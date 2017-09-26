CyberArk: Breaking The Barrier Of Stagnation

CyberArk is a Hold at best until management provides a compelling case to expand its TAM.

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is a function of a niche security product that can only outperform for so long. If you look around the industry, you’ll see plenty of other examples of top-line growth normalization: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in perimeter defense, FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in intrusion prevention and now CYBR in authentication. It was only a matter of time.

CyberArk has remained its good old self since 2016. A lot of pundits called upsides, extracting bullish narratives from multiple angles. A lot was said to convince investors about the potentials of CyberArk. Sadly, this cyber play didn’t move an inch. Now that it has crashed, I hope we can perform a forensic analysis.

How did we get here?

CyberArk derives a huge portion of its revenue from sales of its Privileged Account Security Solution. This consists of an Enterprise Password Vault, SSH Key Manager, Session manager, App ID and Privileged Threat Analytics. The solutions are deployed to prevent privileged accounts on a network from attacks that have penetrated the perimeter defense. The assumption, of course, is that such attack was not blocked by a network firewall or detected by an IDS.

Essentially, they are meant to complement other network security solutions, which means they are not sufficient to defend a network by themselves. More like security add-ons, they ensure zero exfiltration and contamination of data and devices on the network.

This means organizations will mostly consider CyberArk only after deciding not to go ahead with add-ons offered by network security vendors.

This strategy has proven successful for CyberArk as it has been able to secure market leadership in a niche portion of the cyber security market. However, as expected, a small niche only leads to a capped TAM. Some may argue that the proliferation of network devices and endpoints invalidates the capped TAM narrative, which is somewhat true; however, it doesn’t erase vulnerability to demand softness in seasons when buying is not on the high end.

This has led to the shift from an organic growth strategy to an acquisition-driven strategy. It’s as if management understands the PAS gun is running out of ammo. Though it is also interesting to know that technological shifts and a changing I.T. landscape mean CyberArk has to adapt to the latest trends regardless.

This has spurred a series of acquisitions including names like Viewfinity and Conjur. By expanding from storing passwords and protecting privileged accounts, adapting to trends in cloud security means more opportunity to tweak and expand product features to rake in more revenue. Easily, the acquisition of Conjur easily exposes CyberArk to the growing DevOps market.

According to Gartner:

DevOps will evolve from a niche strategy employed by large cloud providers to a mainstream strategy employed by 25 percent of Global 2000 organizations.

I project that trend ramping up while forming a baseline of support for growth in 2018 as CyberArk absorbs Conjur into its security portfolio. Though layering acquisitions on top of its PAS solutions means CyberArk has compartmentalized key revenue drivers that are capable of standing alone via a strategy revision either in product design, marketing or sales. This will prevent a scenario in which TAM-expanding acquisition ends up falling into the market saturation fever.

Valuation

Going by its EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA ratios, we can derive a clear view of CyberArk’s valuation compared to the competition which incorporates elements of growth and earnings.

CYBR Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

This factors in the idea that CyberArk plays in an industry which is still in a rapid growth mode with room for innovation at every level of the value chain. The chart above highlights CyberArk’s slumping growth. Given that the cyber security industry is expected to maintain low double-digit growth till 2020, this further highlights the low demand for CyberArk’s key revenue drivers.

Therefore, I expect CyberArk to attract a modest EV/Sales multiple compared to fast-growth peers. However, the chart above depicts more optimism as the Street values CyberArk at a ratio slightly above its peers'. Given CyberArk’s cash position, it's not hard to fathom that the Street will expect more growth from acquisitions, hence the somewhat lofty expectations.

Therefore, to test for overvaluation, we should expect the Street to value CYBR at a highly modest EV/EBITDA ratio, given the expense buckets that will be required to sustain the new growth cycle.

CYBR EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Interestingly, CyberArk comes in reasonably valued as depicted in the chart above. It only dwarfs Barracuda (NYSE:CUDA) which is also battling growth issues.

Clearly, the current valuation doesn’t provide ample opportunity to derive significant gains. I believe CyberArk has settled to its fair value after the recent sell-off, based on the soft Q2 guidance announced by management. I believe this gives a clearer picture of the cracks that are forming in the PAS market while highlighting the urgent need to onboard more products to sustain growth.

2016 Gross & Profit Margin: Cyber Security Pure Plays

Going forward, the only catalyst for more upside will be its profit ratios and balance sheet which are healthier compared to competition. In the absence of that, I believe CyberArk is a Hold at best and I see no rush to accumulate more positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.