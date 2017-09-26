Red Hat's (RHT) CEO Jim Whitehurst on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

September 25, 2017, 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Tom McCallum - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jim Whitehurst - President and CEO

Eric Shander - Executive Vice President and CFO

Analysts

Mark Murphy - JP Morgan

Heather Bellini - Goldman Sachs

Walter Pritchard - Citi

Siti Panigrahi - Wells Fargo

Adam Holt - MoffettNathanson

Michael Turits - Raymond James

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Karl Keirstead - Deutsche Bank

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen & Co.

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Zane Chrane - Bernstein

Operator

Good day, everyone. And welcome to today’s Red Hat Incorporated Q2 FY 2018 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during a question-and-answer session. Please note, today’s call maybe recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Tom McCallum, Vice President of Investor Relations at Red Hat. Please go ahead.

Tom McCallum

Thank you, Elise. Hello everyone. And welcome to Red Hat’s Earnings Call for the second quarter of fiscal ‘18. Speakers for today’s call will be Jim Whitehurst, President and CEO; and Eric Shander, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Our earnings press release was issued today after the market closed and maybe downloaded from redhat.com on the Investor Relations page. Also on this page you’ll be able to find a copy of today’s prepared remarks, a schedule of currency rates, a slide deck of financial highlights and supplemental metrics that along with our earnings press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and other future events or trends, including guidance for our third quarter and full fiscal year. These statements are only predictions that are based on what we believe today and actual results may differ materially.

These forward-looking statements are subject to the risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect our financial results and the performance of our business, and which we detail -- which we discuss in detail in our filings with the SEC, including today’s press release and the risk factors and other information contained in our most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Red Hat assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements we may make on today’s call.

And with that, let me turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Whitehurst

Thank you, Tom. And let me add my welcome to everyone joining us on today’s call. In the second quarter, we continued to experience high levels of demand across our portfolio of technologies. Our strong second quarter results are further evidence that IT organizations are increasingly turning to Red Hat as a strategic technology partner as they modernize their IT infrastructure for the hybrid cloud and digital transformation.

Looking specifically at the second quarter, we delivered total revenue growth of 21% year-over-year, which was fueled by demand across our subscription and service offerings. The drivers were subscription revenue growth of 14% for our infrastructure-related offerings, led by our flagship RHEL technologies.

Another strong driver of our growth in this area was the on-demand RHEL revenue from our public cloud provider partners, which now exceeds $200 million in annualized run rate and is growing at twice as fast as the company overall.

Our total subscription revenue growth was also fueled by more than 40% growth in our application development-related and other emerging technologies offerings, which include cloud enabling technologies like OpenShift and OpenStack.

There are few technology companies generating a similar combination of strong growth at substantial scale when compared to this area of our business. In addition, service revenue growth of 25% also had a strong performance and was driven primarily by consulting projects for OpenShift and Ansible.

Increased demand for hybrid cloud technologies contributed to accelerated revenue, operating income and cash flow growth during the first half of the fiscal year. Due to our first half execution and expectations for continued strong momentum, we have increased our guidance for fiscal ‘18 when compared to our view entering the year.

Before Eric provides you with additional financial highlights from the quarter and our increased outlook, let me describe a few of the business and technology highlights that illustrate the growing adoption of Red Hat technologies from the quarter.

First is our recent announcement with Microsoft that expands our alliance, with plans for new initiatives aimed at enabling enterprises to more easily adopt containers. These initiatives include native support for Windows Server containers on OpenShift, OpenShift Dedicated on Microsoft Azure and SQL Server on both RHEL and OpenShift.

These additions to the companies’ joint roadmap will focus on simplifying container technologies to help enterprise customers increase their agility, flexibility and choice, while reducing complexity across hybrid cloud footprints.

Second, we made several announcements around our fall automation event, Red Hat’s Ansiblefest, which was held in San Francisco a couple weeks ago in September. We had record attendance with approximately 900 Ansible users, IT decision makers and partners, that’s up nearly 60% from the prior year. They heard about how Ansible could help them with their hybrid cloud, networking and DevOps initiatives.

In addition to announcing the availability of Ansible Tower 3.2, which includes several new and enhanced features, we introduced a new offering that provides support for the open source Ansible Engine.

Ansible Engine enables easier and quicker deployment of IT services, applications and environments, by automating routine activities, and while the upstream Ansible community is known for fast-moving innovations, many enterprises require a more secure, stable and supported approach. With Ansible Engine, organizations can access the tools and innovations available from the underlying Ansible technology in a hardened, enterprise-grade manner.

Ansible Engine is also available with a new Networking Add-on, helping to address a critical component of today’s modern infrastructure. With networking automation, IT organizations can now use fully supported Ansible modules, developed and maintained in-house for many popular networking devices. This offer includes full integration support for Arista, Cisco, Juniper and VyOS technologies.

Third, we acquired the assets and technology of Permabit Technology Corporation. Permabit is an open source provider of software for data deduplication, compression and thin provisioning. With the addition of Permabit’s technology into the RHEL platform, Red Hat will enable more efficient storage options. This technology will help our customers to derive more efficient storage footprint to power further business innovation.

I’d like to welcome the team from Permabit to Red Hat. In addition, I’d like to thank our 11,000 strong Red Hat associates for an exceptional performance in the first half of the fiscal year. It’s a great start and we are excited about the growth opportunity in front of us as Red Hat is well-positioned to capitalize on a generational shift in infrastructure technologies that underpin IT strategies. We remain focused on delivering compelling business value to our customers and enable them to further drive innovation and flexibility in their organizations.

The strategy that we have outlined over the years is working and it is delivering a compelling combination of strong growth, profitability and cash flow. We have remained committed to investing in the business to position Red Hat -- excuse me, we remained committed to investing in the business to position Red Hat well in multiple large growing markets and we believe our strategy will continue to create value for our shareholders.

With that, let me turn the call over to Eric.

Eric Shander

Thank you, Jim. Let me first thank the global team of Red Hat associates who delivered another strong performance in the second quarter, maintaining the momentum that began during Q4 of last year. Strong execution from our sales and services teams, combined with global demand for Red Hat technologies, drove financial results that were well above our guidance.

For the second quarter, we delivered year-over-year growth of 21% for revenue, 40% for non-GAAP operating income and 48% for operating cash flow. It was a great performance overall. For the first half of fiscal 2018, we delivered a powerful combination of 20% total revenue growth, 26% non-GAAP operating income growth and 22% operating cash flow growth.

Let me provide you with some additional financial highlights of our second quarter performance. In general, currency rate volatility was fairly stable year-over-year in Q2. The major foreign currencies that we transact business in have improved modestly from the outlook we provided on the June earnings call, but the overall impact was minimal to our results.

So for this quarter, I will keep my prepared remarks focused on reported USD results and where appropriate, add constant currency details. In addition, you will find a table of constant currency results in our press release. Also, for a more detailed view of our results and reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to GAAP, please refer to our press release.

Starting with total revenue, we delivered $723 million of revenue, which was above the high-end of our guidance and represented growth of 21% in USD or 20% in constant currency. We exceeded the high-end of our guidance by $21 million, with approximately $5 million due to an improvement in foreign exchange rates.

The remaining $21 -- the remaining $16 million of upside was comprised of approximately $12 million driven by stronger performance and execution from our global sales team, and approximately $4 million driven by additional services mainly supporting our emerging technologies.

Turning to subscription revenue, it constituted 88% of total revenue in Q2 and it was the largest driver of our growth at $638 million for the quarter, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year. We also continued to drive strong growth across our product portfolio.

Subscription revenue for our infrastructure-related offerings was $487 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for our application development-related and other emerging technology offerings was $150 million, an increase of 44% year-over-year.

This part of our subscription business has achieved a $600 million annualized revenue run rate while growing in excess of 40% year-over-year, which further reinforces our focused investment strategy that drives our differentiation and the value being realized by our customers.

Application development-related and emerging technologies revenue represented approximately 21% of total revenue, up 340 basis points from the year ago quarter.

And lastly, our services revenue of $86 million, which also exceeded our expectations came in at 25% year-over-year growth. Although, we forecasted strong growth for Q2 services, the actual growth was even faster than expected due to additional demand for consulting projects around Ansible and OpenShift.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $191 million grew 40% year-over-year and non-GAAP operating margin came in at 26.4%. This quarterly result was higher than the operating margin guidance that I provided on our last call, due primarily to the higher revenue results, as well as some additional sales productivity and delayed investment on our emerging technologies, which we plan to utilize in the second half of the fiscal year.

As a reminder, non-GAAP operating income adjusts for non-cash share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and transaction costs related to business combinations. Using our non-GAAP effective tax rate of 28.4% after the impact of certain discrete tax items and debt discount expense, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share came to $0.77, which is $0.10 higher than our June guidance and up 40% year-over-year.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with cash and investments of approximately $2.3 billion, while returning $75 million to our shareholders in the quarter through the repurchase of nearly 800,000 shares of stock. Our total deferred revenue at quarter end was $2.1 billion, an increase of $372 million or up 22% the same quarter a year ago.

Our operating cash flow results were also strong. Operating cash flow of $143 million for the quarter increased from the operating cash flow of $97 million in Q2 last year. This result was due to a mix of higher profitability and stronger billings and collections. The FX adjusted day sales outstanding was 56 days, a one day improvement from last year.

On a rolling four quarters basis, the billings proxy was $745 million, up 20% year-over-year. As a reminder, the rolling four quarters billings proxy is calculated by adding revenue plus the change in deferred revenue on the cash flow statement for the last four quarters.

I will now review the bookings metrics related to our business momentum, top renewals and million dollar deals in the quarter. We drove balanced bookings growth across our major geographies. This quarter, 57% of bookings came from the Americas, 24% from EMEA and 19% from Asia-Pacific, which is consistent with the second quarter last year.

The second quarter route-to-market mix was 79% from the channel and 21% from our direct sales force, this result was relatively in line with the second quarter prior year’s split of 81% and 19%. Our proxy for bookings duration was nearly 21 months and as expected is lower than the 22 months that we reported in Q2 last year.

Looking at the second half of this year, we continue to believe the bookings duration metric will be closer to the 21-month historic level rather than the elevated duration levels we experienced in Q3 and Q4 of last year. 25 out of 25 of our largest deals that were up for renewal all renewed and did so in aggregate at approximately 115% of their previous value. Our large deal growth in the quarter was strong, with a total of 66 deals over $1 million, up 20% year-over-year.

Within these deals, four were greater than $5 million. Cross selling was strong, with over 60% of the top deals greater than $1 million, including one or more components from our group of application development-related and emerging technology offerings. Our top industry verticals within the deals greater than $1 million were government, financial services and other mainstream sectors such as retail, energy and transportation.

Now I’d like to turn to guidance. Our outlook assumes the current business conditions and foreign exchange rates, which have generally improved against the dollar since our June guidance. We are raising our full year revenue guidance to $2.880 billion to $2.895 billion, up approximately 20% in USD and 19% in constant currency at the high-end of the range.

Compared with our original March guidance for FY18 and the high end of our current outlook, approximately 60% of the $135 million increase in our outlook is being driven by our stronger performance, with the remaining amount coming from an improvement in foreign currency exchange rates.

Given the strong performance so far this year, along with our outlook for additional growth and investment, we are modestly raising our non-GAAP operating margin by 20 basis points to 23.8% for the full year.

We are also raising our full year non-GAAP earnings per share outlook to be approximately $2.77 per share to $2.79 per share, assuming approximately $2 million per quarter forecast for net other income, an annual effective tax rate of approximately 28% and approximately 180 million diluted shares. At the top end of the guidance, this would be a 23% year-over-year growth in earnings per share.

On a GAAP basis, we estimate annual stock compensation expenses of approximately $200 million and annual amortization expense of approximately $30 million. GAAP fully diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash interest expense related to the convertible debt discount of approximately $20 million. We are increasing our full year operating cash flow to grow in a range from $880 million to $900 million.

For Q3 specifically, we offer the following outlook. We expect revenue to be in the range of $730 million to $737 million, which is up 20% in USD at the high end of the range and 18% in constant currency. We expect non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 23.7% non-GAAP -- and non-GAAP earnings per share to be per share of $0.70. Consistent with prior practices, I will not forecast quarterly cash flow, but please note that it can be variable depending upon individual payments or receipts.

In Q2 we continued to seize the opportunities around digital transformation and hybrid cloud computing. This momentum drove strong results for the quarter and year-to-date. We’re also pleased with the rate at which customers are embracing our multiple cloud enabling technologies. We believe this trust from customers and from partners for Red Hat as a strategic advisor will help drive additional value for our shareholders.

With that, Elise, we’ll now like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mark Murphy with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Mark Murphy

Yeah. Thank you very much and congrats on a very strong quarter. Jim, I’m interested in whether you think OpenShift can become your second largest revenue stream conceivably over time, in other words, larger than JBoss. And just what proof points do you think you would need to see from the marketplace if we’re going to believe that this global movement towards containers is going to support that type of potential many years into the future, then I have a quick follow-up.

Jim Whitehurst

Yeah. Well, I think, long-term, certainly, it can be our second largest revenue generator in the sense that is -- will be the platform for running containerized application. So if you believe that containerized applications will be kind of how applications are developed in the future, it will be a substantial opportunity. There is a lot of value in it, right, because it includes RHEL, it includes a fully supported life cycle Kubernetes and a whole set of management tools, and then, obviously, above that a whole developer tool chain.

So the price point is literally an order of magnitude above RHEL because of the value that’s included in it and so assuming we get a reasonable share of containerized workloads and given our lead in Linux at across the portfolio, I think, it’s reasonable, it will certainly be a very, very large contributor for us in the future is our intention.

You got to recognize, again, it includes RHEL, right. So it is kind of the -- from the OS up through to the application infrastructure and so given the size of that opportunity, and therefore, the relative price points, it should be a substantial contributor for us going forward, assuming containers develop the way they certainly seem to be developing right now.

Mark Murphy

Thank you. And as well, Eric, I realize you don’t give -- customarily you don’t guide to billings, but looking forward the next two quarters are little unusual in terms of the way the comps change, and then, it looks like an easier comp in Q3, but I don’t think you get the benefit of the government renewals that slipped out last year. And then, Q4 is an extremely difficult comparison is it -- could you offer any high level thoughts on just how to navigate that, so that our models don’t get too far out of whack?

Eric Shander

Yeah. Mark, I appreciate the question and certainly understand the continued interest in billings. We -- obviously we’re not going to guide on it. But the ones -- what I would offer up though as we look at the second half of the year, we do expect the shorter duration, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, to get back down much more towards our historic levels and we also do expect a higher mix of services and CCSP, which is also going to have an impact to it. So I would just expect those items to kind of help tamp down some of the billing expectations.

Mark Murphy

Thank you.

Tom McCallum

Next question please, Operator.

Operator

Certainly. We’ll go next to Heather Bellini with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Heather Bellini

Great. Thank you very much for taking the question. I had a little bit of a follow-up related to OpenShift and just container movement that you were just talking about. I was wondering if there is anything you could say about the pace at which you might see clients migrating to the cloud. And if you, like for example, we’ve seen strong license results out of people like VMware, some of are -- from survey work has said that, while cloud adoption keeps going at a rapid clip that people are starting to recognize how hard it is to move production workloads there, so that there does seem to be a better demand environment even for on-premise right now. I’m just wondering if you could share with us kind of what you’re seeing from customers who are making that jump to production and how the container movement with OpenShift might be helping, and kind of how you’re seeing them deal with the complexity of moving kind of production workloads to the cloud. Thank you.

Jim Whitehurst

Yeah. Heather, that’s a little bit of a set up for an advertisement for OpenShift. I mean, so I’ll try to answer your question, but I’ll say the reason we’ve architected OpenShift as it is, is it does run well across on-premise bare metal on OpenStack, on VMware and then across the major public clouds and so our whole -- it is complex. And so, a big part of what we’ve been trying to do with OpenShift is make it simple to be able to write a production workloads and run it again whether it’s on-premise or across the stack…

Heather Bellini

Yeah. And Jim, I think, the one thing I just wanted to and that’s kind of what I’m getting which is, are you seeing people come to you with that problem that the complexity is greater than they thought, so therefore this is playing right into that, I guess, that’s kind of what I’m asking, are you having…

Jim Whitehurst

Yeah. That -- yeah, that’s where I was going and I think…

Heather Bellini

Yeah.

Jim Whitehurst

I mean I can’t speak for VMware, but you’re probably seeing that a bit in their results is, people are recognizing it’s going to be a hybrid world and therefore you have to have an infrastructure that expands both, and we’re obviously taking different approaches to get there. But I think enterprises for a while thought might move these applications, they’ll take RHEL with them, but just moves into the cloud are now recognizing there’s a broader infrastructure that they need to think about here.

And so I do think that’s helping propel certainly some of our growth and it wouldn’t surprise me that it’s helping other on-premise infrastructure providers, because you have to invest really on both sides. You’ve got to modernize on-premise to be able to also run an application and think about running it across both deployment models on-premise and in the cloud. And so, I think, that’s a tailwind for us and probably would be for VMware as well. I can’t quite speak for them. Next question?

Heather Bellini

Thank you very much.

Tom McCallum

Next question please, Operator.

Operator

We’ll go next to Walter Pritchard with Citi. Please go ahead.

Walter Pritchard

Hi. Question for Eric, just on the guide for the year, could you clarify for us, you mentioned the currency had very little impact on the quarter. Could you clarify for us on the guide what the currency impact is in the RHEL?

Eric Shander

Yeah. So we have not broken that out. What I would say, Walter, is when you look at the overall, it’s split pretty much half between operational and the other half on FX. So I would expect that to be pretty comparable as you look at the second half as well.

Walter Pritchard

Great. Thank you.

Eric Shander

Yeah. You’re welcome.

Tom McCallum

Next question please.

Operator

Certainly. We’ll go next to Siti Panigrahi with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Siti Panigrahi

Thanks for taking my question. It’s good to see third consecutive strong quarters. Just a follow-up onto the OpenShift opportunity, you guys talked about this cross-cloud, OpenShift now also you talked about now you support Azure. I’m wondering, have you started seeing use cases of this kind of cross-cloud use cases and also when should we expect the revenue contribution from Microsoft relationship mainly SQL Server on Linux?

Jim Whitehurst

Well, so to start off, I would say most enterprises are in the early adoption phase of a container platform. And so while we’re certainly seeing enterprises who a key part of their decision criteria is that run across multiple deployment models including on-premise and across multiple clouds. I don’t know of any -- well, I know of one or two that are running applications that didn’t span across.

So, yeah, enterprises are starting to do it. But those are enterprises on the bleeding edge. Most are choosing, I’m going to run OpenShift on-premise on OpenStack or I’m going to run it on Amazon, those are the more common pick one, but we are seeing enterprises do it and do it successfully, but I think that’s still much more on the bleeding edge.

Siti Panigrahi

The second one was around the contribution of revenue related to Microsoft SQL?

Eric Shander

We literally, that product [ph] GAed (27:32) today. We’re very excited about it. It’s a fully supported high quality database that sits at substantially lower cost than Oracle or DB2. So we think there’s going to be quite a lot of interest in it.

When it starts driving revenue? We’re not experts in the database business. I think it helps our ecosystem overall with additional capability and a really compelling economic value proposition, but too early to have a sense of when that might drive incremental revenue.

Siti Panigrahi

Great.

Tom McCallum

Next question please, Operator.

Operator

Certainly. We’ll go next to Adam Holt with MoffettNathanson. Please go ahead.

Adam Holt

Hi. Thanks so much and it’s a good to be back on a Red Hat call, particularly when you’re executing so well.

Jim Whitehurst

Thanks, Adam. Great talking to you.

Adam Holt

My question is about -- thank you. My question is about OpenStack. We’ve been starting to pick up OpenStack demand in some verticals that haven’t historically been what I would think of as OpenStack strongholds. Could you maybe talk a little bit about how that business is starting to expand out of say the telecom vertical and in other areas? And in generally as customers are making that kind of a decision, is there any sort of refresh in terms of who they are evaluating or is it really just at this point you versus not using OpenStack at all?

Jim Whitehurst

Well, first off, I think, we’re seeing quite a bit of adoption across a number of areas, but certainly, a big one is telco. We had in Europe three seven figure telco-related wins that were all around NFV, so network functions. So we continue to see sizable deals in those spaces and substantial interest in telco and OpenStack.

So we’re still seeing across the enterprise. We had nice solid growth in the number of OpenStack customers. So, overall, I think, we’re starting to see it develop quite nicely, what I would say telcos are in the lead there.

In terms of competition, I think, you’re right. Most of the major distro vendors have kind of pulled out or deemphasized it and so our biggest competition right now with OpenStack is especially in telco is these are roll your own or work with us or people who go look for a full Huawei stack, will buy Huawei along with equipment in VNF from Huawei.

So, I think, you see, Huawei is a big partner as well, but they do have their own FusionSphere distro, which works on their hardware and then you do see some community. We had a bunch of wins. I think we had about 12 of our top deals had a significant OpenStack component associated with them. So, you’re right, we are starting to see some real pick up there.

Tom McCallum

Great.

Adam Holt

Great. Thank you.

Tom McCallum

Next question please, Operator.

Operator

We’ll go next to Michael Turits with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Turits

Hey, guys. Good evening. It’s great to see the cash flow from ops guide raised, but I was curious a little bit about Eric’s comments about cash flow tamping down billings expectation. I know you’ve been talking about duration going down in the back half, but I just want to make sure we’ve got our arms around it at least directionally that the street’s been lagging billings growth by just a couple of points. So is generally speaking, are we in the right direction or is there something that we have to think further about it in terms of that tamping down?

Eric Shander

No. I mean, Michael, I guess, I would just say that, look, I mean, we do expect continued duration to go down and with higher mix of services in CCSP, it’s certainly going to have an impact. So, we’re just trying to make sure that the expectations are properly set.

Michael Turits

Okay. And a related question, its part of the same question, I guess, because I only get one, but you talked about linearity being a headwind in the past, are you continuing to expect that in the back half or is it really just duration?

Eric Shander

Yes. So it’s actually, Michael, it’s a good question. So we mentioned it last quarter and this quarter, we’ve seen some improvements in the linearity. What I would say is we look at the second half, I mean, it’s -- we’re still only a couple quarters into it. So with some of the actions that we’re taking and really restructuring the way that the management -- the sales management teams are managing the cadences and the sales cycle, we need to probably see a couple more quarters before we think some of these actions are sustained.

So, right now, what we’ve assumed into our guidance is pretty much of a natural -- net neutral from business linearity. We haven’t assumed it to be a headwind nor a tailwind at this point. But we certainly did see and which is reflected into the strong cash flow that we had this quarter, we did see some improvement in business linearity, especially in months one and two. So we’re going to continue to focus in on that, but right now, it’s still little bit early for us to say that a lot of the things we’re doing are sustainable.

Michael Turits

Okay. Thanks, Eric. Thanks Jim.

Jim Whitehurst

You are welcome.

Tom McCallum

Great. Next question please, Operator.

Operator

We’ll go next to Keith Weiss with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Keith Weiss

Excellent. Nice quarter guys and thank you for taking the question. I wanted to focus a little bit on the OpEx profile throughout the year. It did really well this quarter in bringing through a lot of operating margin well ahead of our expectations and consumer expectations. But there is definitely some moving parts particularly around sales and marketing, sales and marketing is actually down substantially, not sure that due to timing on the user conference. Can you help us understand sort of how we should think about OpEx into the back half of the year, particularly that sales and marketing line, and what type of investments we should expect into that back half?

Eric Shander

Yeah. Sure, Keith. So as we look at and you are absolutely answered piece of the question in terms of we did have summit in Q1 versus Q2 of this year when you look at it year-over-year. But we also have been driving some programs around productivity in sales, so we’re seeing some benefit from that. We also had a couple of marketing programs that we were planning on initiating this quarter that we had not, those will slide to the second half of the year.

But you will also see too is it is our expectation to ramp up the hiring in the sales team as we get into the back half of the year, so I would not expect the trend to continue downwards, in fact if anything, I would expect it to taper off to maybe go up a little bit as we start to make the investments needed for the FY19 planning that we’re working on right now.

Keith Weiss

Right. Is there any significant impact on the OpEx side from some of it?

Eric Shander

No.

Keith Weiss

Okay.

Eric Shander

No. I mean, and again, that’s -- on those, I mean, the way that we have been managing those with the team is really keeping those as neutral as possible. So we have funded a lot of through other efficiencies within the company.

Keith Weiss

Great.

Tom McCallum

Next question please, Operator.

Operator

We’ll go next to Raimo Lenschow with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Raimo Lenschow

Many thanks for taking my question. Jim, quick question on OpenShift again, sorry. The -- now that some of the other guys embraced Kubernetes as a standard and that’s kind of supporting what you always said and you probably will say you’re welcome them to the bigger ecosystem. What’s the situation for you guys in terms of resource constraints, because that’s the one thing we hear that you just like there’s not that many Kubernetes guys out there? So is that going to be creating an issue for you in the medium-term in terms of fulfilling this project or how do you think about them? Thank you.

Jim Whitehurst

Well, look, there are two sides to that. There is a resource constraint in terms of upstream development and we have a great set of contributors to Kubernetes. We’re the second largest contributor to the project overall and we think that we’re a great home for talent who is committed to and wants to contribute to open source.

In terms of actually delivering against the projects, I think, actually, having more people involved in Kubernetes will help build talent and a pipeline of talent faster. So that’s actually a good thing.

I think, Red Hat does really well, like we’ve done with Linux and OpenStack and other projects. When we get bigger communities, that’s great, because it builds awareness and adoption and then we’re pretty good at being the ones who come in and commercialize those.

So like having more people in if anything will help build adoption, which ultimately helps builds skills, and again, we’re pretty comfortable that we’re good at taking those open source projects and commercializing them.

Raimo Lenschow

Perfect.

Tom McCallum

Next question please, Operator.

Operator

We’ll go next to Kirk Materne with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Kirk Materne

Thanks very much and I’ll add my congrats on the quarter. Jim, when you think about the opportunities with OpenShift and OpenStack, the go-to-market routes are perhaps a little bit different, given the strategic nature of those products. And I was just kind of wondering how you see the channel evolving around them and the kind of leverage you’re getting today and where maybe you’d want to be in say 12 months to 18 months in terms of getting some force multiplier in terms of the go-to-market motion? Thanks.

Jim Whitehurst

You know, what, I think, we’re seeing some now. The issue with these technologies is as they’re maturing, it takes a lot of investment and skill and I think winning those initial deals requires us doing a lot of the work. I think especially with say, the global SIs, as we’ve shown continuing traction with both OpenStack and OpenShift we’re getting a lot of interest.

I think especially really starting with OSP 10 and kind of going forward now that it is kind of very, very stable and ready for production. We’re getting a lot more interest from whole set of partners around OpenStack, as well as OpenShift. So I am hopeful that we’re not really calling the numbers that, we’ll see more leverage as we get into this year and next year on both OpenStack and OpenShift.

The interest is clearly there because customers are asking about it and we do have partners who are starting to scale up and build capability around it. I mean, you can see for ourselves, we had really substantial growth in consulting in the first half of the year and that was heavily driven by OpenStack and OpenShift, and that’s could be much, much larger working with partners. So we do think there’s a very good opportunities there for our partners.

Kirk Materne

Great. Thanks very much.

Tom McCallum

Great. Operator, next question please.

Operator

We’ll go next to Karl Keirstead with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Karl Keirstead

Thanks. Congrats on getting to the $200 million run rate on the on-demand RHEL. I’ve got two questions about that. It implies about 40% growth for that revenue stream, not that far off the growth rate that AWS is putting up. So maybe to Jim, do you think that revenue stream can keep growing at AWS’s revenue growth rate thereabouts? And then, secondly, for Eric, what’s your plan on disclosing this number, is it $300 million that’s we’ll next get an update? Thanks so much.

Jim Whitehurst

Well, yeah, I’ll start, and again, yeah, you picked up we said it was growing as fast or faster than our average, somewhat twice as fast as our average growth rates. Yeah, so you’re right, it’s over 40%.

I don’t -- it’s a tough one for us to quantify because recognize our strategic customers buy via our Cloud Access program. So that would be a large customer who buys from Red Hat and deploy it on Amazon. It is not in that $200 million run rate number. The $200 million run rate is people coming with a credit card or however and buying from Amazon Marketplace or directly from Azure in their store.

So that’s a little harder for us to have visibility into. It’s -- the growth rates have continued pretty consistent and especially Azure is growing really, really, really fast, and assuming that continues and as that base gets bigger, we feel good about growth rates continuing to be really, really high. But I don’t have as closer insight into that as I would into our Cloud Access program which continues to grow very nicely and it would be -- it’s all additive to the CCSP revenue.

Eric Shander

Yeah. And Karl to your -- second part for your question, so we would look once we hit a $300 million annual run rate, that would be the next the major milestone that we would announce.

Tom McCallum

Great.

Karl Keirstead

Perfect. Great. Thank you.

Tom McCallum

Next question please, Operator.

Operator

We’ll go next to Gregg Moskowitz with Cowen & Co. Please go ahead.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay. Thanks very much and good afternoon, guys. Jim, there’s been some market uncertainty around the health of federal spend through September 30 anyway. Certainly, then it didn’t seem to us actually release through the end of August, but wondering if you could comment just on what you’re seeing overall in federal? Thanks.

Jim Whitehurst

Yeah. We had a really strong quarter in federal this quarter. We have 14 deals -- correct me, if I’m wrong, 14 deals that were over $1 million in federal. We had three significant OpenStack commitments from various federal agencies, so really, really strong.

I thought that the question might come up. So I’ve talked to our GM of our federal business. I think we feel given that we do have a continuing resolution that goes through our Q3. We’re expecting to have a strong Q3 as well. So, right now, things feel pretty good. Again, you never know what kind of announcements can come out of Washington these days. But right now we feel very good.

Tom McCallum

Great.

Gregg Moskowitz

Thanks very much.

Tom McCallum

Next question please, Operator.

Operator

We’ll go next to Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matt Hedberg

Hey. Thanks for taking my question guys. Billing and revenue performance was certainly impressive. But I think from our perspective is the margin and cash flow performance in the quarter, but not only that, but the increase in fiscal ‘18 expectations was good to see. I think, on the call, you mentioned better sales productivity. But, I guess, I’m just wondering, if longer term, some of these higher priced emerging products could be a margin driver, I know there’s higher initial sales costs, but sort of curious on that and then maybe as sort of a secondary question, how sustainable is, I would call it, modest margin improvement on a go-forward basis?

Eric Shander

Yeah. Well, so, I’ll answer the first part. So, what I would tell you, Matt, we -- when we look at the margins and the improvements that we’ve seen. I mean, certainly, these solutions that we are selling a lot more complex, a lot more specialists that are involved, and we are looking at and we’ve mentioned -- as we mentioned at Analyst Day, it is a longer sales cycle. It is certainly more expensive. But as we’ve also said there’s -- the opportunity is also significantly more as well.

So I think some of those are going to kind of offset themselves over time. So, we’re just going to -- obviously, we’re looking to see how we can certainly scale these and where we -- where it makes sense to use partners, we absolutely will.

As we look at the longer term framework for margins, we’re working on the long-term forecast now and we would be looking to make any updates on that at our next Analyst Day in May of next year.

Jim Whitehurst

Yeah. Matt, just to add to that, just bluntly, I think, we said this before. Right now margin is a management choice, right. In terms of how heavily we are investing ahead of revenue in some of these new categories. I think one of the reasons at our margin got high this quarter is our outperformance was above our expectations. So we didn’t have time to hire into that.

Matt Hedberg

Right.

Jim Whitehurst

So I certainly believe these new products should have as high or potentially higher, given the higher price points and higher renewal rates margin profile at steady state as RHEL, which again RHEL is still growing mid-teens. So it’s not really even at steady state.

We had 94% gross margins. We have high renewal rates. At steady state, I think, we haven’t modeled out exactly what that’d be but, obviously, we can have much higher margins, if we weren’t investing into the future. But in the middle period here, it’s just a judgment of what’s the appropriate level of investing for growth right now.

So I wouldn’t overly read into this last margin other than we were expecting to do quite this well, the sales teams executed well and so we didn’t kind of release reps for hiring to investing for growth that will -- reps that we put out now and hire now won’t affect our revenue till towards the back half of next year, but we’re starting to make those investments now.

Eric Shander

Yeah. And I would just encourage, as Jim said, as you look at the margin profile, the materials that we provided at the last Analyst Day this year. There is a chart in there that really has where the emerging products are and obviously there’s still very early on, and it certainly does take some time to kind of move up that curve and then as you get to where RHEL is at. So that’s the piece that we’re certainly still working on trying to determine how quickly we can move them up that slope and certainly into the profitable levels where we want to see.

Matt Hedberg

Very helpful.

Tom McCallum

Hey, Operator. Unfortunately, we have time for just one more question. Could you just poll the final question for us?

Operator

Certainly. Our final question comes from Zane Chrane with Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Zane Chrane

Hi. Thanks for fitting me in. Just a question on what’s driving large deal flow going forward. So historically you guys lead with RHEL in deals, but as OpenStack and OpenShifts have become increasingly important. I’m wondering how can you leading with one of these as one of those two offerings as a driving deal flow and how should we think about the driver of the large deals going forward with these two versus RHEL, historically? Thank you.

Jim Whitehurst

I think about the best way to answer it, so I’ll just talk for a second and maybe be able to get there. I would say that still much of our business ends up being driven around the RHEL renewal where we add other things to it, virtually every materially sized company has a material amount of RHEL in there and so there’s a discussion that happens around renewal time and that’s often a time that we bring in new products.

I think you’re right where for business it’s not driven directly around a RHEL renewal. Often that is driven around discussions of digital transformation or specific projects, and then obviously, the other parts of the portfolio take a lead in that circumstance. Recently, Ansible, whole different set of use cases, different set of buyers. So that ultimately is a whole different sales motion.

So it’s hard to give you just one. A lot of it is driven by kind of net new projects for the new products and then the renewals just because the size of RHEL who have a compelling event for up-sell and cross-sell. So really is a mix. I’m not tracking -- have a lot more color for you than that.

Zane Chrane

Yeah. That makes sense. I appreciate it. Thanks so much and congrats on a nice quarter.

Jim Whitehurst

Thank you.

Tom McCallum

Great, Thank you everyone. Thank you for joining us. And we look forward to speaking to you all over the next few weeks or so. So thank you very much for joining us tonight. Thank you, Operator.

Jim Whitehurst

Bye.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today’s conference. We appreciate your participation. You may disconnect at anytime and have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.