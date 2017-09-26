Data Center REITs Ignore Palihapitiya's Chip, Buy This Dip

If data center stock prices continue to drop, what should investors buy? Here is a suggestion.

Palihapitiya was widely quoted regarding his bearish views on investing in data centers – largely based upon the increasing power of new chips under development by Alphabet/Google.

Two weeks ago, a Silicon Valley investor Palihapitiya was given a bully pulpit by CNBC, co-sponsor of the Delivering Alpha conference.

Equinix NY4 catwalk – image Bloomberg, Christopher Payne

A few days prior to the Developing Alpha conference in mid-September, most data center REITs had been trading at or near all-time highs.

Investors scared off by Chama Palihapitiya's doom and gloom prophecy reduced the pool of buyers. This created a perfect storm of profit taking mixed with panic selling.

Now that there is a bearish narrative floating around the Internet, are data centers really the next "big short?"

Dueling Narratives

Last week I wrote a rebuttal article on Seeking Alpha, attempting to de-bunk the false narrative created by Palihapitiya: Are Data Centers Really Obsolete?

Here is his narrative in a nutshell, "Since server chips are getting smaller and more powerful than ever, companies in the future will not need anywhere near the amount of data center space they need today," Chamath Palihapitiya, founder and CEO of the VC firm Social Capital.

Palihapitiya's narrative has sown seeds of doubt and confusion among many data center investors, and likely was the catalyst for a sell-off. I acknowledged that Mr. Palihapitiya has technology chops, while pointing out: "Investors should keep in mind, Social Capital can be right on Silicon Valley "unicorn" potential and still be dead wrong on data centers."

I made the point that the "FANGs," plus Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN), Oracle (ORCL), IBM (IBM), and others are on the other side of the trade. (Notably, Netflix (NFLX) has deployed with Amazon Web Services).

These tech behemoths continue to invest heavily in owned and leased super-wholesale facilities, spending tens of billions of dollars in capex annually.

Debunking The Magic Chip

Here is a link to a piece written by Data Center Knowledge editor-in-chief Yevgeniy Sverdlik, interviewing industry experts and addressing the real-world impact of recent chip designs by Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in an attempt to set the record straight.

In the comment section of last week's Seeking Alpha article, I was struck by the belief that all things in technology will always become smaller, faster and cheaper – and this was somehow a bad thing for data center landlords.

I attempted to address this issue head-on in a DCK – Investor Edge article published late last week, which started out:

"Is Moore's Law friend or foe? This is a fundamental question for investors in data center stocks. The good news is history has shown that Moore’s Law is a friend, allowing operators to sell more power per square foot to customers as they upgrade with more and more powerful processors. The exponential growth of global data has been, and continues to be, a secular tailwind for data center landlords. This growth has been supported by faster chips, optical networking advances, fiber infrastructure, and submarine cable deployments, which support the increase in global IP traffic and enable hyper-scale cloud deployments."

Investors who are not familiar with the data center industry tend to forget that data centers owned by third-party landlords can sell power and connectivity in addition to square footage. The ability to directly connect securely and with low-latency to telecom and cloud networks, hyper-scale cloud and software firms, and industry ecosystems (customers, vendors, supply-chain partners, etc.) all help to drive demand.

Packing increasingly smaller and more powerful chips into servers, and stacking them into heavy-duty racks lined up in rows in a data center generates a lot of heat, and requires more electrical energy, not less. There is no "free lunch" regarding the laws of thermodynamics and physics (including that pesky speed of light).

Commercially available quantum computers and DNA storage are not going to change the demand for data center space any time soon. Meanwhile, the exponential growth in global data, public cloud services, network and wireless traffic, streaming video; combined with the relentless proliferation of mobile devices and IoT sensors is accelerating, not slowing.

Tale Of The Tape – Shares Weaken

In the eight trading days since Palihapitiya's bearish views were widely shared in the media, publicly traded data center REIT shares have been under consistent selling pressure.

Data center REIT shares had been trading near- or at- all-time highs the week of September 10, 2017. These valuations, based upon expectations for continued long-term growth created a perfect storm situation. If a magical chip existed that could replace millions of square-feet and hundreds of mega-watts in the near-term, analyst current growth projections would become worthless balderdash, and the data center industry as we know it would be doomed.

Chip Fears Are Not New

Last week, Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan published a research note directly addressing the risk from increasingly faster chips. Here are some excerpts:

"Following a short thesis pitch from Social Capital on the data center REITs this past week, we are brought back to the fears again of technology improvements risk to driving data center obsolescence. This fear most recently came front and center following the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) analyst day in May of this year, but has been around forever, while the data center REITs continue to outperform the broader market. We are reminded of a note we published on 11/12/2010 following Equinix’s analyst day. Recall, in 2H’10 there had been a bear case circulating on the data centers that should sound familiar “The general concern is that as companies unveil new iterations of processors that are more efficient and consume less power, these technological advances will undermine the data center business model of selling space and power. Products such as Intel’s Nehalem chip… have reignited this concern.” Subsequently a minimal post-acquisition guidance cut from Equinix in October 2010, finally gave bears a reason to pounce on the stock and sector sending names like EQIX/DLR/COR down ~20% over the next 1-2 months. This has been followed by ~7 years of mostly consistent growth and share price appreciation for the sector, with the occasional sector pullbacks providing buying opportunities. Should this latest wave of investor fears cause the same issue to this sector, which is up ~35% YTD, we would advise taking advantage of the weakness." "…we generally believe the natural evolution in IT is to have the workloads expand to the capacity provided. As such, we believe that IT departments will use these new servers to do multiples of the workloads than they did on legacy servers, rather than massively shrink their footprints. Lastly, we understand these servers take a significant amount of power which makes them even more dependent on the services third party data centers provide, not less. Data centers effectively sell safe power, and not the floor space. This is even a better argument for data centers to benefit from this technology as the higher power draw will require very specific facilities and mechanical designs that CIO’s will find challenging to provide at scale if at all."

A convincing argument can be made that faster chips will actually accelerate the demand for data center space, not the other way around.

Consumption "Rebound Effect"

Jevon's Paradox, popularized by a 2010 New Yorker magazine article The Efficiency Dilemma, helps in part to explain the insatiable demand for additional data center space.

Moore's Law has been front and center for the past few decades. However, this "Jevon effect," a construct in economics that dates back to 1865, helps to illustrate the subtle dynamics that can come into play as resources become cheaper to use:

"In addition to reducing the amount needed for a given use, improved efficiency also lowers the relative cost of using a resource, which increases the quantity demanded. This counteracts (to some extent) the reduction in use from improved efficiency. Additionally, improved efficiency accelerates economic growth, further increasing the demand for resources. The Jevons paradox occurs when the effect from increased demand predominates, and better efficiency leads to more resources being used."

The exponential growth of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure/Office 365, Google Cloud Platform appears to support the school of thought. Prices have decreased as the service offerings continue to become more nuanced, robust, and plentiful. The resulting demand for hyper-scale data center deployments leased for initial terms of 10-years or more, tends to support the bullish thesis, that a proliferation of massive data centers will continue to be required to meet this demand.

A Similar Trading Pattern

Data center valuations rising through the summer to frothy levels and then selling off in the fall is a familiar pattern.

Notably, DuPont Fabros (DFT), the top performing data center REIT of 2017 has completed a merger with Digital Realty (DLR). The DuPont Fabros results are no longer available on the YChart site. This hides the impressive performance of DFT shares, which last traded at $66.31 per share, up over 40% during 2017, plus dividends.

Meanwhile, even with several of the data center REIT stocks trading 8% or more off recent highs, the investor returns YTD have been impressive.

A similar pattern occurred in 2016, when data center REITs ran up 50% during the first half of the year, peaked in July, and then steadily sold off as the autumn leaves turned color and then fell through mid-November.

A rally which began in December 2016, once again rewarded investors handsomely – until noticeably weakening during the past few weeks.

After nine months of record wholesale data center leasing activity in 2016, the last few months saw large leases in the US drop off, which was a huge disappointment for investors. Of course, last year Wall Street had to deal with a closely contested presidential election.

In Q4 2016, there was a dearth of new supply, (a lack of large-scale data halls), in Northern Virginia and Dallas, two of the largest US data center markets. Notably, this is not the case this year, as there are massive powered shells available for lease and custom build-out across both key markets.

Déjà Vu All Over Again?

Addressing the long-term IT needs for public cloud, enterprise and software firms by developing massive data centers can be risky. Especially when buildings are spec and when the lease-up of available phases does not necessarily fall neatly into financial reporting periods.

Wholesale and hyper-scale (or super wholesale) leasing can be notoriously lumpy. There are no guarantees that a customer planning a new server deployment in a data hall under construction will occupy or ramp-up the space by September 30, or even December 31, to jive with quarterly leasing goals in Wall Street models.

However, when it comes to large wholesale requirements, these data center landlords have hedged their bets by building just the powered shells (about 15%-20% of capex), and then finishing the data halls in a matter of a few months' time. Supply-chains have become optimized around standard electrical switch gear, generators, UPS and HVAC components.

Bottom Line

If leasing reported for the quarter ending Sept 30, 2017 is below par for any of the data center REIT that partially depend upon wholesale deployments, including: CyrusOne (CONE), Digital Realty and QTS Realty (QTS), shares could dip down farther this fall.

Alternatively, if leasing meets or exceeds expectations with ample sales funnels and deal pipelines and pre-sold backlog, expect shares to rally from here on Q3 results.

Don't fear the Magic Chip narrative. I view this sell-off as an opportunity to buy the dip, and establish positions in the hard to buy data center REIT sector.

Investor Takeaway

There are several of the data center REITs approaching "fair value," given the growth prospects.

One of them, global connectivity leader Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), is focused on granular single cabinet and larger deployments by over 9,000 customers worldwide. While there is ample competition in each region, country and metro, the scale of Platform Equinix creates a true global moat.

During the past 52 weeks, Equinix shares have traded in a range of $314.55 - $475.28, an all-time high.

The analyst consensus price objective for EQIX shares of $495.26 represents a 13.5% upside from the previous close of $436.47 per share. However, if you are looking for current income, Equinix would not be the ticket. Equinix shares rarely yield over 2%, and currently offer just a 1.8% annual yield.

However, Equinix has a low AFFO payout ratio of just ~50%, and reinvests the other half of free cash flow into accretive organic growth, underwritten at 30%-plus yields for each phase at stabilized occupancy. This growth is reflected in the share price appreciation.

Equinix invests about $1 billion per year in expansion capex projects, typically spread over 20 locations in the Americas, EMEA and Asia/Pac. Equinix as a global network comprised of over IBX 180 data centers. (This includes the recent acquisition of the Verizon data centers in the Americas).

The AFFO growth rate and dividend growth rate are what attracts long-term investors to Equinix. Based upon 2018e AFFO per share of $21.45, Equinix is currently trading at just over a 20x AFFO multiple. When you compare that with a high-teens AFFO per share growth rate, and double digit increases in the dividend, it makes Equinix an attractive technology REIT to consider owning.

My premium research is found on REITs 4 Alpha: High-Yield | DGI | Technology on SA's Marketplace. Readers get real-time buy and sell alerts, watch lists, portfolios, and deep industry-level analysis, especially for data centers and tower REITs. We also have a vibrant community of REIT investors chatting throughout the market day. Please consider joining the group or getting in touch with me through my SA account if you have questions.

I relentlessly hunt for diamonds in the rough and rising stars in addition to closely following data centers, covering REIT blue-chips and breaking news. Please consider following me as a Seeking Alpha author if you would like to be notified when my future articles are published.

If you have not been following my research closely on Seeking Alpha, my recent Marketplace Roundtable interview with SA Pro Editor Daniel Shvartsman details why we are overweight data centers and focus on technology at REITs 4 Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EQIX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A member of my household in a retirement account owns: DLR, COR, CONE,