developers found Project Centennial capable, they would have ported all their industry-standard software products to the UWP platform. Until now, you cannot find an Adobe Creative Cloud software program on Microsoft’s Windows UWP-only App Store. Microsoft's own Office 2016 and Visio are also unavailable as Windows App Store.

The software developers’ community does not have much enthusiasm for the UWP platform. Thankfully, the company’s new tactics to improve its Windows App Store is to rebrand it to Microsoft Store and host Progressive Web Apps (PWA). Instead of compelling developers to code for UWP, Microsoft compromised and is now open to Progressive Web Apps. A PWA is a software program coded with typical web design technologies like HTML, JavaScript, and CSS, but it can run like a native app on mobile devices.

My fearless forecast is that Progressive Web Apps, not native apps, could be the future of mobile app development. My speculation is based on ComScore’s chart below. The mobile web has more audience than mobile apps.

There are thousands of HTML5 games that run well on Android and iOS devices. My takeaway is Progressive Web Apps allow people to enjoy mobile games/apps without the need to download them. Progressive Web Apps, therefore, are complementary with Nadella’s Cloud-First strategy for Microsoft. A PWA HTML 5 game can run from Azure servers, and everybody can access them regardless of what device they use.

WebGL (Web Graphics Library), a JavaScript API based on the OpenGL industry standard for high-performance graphics, allows Progressive Web Apps to deliver advanced interactive 2D/3D computer graphics. WebGL-enabled web apps can replace the need for most device-specific native apps on mobile. PWA is the first step toward making the internet a massive cloud repository for device-agnostic, streaming applications.

Why WPA Can Complement UWP

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has been the loudest proponent of Progressive Web Apps. A browser-based app that can perform like a native app on a phone is awesome. Google released the mobile version of its Chrome browser last February, which allowed Progressive Web Apps to appear on Android devices’ App drawer and system settings. Google’s plan is to eventually integrate Progressive Web Apps to have system-wide access on Android OS.

A developer can create a PWA and be assured that its performance will be the same across computers, consoles, and mobile devices. A PWA's performance will largely depend on a user's internet speed.

Google’s Streaming Apps platform that allows Android applications to run without installation is the old inspiration for Progressive Web Apps. Instead of requiring app developers to code natively only for the Android OS platform, Progressive Web Apps development allows the code now, run anywhere later privilege.

PWA, therefore, is the better implementation of Microsoft’s UWP ambition. While UWP is only limited to universal software implementation on Windows devices, PWA programs can run anywhere regardless of platforms. A PWA only needs a browser and it will run like a native app on a computer or on a smartphone.

I hope Microsoft's support for Progressive Web Apps will induce developers to bring their work to the Microsoft App Store. Dropping the Windows trademark on its online app store signifies Microsoft’s new approach.

The company is no longer compelling developers to write for the UWP platform. Of course, it goes to say that Microsoft’s new found love for Progressive Web Apps also benefits its Bing search engine and search advertising.

Submitting PWA apps to Microsoft Store will probably require developers to integrate/optimize for Edge, Bing, Cortana, and Bing Ads.

Conclusion

The company’s decision to embrace Progressive Web Apps is one more reason for us to stay long. Hosting web applications that can run like native apps on mobile devices is perfect for a cloud computing leader like Microsoft. Nadella is wisely relying less on UWP so that Microsoft can accommodate what software developers really want. In hindsight, UWP was a dictatorial move by Microsoft that only benefits its Windows platform. Times are different now, and it no longer has the influence to dictate its own terms.

My fearless forecast again is that Progressive Web Apps is the next evolution of mobile apps development. Instead of coding for different hardware and operating systems, the "Web of Apps" idea is the logical next step.

Yes, Microsoft is just imitating Google’s early adoption and push for Progressive Web Apps. However, Azure is more successful than Google Cloud. Microsoft should, therefore, host and promote Progressive Web Apps. It helps solidify its leadership in Software-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOG, ADBE, ADSK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.