Does Yum! Brands' Valuation Make Sense?

The company’s share buybacks as a means of returning value to shareholders make it attractive.

Yum! Brands’ performance over the last two quarters post the Chinese spin-off has been impressive. The company has a long track record of consistent growth.

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) has reported strong numbers over the last two quarters, following the spin-off of the Chinese division in October 2016. This is shown in the table below:

While Taco Bell division continues to perform exceptionally well, Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut division is experiencing some weakness. The company is addressing the issue on priority. In May 2017, YUM entered into a “Transformation Agreement” with Pizza Hut U.S. franchisees. The agreement aims to improve marketing alignment with the franchisees and accelerate technology enhancements. Importantly, it will “permanently increase advertising, digital and technology contributions from franchisees.”

The company’s growth numbers, adjusting for the Chinese spin-off, over the last five years are strong too.

Yum! Brands is committed to becoming at least 98% franchised by the end of 2018. This should provide it with more stable earnings as well as higher margins and lower its capital requirements. The company has successfully run the franchise model over years and increasing the percentage of franchised operations, even though challenging, should go well for the company overall.

Value to shareholders

Yum! Brands is making ongoing efforts to return value to its shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The company had 358 million diluted shares outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2017, down from 453 million at the end of 2014.

Yum! Brands intends to continue returning value to shareholders. Over the next three years, YUM plans to return an additional $6.5 billion to $7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Valuation

Yum! recorded a healthy EPS growth rate of average 12% over the last ten years. The Chinese spin-off changed a lot for Yum! and maintaining the previous growth rate might turn out to be more challenging.

However, the results for the first two quarters of 2017 indeed inspire confidence in the company’s future performance. Assuming the management is able to deliver an EPS of $3.75 or more in 2019, as it expects, this would mean an average EPS growth of ~17% in three years over 2016. I’ve used EPS from continuing operations for 2016 of $2.48 for this calculation. This gives a PEG of ~1.7, close to what is shown in the table below.

It’s worth noting in the above table that YUM’s P/E currently is only marginally higher than the 5-year average. Same is the case for YUM’s PEG ratio.

With a P/E of ~39x and PEG of ~1.8x, Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) looks slightly overvalued in comparison. However, Domino’s has a much better track record of earnings growth than YUM, as I had discussed in an earlier article.

YUM should continue to gain as it reports strong results in upcoming quarters. The fundamentals are strong, and any pullback is an opportunity to add this one to your positions.

