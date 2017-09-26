Versar's (VSR) CEO Anthony Otten on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Versar, Inc (NYSEMKT:VSR)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 25, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Karin Weber - Head of Investor Relations

Anthony Otten - Chief Executive Officer

Christine Tarrago - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

William Velmer - SA Advisory

Darrell Patrick - S J Wolfe Investments, LLC

Karin Weber

Thank you. Good afternoon. My name is Karin Weber, and I’m the Head of Investor Relations for Versar. Welcome to Versar’s investor conference call for the fourth quarter and year-end fiscal year 2017. Joining me on today’s call are Versar’s Chief Executive Officer, Tony Otten; President and Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Wagonhurst; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christine Tarrago.

I’ll turn now to Versar’s Chief Executive Officer, Tony Otten.

Anthony Otten

Thank you, Karin, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is a pivotal day in Versar’s history and the beginning of our future. As we announced in our press release earlier today, Versar has entered into an agreement and planned merger with Kingswood Capital Management, which if consummated, would result in the sale of the company.

Following the proposed transaction, Versar would become a privately-held company, no longer traded on the New York Stock Exchange and will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kingswood. This transaction culminates a lengthy and multistage process undertaken by Versar and its investment bankers to identify and act upon a strategic initiative to maximize our shareholder value and improve our liquidity.

During this entire process, Versar or its advisors reached out to nearly 150 potential strategic and financial sources, requesting their participation in this – in the process. Towards the end of this lengthy process, we received an acquisition proposal from Kingswood.

After extensive negotiations, careful due diligence, in-depth consultation with our financial and legal advisors and insight provided by a fairness opinion prepared by a well-known firm in the industry, the Board concluded that this transaction is in the best interest of both Versar and our shareholders.

As we have discussed in prior calls and disclosures, this is a challenging time in the government contracting world and with the company’s working relationship with our lender, Bank of America. These factors were prominent in the Board’s decision to accept the offer from Kingswood.

I believe that our Board Chair, [Paul J. Hoeper] [ph] expressed it well and he said, we believe that Kingswood’s financial strength will be critical to enabling the excellent professionals at a privately held Versar to continue the unsurpassed quality of work they do for our clients. We also believe that this transaction will enable the company to return to growth and profitability.

Indeed, Kingswood is an excellent partner for Versar. Kingswood is a recognized private equity investor with proven experience and history of sound financial investments in a variety of different business sectors. Kingswood brings expertise in turning underperforming companies into successful growth platforms and Kingswood’s reputation will elevate industry awareness of Versar and lend credibility to our renewal.

Kingswood is interested in helping Versar maximize its value to its diverse clients base. Following the acquisition, Kingswood will work with Versar’s management team to assess where and how Kingswood can best help us by applying its considerable expertise, business contacts and financial resources. Kingswood is expected to help Versar to a growth trajectory in the near-term.

A few words about process. By October 6th of this year, Kingswood will file documents with the SEC formally asking shareholders to tender all of their Versar shares to Kingswood, according to the instructions and requirements included in such documents. At the same time, Versar will file documents with the SEC stating why the Board and management believe that this is the best course for our company and shareholders.

In the interim, Versar will conduct business as usual as Kingswood prepares for the consummation of the deal and subsequent ownership of Versar. Upon the successful tending of the majority of Versar shares, the transaction is expected to close in November.

During the tender offers, offer period is expected to run 25 days once the tender offer commences. Shareholders can tender their shares to Kingswood in exchange for $0.15 per share. Shareholders should be aware that the price per share is without interest and subject to applicable withholding taxes.

When a majority of outstanding shares of Versar common stock is tendered to Kingswood, the tender offer will be consummated. Any shares not tendered into the tender offer will be exchanged for the same consideration of $0.15 per share. Once consummated, Versar shareholders will no longer have an interest in Versar having received cash for their shares.

I also wanted to note the actions of the New York Stock Exchange earlier today, which suspended trading in Versar stock due to our announcement regarding the transaction with Kingswood. For the time beings, Versar stock will continue to be traded over-the-counter.

The New York Stock Exchange has also stated that to do –that due to Versar’s failure to ensure more than $2 million in shareholder equity, we do not currently meet New York Stock Exchange listing standards. As such, the New York Stock Exchanges has started delisting procedures. We are reviewing the New York Stock Exchange actions and respond in further detail shortly.

For additional detail, please refer to the 8-K and press release announcing this proposed transaction, both of which were filed earlier today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend to keep all our shareholders apprised of developments through public filings with the SEC as required during this process.

And I will now turn it over to our Senior Vice President and CFO, Christine Tarrago, to review our financial results for fiscal year 2017.

Christine Tarrago

Thank you, Tony. Versar recorded gross revenue of $111.8 million in fiscal 2017, a decrease of 33% compared to last year’s gross revenue of $167.9 million. The decline is a result of decreased revenue of $35 million on the Dover Project; $6 million in reduced work from the EPA; $4.1 million in PBR project within ESG; $4 million in development AFB project; $3 million related to PPS, which was sold this past fiscal year; $2.4 million related to decreased work in Iraq and Afghanistan; $1.4 million in the VSS group; and $1.1 million from PSGs Joint Base Lewis McChord project.

Purchased services and materials for fiscal 2017 decreased 43% to $60.9 million from $107.2 million. The decrease is a result of the wind down in the Dover project, the reduction in EPA projects, decreased revenue levels within VSS, lower than expected work on the Cedar Point Shoreline project and project loss reserves within PSG and ECM.

Direct cost of services and overhead for fiscal 2017 were $45 million, a decrease of 22% compared to $57.5 million during fiscal 2016. The decrease is a result of a cost savings plan we initiated during fiscal 2017, as well as full-year impact of the cost savings reductions we made in fiscal 2016.

Gross profit was up 84% from $3.2 million to $5.9 million. Cost savings actions mentioned before contributed to the increase in gross profit for fiscal 2017. Gross margin percentage for fiscal 2017 was 5.3% compared to gross margin of 1.9% in fiscal 2016.

SG&A expenses for fiscal 2017 were $12.9 million, or 12% of gross revenue compared to $13 million, or 8% of gross revenue in fiscal 2016. While this is a percentage increase in gross revenue over the prior fiscal year, the overall dollar level of SG&A is down.

The other operating expense for fiscal year 2017 was $1.2 million charge for the loss on the sale of PPS, which was sold in April 2017. Operating loss before income taxes for fiscal 2017 was $9.6 million, compared to operating loss of $36.6 million during fiscal 2016. Net loss for fiscal 2017 was $9.6 million, or a loss of $0.96 per share, as compared to a net loss of $37.9 million, or a net loss of $3.84 per share in fiscal 2016.

I will now focus on the operating results of our business segment of fiscal 2017. Engineering and Construction Management. Gross revenue was $61.3 million, a decrease of 45% compared to $110.5 million in fiscal 2016. The decrease is driven by $35 million less revenue from the Dover project, reduced revenue from the sold PPS business of $3 million, $4 million due to the completion of the project at Laughlin Air Force Base, $2.4 million in reduced work in Iraq and Afghanistan and $1.4 million in lower revenue from VSS.

Gross profit was $4.4 million, which is an increase of 42% compared to $3.1 million in fiscal 2016. Segment gross profit margin in fiscal 2017 was 7% compared to 3% last year. VSS contributed $1.4 million to the gross profit increase, as the cost savings actions mentioned earlier, offset partially by a decline in the higher margin work in Iraq and Afghanistan, a loss on the Dover project resulting from cost incurred that will be recovered for negotiations for RAA and project loss contingency accrual.

Environmental Services Group. Gross revenue was $33.3 million, a decrease of 14% compared to $38.7 million in fiscal 2016. The decrease was due to a lack of funding available at the government year-end coupled with delays within PSG during the change in administration, which together resulted in a delay of over $6 million in anticipated revenue. This was partially offset by an increase in revenue of $1 million for contract resources work with the Air Force.

Gross profit for fiscal 2017 was $2.1 million, an increase of 139% compared to $890,000 during fiscal 2016. Gross profit increased to 6% from 2%. This increase was due to the continued in-sourcing of work previously performed by subcontractors and increased efficiencies within the ESG organization.

Professional Services Group. Gross revenue was $17.2 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $18.7 million last year. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a decline of $1.1 million from the Joint Base Lewis McChord project. The gross loss for this segment was $651,000 compared to a gross loss of $824,000 during fiscal 2016.

During fiscal 2017, we recognized project loss reserves of $600,000 related to the Reserve Support Command contract for the base period and an additional $1.3 million for the first option year. This was offset by cost saving actions made to improve the overhead structure during both fiscal 2016 and 2017.

And now I will turn it back to Tony.

Anthony Otten

Thank you, Christine. As I said at the outset, this is a pivotal day in Versar’s history. Since 1969, Versar has been unsurpassed in the support of the critical infrastructure upon which the United States relies. It’s been an arduous process, but we are optimistic that today marks the beginning of the next phase of this proud company, its clients and its employees.

And now, let’s turn to the question-and-answer portion of this call.

Question-and-Answer Session

William Velmer - SA Advisory

Yes. Hi, thank you for taking my call. I just want to say, it’s really amazing how you really – if you really destroyed the shareholders of this company, you’re going to tell me, you did $110 million in revenue and the math, but even though you lost money, and you’re going to tell, you’re giving the company just tremendous accolades for its future, its employees, its contract, and you’re going to tell me that the best you could do is to get a $1.5 million or 10 million shares, if my math is correct. However, you guys should be ashamed of yourself.

You really should be ashamed of yourself where a slimy fund comes along and they just stole, they stole the company from you guys and you crawl about how wonderful things are going to be. You should – you guys should be ashamed of yourself, you really should. And I don’t really think there’s anything you can say to even accommodate the shareholders $0.15 or $1.5 million, and that’s the best we can do, shame on you.

Anthony Otten

Thank you very much for your thoughts. We heard it. And since you said there’s not much we can do to answer that, we won’t. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Tell me, I know something about the government contracting business and I realize this call was primarily directed to the employees and to Bank of America and to the new buyer. Still I really think you are remiss and at least not going into some detail about management error.

I mean, this obviously just shows a real lack of judgment and what was done. And I don’t know if you’re going to put out a proxy statement or something, I would like to know whether management is going to be continuing on with Kirkwood, including yourself? And then I have a couple of other more detailed questions after that.

Anthony Otten

There will be – at the time that the tender offer is issued by Kingswood, we will be issuing a 14D-9 that outlines the process that was run through. And I think, that will answer – you can find your – to the extent that your questions that you’ve kind of referred to what we answered there.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. And am I correct in assuming that one possibility apart from what you’re doing with Kirkwood would have been putting the company into Chapter 11?

Anthony Otten

All right. That’s not a question that were – I think, again, you should be looking at the financials the K that we issued and you should be reading the 14D-9 that will come out in two weeks, and I think you can read it.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. And my next question answer it or not is, who is the company’s financial advisor with respect to the extensive process?

Anthony Otten

We used Canaccord Genuity for the process.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. And were they – did they also provide the fairness opinion?

Anthony Otten

They did not.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can you tell us who provided the fairness opinion?

Anthony Otten

We will in the 14D-9.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. If you’re going to make it public, I don’t know why it can’t be made public over the telephone. But I want to be clear, I don’t know, I see this process that you went through is probably completely legitimate and serving up to the very best results that could be provided for the shareholders.

So I think what I’m going to be reading will completely support that. But I just don’t understand how management can face its shareholders who are in a fiduciary – you’re in a fiduciary relationship with them and not give some explanation more detail than just this revenue was bad, not revenue was bad to say something about the bad decisions that were made that put us in the place that we are now even though I’m sure, in all times, you were – you thought you were doing your best.

This is just too appalling the results to not have some [may call,] [ph] and as I said, all their business about how Versar is going to be great in the future. That may be fine for the existing stakeholders. This call was not advertised for stakeholders, just for shareholders, and obviously you’re wiping out the shareholders, including the management shareholders to the extent they own stock. It’s really just an appalling, you could at least acknowledge that, but it’s really a big disappointment as opposed to a great pivotal day turning point?

Anthony Otten

Bonnie, I hear you. I think this call was as much to allow shareholders to present their issues and their questions and their concerns. And again, I think, you’ll find when you read the 14D-9, that it was a very robust process, and that as you said is really the best outcome.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Darrell Patrick - S J Wolfe Investments, LLC

Yes. I got on a call late, so I may have missed something. But will current management be involved with the company when Kingsgate buys them?

Anthony Otten

That wasn’t discussed. And at this point, we’re going to continue to run the company until the transaction closes then it’s really going to be up to the new owners.

Darrell Patrick

Okay. And you anticipate when the transaction closes?

Anthony Otten

Sometime in November, we expect a tender offer be launched no later than a week Friday. At that time, the company will also issues its 14D-9 and there’ll be 25 business days from the tender offer launch for the full tender offer. And when you do the math, it takes you sometime into early to mid-November.

Darrell Patrick

Okay. And there will be appraisal right process?

Anthony Otten

Excuse me?

Darrell Patrick

There will be appraisal rights involved in this for the shareholders?

Anthony Otten

That all be outlined in the tender offer.

Darrell Patrick

Okay. Well, again, I share Bonnie’s sentiments. It’s certainly disappointing the way this thing ended. Thank you.

Anthony Otten

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m sorry, I was wondering why the shareholders didn’t get a vote in the transaction?

Anthony Otten

Well, in fact, they will get a vote in the transaction. This is a – transaction is being recommended by the Board and management and that’s what the tender offer provides for us for the shareholders to have a vote.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, the communication that I saw did not say that online that the shareholders would not be consulted?

Anthony Otten

No, what the communication said was that a shareholder meeting is not required, but that the shareholders individual have an ability to vote their shares to the tender offer or not.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, they will?

Anthony Otten

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. One other follow-up, you said that you will be continuing?

Anthony Otten

The company will continue as a privately held company by Kingswood Capital Management. It will no longer be public.

Unidentified Analyst

And do you have any apologies for the previous administration, you used to criticize them heavily about how ineffective they were?

Anthony Otten

I’m sorry, I’m not sure I understand the question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So in previous stockholder meetings, you said that the previous administration, the previous Directors, the Board, things like that were totally ineffective. And now you basically ruin the company. You’ve lost $30 million in one year? Do you owe them or apology?

Anthony Otten

I’m – I appreciate your thoughts.

Unidentified Analyst

Jerome Strauss, longtime employee. Hey, Tony.

Anthony Otten

Jerry.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. You’re actually more online than Versar really should not have gone public, but you did back in the 80s that say about 8. The questions that I have and I have two questions, you know the second is. But the first one is, why do you believe Kingswood Capital would really do with Versar? And you talked to that and they said what’s their plans or what the strategy is? How they kind of duplicating other Dover project or something like that in order to bring the company back to profitability?

Anthony Otten

I think that I would expect Kingswood will be looking, they’re going to be investing significant amounts of capital obviously to take out Bank of America and other debtholders, as well as the equity that their expectation is that, this a platform [ph] they can use to grow in the government space. They’re going to be taking risk on there as it is, so there’s no guarantees on that.

But I do believe that they see a – an opportunity here to take a company that has a great history, that has encountered some rough times. But given their expertise and their knowledge that it can be turned back into something that services its clients in an excellent way as it always has. Jerry, you’re well familiar with that.

Unidentified Analyst

You’re right. Kingswood done this with other government contractors?

Anthony Otten

I think that you’re going to have – this is probably where Kingswood you have to look to the tender offer for them to provide that understanding. They certainly, as we said in the filings and in the FAQs in our 14D-9 today, they’re a very experienced investor group, with great operational experience, with a great ability to take underperforming companies. They have experience in a broad range of industry segments, including government contract.

Unidentified Analyst

And as we’ve discussed earlier, will they to your knowledge that Kingswood even mentioned they’re moving financial obligation that Versar has to other entities, the whole compensation, for example?

Anthony Otten

My understanding is that, Kingswood is envisioning taking this company as it is and continue to operate as it is with this existing obligations, et cetera.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Okay.

