Swiss Current Account Surplus Adds CHF 18.7 Billion In The Second Quarter Of 2017 To The Economy

Going forward, one can expect growth in the Swiss private sector at the fiscal flow rate of over 17% per year, causing financial assets to gain value.

Positive fiscal flows add to the stock of funds in the private sector; negative flows reduce the stock of funds.

Swiss current account adds US$19.2 billion in the second quarter of 2017 out of the economy.

The Swiss have just released their current account data for quarter two of 2017, and the purpose of this report is to place the data in our sectoral flow model and assess the impact on macro-fiscal flows and investment markets.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Switzerland.

A positive macro picture for a country one is looking at investing in is a real prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Switzerland has a positive macro environment in which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition. See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - Money is lent, then repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce - Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending - More is spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing, income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn, starting with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that in 2016 credit growth was about 6.2% of GDP, and 2017 is tracking to be slightly more than this.

Credit creation speaks to the opportunism of both households and businesses borrowing money for consumption and investment based on a positive view of the future.

(Source: Bank of International Settlements, via Professor Steve Keen)

Switzerland has a lot of private debt. The chart above shows this divided between households and business. The stock of private debt in Switzerland is 172% of GDP, 211% of household net disposable income and 171% of household income. Levels of over 150% of disposable income are associated with a cessation of borrowing, as was seen in most Western countries in the GFC of 2007-2009.

Debt levels this high makes one wonder how long credit creation can remain at present levels.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

This is the new information we have and can add to our model.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account positive and adds about 11% to GDP each year. The current data shows the trend remains intact, and one can expect the same result for 2017.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that over the last year, the government has been draining the economy of funds with a surplus.

The trend appears to be the same as for 2016, and no doubt will bring a similar end-of-year result for 2017.

General unemployment is Switzerland is 3%. This is very close to full labor employment.

Capacity utilization in Switzerland is 81.84%, which means 18.16% of available land and capital is standing idle.

The inflation rate in Switzerland is a meager 0.5%.

Certainly, the government has fiscal space to tax less to enable the private sector to use the idle productive resources in the economy, or could itself employ them with more spending. The choice depends on one's flavor of politics. The important thing is that it needs to be done.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government, through its Treasury, also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint, such as a matching bond issue, is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction, as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and the external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] Total [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 6.2% -0.2% 11% 17% Now 6.7% -0.2% 11% 17.5%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author's calculations based on the same inputs.)

The macro-fiscal picture looks very good. Overall, the private sector is being boosted with funds from private credit creation and the current account. The drag from the government sector is more than made good.

I have been recommending Switzerland as a buy since my first article in March this year. Since that time, the fund has made a capital gain of 13% and paid a 2.16% dividend income. The iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) is part of my investment portfolio based on my macro-fiscal flow investment strategy.

Switzerland is still a buy, and for an advanced country to have macro-fiscal flows of over 17% is a rare and special thing. One can expect more of the same going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.