Crescent Point Energy: Minimal Downside With Multiple Upside Catalysts

At the same time, multiple upside catalysts are available over the coming year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is currently pricing in about $35 oil for 2018 and is the most undervalued name in its peer group, making downside limited.

Last week, I wrote an article detailing how Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) not only has perhaps the most economic collection of assets in Canada on a profit-investment ratio basis but is also the most undervalued in its peer group on a 2018 EV/DACF basis. However, in order for undervaluation to be resolved, investors need to care. After two dividend cuts and a poorly communicated large equity financing (immediately after a new commitment to organic growth), Crescent Point has soured relations with both institutional and retail investors.

The company, however, has multiple upside catalysts that could serve to restore investor interest in the stock and remedy its chronic undervaluation. These catalysts should play out over the next 12 months, and the upside for Crescent Point is substantial given where it is trading relative to its peers and its own historical valuation:

This upside potential occurs at a time when the downside for Crescent Point is minimal, resulting in an exceptional risk/reward ratio over the next 12 months.

How Much Downside Does Crescent Point Have?

Let's start with a pessimistic scenario for 2018, which would likely mean oil prices averaging $45 for the year. Let's also assume Crescent Point produces an average 183,000 boepd in 2018. This is not unreasonable, given this is Crescent Point's exit guidance for 2017 and would represent a fairly modest 5% production growth rate.

Here's what Crescent Point's revenue would look like in 2018 under this scenario. I assumed Edmonton Par is trading at a $5 discount to WTI and a 1.33 USD/CAD exchange rate:

Product Realized Price (CDN) Total Production in Relevant Units Revenue (CDN) Crude Oil & NGLs $52.85 60,115,500 $3.177 billion Natural Gas (AECO) $2.50 30,690,000 $76 million Hedging Gains (losses) $305 million Total $3.558 billion

Source: Adam Mancini, Crescent Point Energy filings.

This translates into cash flow of about $1.77 billion (using 50% total expenses including interest which has been fairly typical for CPG). Debt-adjusted cash flow would then be $1.927 billion (cash flow + interest payments).

This works out to a 2018 enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow of about 4.8. How does this compare to Crescent Point's historical valuation? Crescent Point's 5-year average is about 8. Even if we assume Crescent Point can only trade up to 7, this would still mean significant upside (a valuation of $18 per share, nearly double current levels).

This also means that at current valuations, Crescent Point is pricing in about $35 oil. I calculate this by taking Crescent Point's current enterprise value and dividing it by 7 (the valuation CPG should be trading at) which would imply about $1.1 billion of cash flow (approximately what CPG would generate at $35 oil).

Uinta Serves as a Significant Operational Catalyst

Currently, Crescent Point's major growth play is Uinta in Utah, and the market is severely underappreciating both the quality of the asset and Crescent Point's progress there. Oil analyst Eric Nuttall recently stated in an interview on BNN that while Crescent Point had achieved well results out of Uinta that were "really quite good," there simply isn't the excitement around the play to get investors interested, particularly due to the lack of large players there.

This is changing, however, and in Scotiabank's (NYSE:BNS) 2017 ranking of North American oil plays which it provides to clients, it ranked Uinta as one of its top emerging plays worth watching, stating:

So far this year, Crescent Point's results out of Uinta have been extremely impressive. Crescent Point has engaged in extensive geological analysis of the play (3,700 feet of core) and is using the data in conjunction with different well designs and completion techniques. In the Castle Peak zone of Uinta, Crescent Point has been experimenting with increased tonnage per stage on its 1-mile horizontal wells and was able to achieve a 60% improvement to IP-30 rates (bringing it to over 1,000 boepd).

Crescent Point has also been experimenting with longer lateral lengths in Castle Peak, recently testing 2-mile horizontals, which have also demonstrated excellent economics.

In the Wasatch of Uinta, Crescent Point's recent 1-mile well was able to generate IP 30 rates of 2,000 boepd, which compares to the industry standard of 2,000 boepd on 2-mile wells, demonstrating a massive improvement in economics:

Source: Crescent Point company filings.

Over the next several months, the market is likely to start paying more attention to this play. Crescent Point has a large runway to further improve production growth and returns, with more potential to increase tonnage per stage, progress to drilling predominantly 2-mile wells, and down-space from 4-wells per section to 8, which the company expects will result in a sizable upward revision to drilling inventories by year-end.

The Uinta play is an early-stage play, and Crescent Point is a leading operator which could make it a significant recipient of investor interest, especially since the Permian-based names are overcrowded.

Improved Corporate Messaging Is Also a Catalyst

While Uinta serves as a catalyst, the single best thing Crescent Point can do at this point is to restore investor confidence in management. Crescent Point needs to demonstrate to shareholders that it is committed to organic growth and will no longer dilute shareholders to fund growth. Crescent Point also needs to better communicate decisions, and the sudden and poorly communicated $650-million equity issue last year is what caused the stock's rapid devaluation relative to its peers.

There is a renewed focus in company messaging on these themes, and operational execution has followed. Crescent Point recently upped its guidance by 1.5% while maintaining capex, and is on target to meet its 10% production per share growth target. This growth has been internally funded.

In Crescent Point's 2016 year-end press release, CEO Scott Saxberg explicitly stated that a focus in 2017 would be "improving communication and engagement with shareholders." He went on to state: "We spent significant time speaking with our shareholders last year and incorporated their feedback into our changes to compensation, governance and corporate messaging. We remain committed to being transparent and accountable with our investors."

In Crescent Point's recent Technical Day presentation, management outlined a 5-year growth plan and made a point of emphasizing that its growth plan will be funded entirely internally. In the recent Q2 conference call, Saxberg made a point of emphasizing organic growth: "What excites me about this year's our performance and revision upward, it's all organic."

Crescent Point management needs time to prove to investors that it is committed to organic growth and done with dilutive equity financings. The company has taken several steps to demonstrate this, including reducing its dividend to a sustainable level (providing cash flow for growth) and eliminating its dilutive DRIP program. This year, Crescent Point has also completed $97 million in non-core asset sales, with an additional $180 million in progress, and another $180 million package to be marketed in the coming months. This will serve to support the balance sheet and provide additional funds for growth in key plays.

If Crescent Point continues staying on message and executing accordingly, it is only a matter of time until investor interest returns.

