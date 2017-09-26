Ascena Retail Group's (ASNA) CEO David Jaffe on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 25, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Allison Kane - ICR, Investor Relations

David Jaffe - President and CEO

Gary Muto - President and CEO, Ascena Brands

Brian Lynch - President and COO

Robb Giammatteo - CFO

Analysts

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brian Tunick - RBC Capital Markets

Susan Anderson - FBR Capital Markets

Bob Drbul - Guggenheim

Steve Marotta - CL King & Associates

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q4 2017 Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct the question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I'd now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Allison Kane of ICR. You may begin.

Allison Kane

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Ascena's fourth quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call and webcast. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements and information made available on today's call and webcast may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations as of September 25, 2017 and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, today's call and webcast may refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures we discuss today is included in our earnings release, a copy of which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a current report on Form 8-K earlier today. Please refer to the For Investors section of AscenaRetail.com for a replay of today's conference call. Note that the Company has posted a supplemental slide package to augment information provided on today's call on its IR site, and as an attachment to its 8-K released earlier today.

Hosting today's call are David Jaffe, Ascena's Chief Executive Officer; Gary Muto, President and CEO of Ascena Brands; Brian Lynch, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Robb Giammatteo, Ascena's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for your attention to those items, and I will now hand the call over to David. David?

David Jaffe

Thanks, Allison. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. I’m encouraged by the major decisive actions our team has taken across all aspects of our business. As part of our transformation efforts, we are investing in leading edge planning and marketing capabilities to support top line growth and improve margin, and we remain on track to deliver cost savings of $250 million to $300 million.

With regards to capital structure, a 2.4x net debt to EBITDA, interest coverage over 6x, and substantial liquidity of over $800 million, we were confident we have the resources and flexibilities to complete our enterprise transformation and position our self to deliver sustained shareholder value.

Our fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 came in well above our guidance range reflecting a modest easing of store traffic headwinds. To be clear, conditions remain challenging. Store traffic was down mid single digits for the quarter and we are planning for this trend to continue for the foreseeable future.

While comp sales performance is several points better than our guide, we were not pleased with results and we will not be satisfied until we deliver positive, sustained enterprise level of comp sales. We continue to aggressively transform our company.

Last month we announced a major change to the structure of our executive leadership team. This is an important effort, part of our efforts to reinvigorate top line growth, enhance our culture performance and accountability, drive efficiencies in cost savings, and create sustainable shareholder value.

This change has unified the leadership of all brands under Gary Muto, which will allow our customer facing teams to leverage Gary's expertise in fashion execution and customer experience to drive improved performance going forward. Between Gary's assumption of responsibility for Ascena's brand portfolio, and Brian's ownership of Ascena's brand services, I’m increasing my focus on strategic opportunities, including exploration of portfolio option, and development of growth initiatives that can exploit our strong brand portfolio and shared services platform capability.

While we’re aggressively transforming our company, the environment clearly remains challenging and the disruption of traditional operating models has caused us to reexamine all areas of our business. We have restructured our brands under Gary. He and his team will more effectively leverage enterprise wide knowledge and capabilities, while maintaining the unique G&A of each brands, all in service are reinvigorating top line growth.

We have moved decisively with our transformational program under Brian. We’ve delivered aggressive cost reduction to support our bottom line and are bringing leading edge capabilities to our brands in support of customer experience.

Transformation related expense efficiencies delivered to date have provided a meaningful offset to the negative top line environment and we will continue to look to identify additional cost sources of cost saving, as we aggressively transform Ascena into an agile competitor, one that can deliver sustainable growth in an environment that we expect to remain intensely competitive. This management team and the Board are committed to getting Ascena's financial performance back on track and we will continue to evaluate all options to create and sustain shareholder value.

With that, I will hand things over to Gary to discuss key developments across our brand portfolio and then Brian will provide an update on our change of growth transformation program. Gary.

Gary Muto

Thanks, David. We’ve been aggressively working to transform the new Ascena brand organization with the goal of capturing the significant opportunities that exists across our brand portfolio by moving to adopt and stand behind a more powerful unique [ph] fashion aesthetic in each brand. We are also working to meaningfully alleviate the experience we deliver to our customers to better deliver value in the context of an omni-channel merchandise experience.

At the macro level, we’ve seen a shift to our customers appetite for fashion. Demand for novelty and newness is clearly evident in each of our segments. We’ve improved production cycle times in all brands and can more effectively chase new items and replenish better sellers. We need to continue to accelerate our product development cycles and are building our competencies to capture speed related sales and margin opportunities.

On passion about products, we’ve been working closely with the head merchants across all our brand through a point of differentiation versus relying solely on price and promotion leverage to drive business. We’ve talented merchants and designers across our portfolio and we can and need to be much bolder in communicating a unique point of view on fashion of each brand.

My oversight of the transformation to the Ann Taylor has provided me a solid roadmap that can be applied to the larger Ascena brand portfolio. For many years, Ann Taylor has been known for where to work, especially suiting, and at some level I think we are too comfortable with ourselves and missed opportunity as the market evolve to demand more versatile -- versatility of end use.

We’ve driven significant incremental fashion into Ann Taylor assortment through print pattern and silhouette, and we’re seeing the customer respond to our elevated aesthetic. Without unique fashion, everything moves towards commoditization, again we cannot win nor will we play.

Reflecting on our segments, I’m pleased with the performance at our premium segment, with major changes taking hold at Ann Taylor. While it continues to perform well and we’re excited about the up and coming Spring 2018 launch of our Plus assortment, which will continue to expand LOFT's democratic reach. While we have significant work ahead of us at our value fashion segment, we see meaningful opportunity.

We’ve a new merchant and design leadership at dressbarn and are making significant strides towards a more relevant and compelling fashion assortment for customer segments that candidly we have not served appropriately for some time.

Starting this fall, the entire dressbarn assortment reflects the updated lens of our dedicated design team which have significantly alleviated the line from a fashion aesthetic, while maintaining the price value equation. We believe we’ve meaningful opportunity to reactivate last customers with our new fashion, supported by lifestyle shops that reinforce the versatility of our assortment.

At maurices, the improvements needed are much more incremental. We shifted our assortment to more fashion and novelty across all categories and have started to increase depth in key fashion categories to maximize opportunity. We are also being increasing the breadth of our Plus size fashion assortment, increasing our focus on royalty categories such as Bottoms.

We are aggressively working to offset continued traffic declines by leveraging our mind maurices royalty program, and delivering a strong value proposition associated with our relaunched private label credit program. At our Plus segments, we’re fortunate to have two very strong merchant leaders over both our apparel and Cacique Intimates line.

Cacique is a powerful brand and major growth vehicle for the segment, representing a differentiated and compelling product offering in the Plus market. A new apparel of merchant leader has had significant impact on the organization in a very short period of time.

The super-stretch skinny denim launch at Lane Bryant is a great example of the brands new apparel aesthetic. We must continue to be bold and we can't move quickly enough, but I’m pleased with the additional progress we are seeing.

As part of the overall transformation we are consolidating our Plus segment headquarters team by moving our Catherines brand and co-locating with Lane Bryant's and catch the incremental efficiencies and better leverage our combined capabilities.

And finally at our Kids segment, we continue to see positive store traffic, which suggest the customers responding to the strategic shifts we made to our marketing average programs to embrace both girl and mom. The Mackenzie Ziegler partnership which has generated over 100 million media impressions to date, demonstrates the strong reach of the Justice brand, and we’re looking to capitalize further on lifestyle aspect of Justice moving forward.

On the assortment side, we’re encouraged by the progress in apparel and in particular the reception to key fashion elements in the assortment. Stepping back and looking at these higher brand portfolio, we can better leverage our talent across the company, while holding stake with unique fashion point of view of each brand.

A couple of illustrative examples. We’ve added capabilities to our Cacique Intimates brand to explore development of Intimates across sister brands, first at Catherines and maurices relatively -- but ultimately with a vision on a larger opportunity at LOFT. And for LOFT's launch of PLUS assortment we were able to move on a faster timeline with the benefit of solid market intelligence and institutional expertise in [indiscernible] product mix from Lane Bryant. This knowledge and best practice sharing is a great example of a much bigger fundamental opportunity that exist across our brand portfolio.

As David stressed, we’re dedicated to rapid stabilization and a path back to growth in the core businesses and are excited to have this opportunity.

With that let me hand it over to Brian to talk about the status of our change for growth transformation program and update on key developments across our brand services group. Brian?

Brian Lynch

Thanks, Gary, and good afternoon to everyone. We remain intensively focused on delivering $250 million to $300 million of change for growth savings and an additional $235 million in synergies and cost savings from the Ann integration. Through the end of fiscal 2017, we’ve realized approximately 40% of the combined savings target across these two programs with the majority of the remaining savings expected over the next 24 months.

A detailed breakdown of Ann integration and change for growth initiatives and related savings is provided in our supplemental earnings package. Specifically the change for growth we’ve achieved run rate savings of $155 million and have made significant progress in streamlining our cost structure.

We remain highly confident that we will achieve our cost takeout run rate target of $250 million to $300 million by fiscal 2019 and we believe we can deliver even more as we develop our centers of excellence.

Beyond procure cost savings, we're also excited about advanced capabilities we are developing in our merchandise planning and marketing areas, which should support top line and margin growth opportunities at each of our brands.

In fiscal 2017, we realized over $60 million in cost takeout through our change for growth transformation initiatives. In fiscal 2018, we expect these to accelerate to another $100 million in realized savings. The largest savings component to date have been the difficult, but necessary headcount reductions.

We eliminated redundant capabilities across our portfolio of brands, adopted a more efficient segment structure, and consolidate capabilities into our newly established centers of excellence. The COEs in areas such as real estate and non-merchandise procurement are responsible for delivering against some of the largest savings targets within our change for growth program.

Now for a quick update on major transformational program work stream. First, our fleet optimization program, which started in January of this year. We are getting good partnership with our landlords and are making solid progress toward a more productive, highly flexible fleet. As we shared last quarter, we’ve 667 stores in our program store list. These stores have cumulative sales of roughly $0.5 billion, but only a mid single-digit 4 wall profit rate which represents a double-digit GAAP compared to the balance of our chain.

With continued store traffic headwinds, these stores represent a potential liability that could undermine the health of our fleet. As such, we are negotiating aggressively to exit these stores, unless specific rent concessions at the individual store level are met. Since the start of our fleet optimization program in January, we’ve closed 120 of the 667 program stores where we were unable to reach acceptable occupancy rate with our landlord partners.

In general, landlord negotiations have been productive and have allowed us to keep many program stores open in exchange for occupancy concessions. To date we have achieved an annualized occupancy savings rate -- run rate of approximately $19 million and are on track to deliver our total savings target of $50 million.

We will continue to build flexibility into our fleet by keeping term short, more than half of our fleet has addressable lease events within 24 months with a median lease life of our fleet at just under two years. Our non-merchandise procurement initiative is also progressing well and contributed $16 million in fiscal 2017 transformation related savings.

This month we're launching our new enterprise-wide procurement portal online, which will drive continued procurement discipline across $1.1 billion of addressable non-merchandise expense. This portal is a critical enabler for us to realize our targeted savings commitment of $100 million in this category.

Beyond these very important efficiency initiatives, we are also developing advanced capability to support sales and margin. In the merchandise planning space, we are currently implementing markdown and size pack optimization capabilities across our brand portfolio. We will begin to augment these capabilities with advanced demand planning as we move into calendar 2018.

These capabilities will allow us to improve inventory productivity and full ticket sell-through while offering our customer an improved experience by having the right inventory in the right store.

In the marketing space, we continue to work to implement a new enterprise-wide customer experience management capability to better understand our -- a customer's individual behavior from fashion and style to service preferences and price point, these capabilities will allow us to engage our customers based on personal need.

This understanding will inform the offers we provide her and ensure a one-to-one relationship that builds on existing brand loyalty. These marketing and planning capabilities are essential to drive sales and to allow us to squeeze every dollar of margin out of the inventory we deploy. We are excited to get these capability into production in calendar 2018 and engage our customers more effectively.

Outside our transformation work, the Ann integration continues to proceed extremely well. We are on our way to achieve 100% of our commitment to $235 million of savings target. The vast majority of all integration activity has been completed and the remaining synergy savings in fiscal 2018 are primarily wraparound savings from initiatives that have already been completed including transitioning our premium segment on to the Ascena supply chain platform in harmonizing rates across major support contracts.

On the operating front, we fully -- we are fully stabilized on our new West Coast distribution center in Riverside California, and all Ascena brands are now operating on our common supply chain platform. We're working aggressively to enhance the omni-channel experience we provide to our customers by adding multichannel capability at both our brick-and-mortar distribution facilities.

Going forward, our dedicated ecom fulfillment center and two multichannel fulfillment centers will support three day click to deliver capability for all periods excluding peak, Black Friday period, reinforcing our commitment to serve our customers as a leader in multichannel retailing.

On the merchandise front, the sourcing front, our organization continues to improve and its delivering savings through consolidation of raw material utilization across our brands. We continue to develop speed capability and now have a speed pipeline that ranges from three weeks to three months depending on product complexity.

We're pushing our teams hard to leverage this advantage to compress their overall product development cycle, which will derisk our inventory, reducing our working capital needs and ensure we maximize sales and margin opportunity by having more relevant product in the store when our customer wants it.

Finally, we have complete -- completed implementation of our order in-store and ship from store capability for all our brands, which are all now operating on our common omni-channel platform. Buy online, pickup in store capability went live at premium segment last month and all other segments will follow in calendar 2018.

While online requirements will continue to evolve, we're prepared to meet the demands of our customers effectively and efficiently, and we have committed significant capital in our digital arena to achieve and maintain highly competitive capabilities and functionality.

In summary, change for growth is on plan and progressing well and integration is essentially completed, and we're accelerating enterprise platform capabilities, all in the service of our brand portfolio and our customers.

With that, I will hand things off to Robb to provide financial update.

Robb Giammatteo

Thanks, Brian. Good afternoon, everyone. Before I jump into our operational performance, I want to highlight that my comments on this call will reference non-GAAP results, which exclude items that affect year-on-year comparability, including restructuring expenses, noncash purchase accounting entries, accounting and integration expenses and the 53rd week in the year-ago period.

Consistent with last quarter, we’ve posted a supplemental earnings package to our IR Web site and attached to our 8-K to provide additional context on performance for the quarter. I will refer to this document in my prepared remarks and may reference it as well during Q&A.

As David referenced earlier, fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share were well above our guide, with the beat driven by a modest using of store traffic headwinds. The profit flow through on our top line beat to the midpoint of our fourth quarter guide, provide a glimpse of the operating leverage we expect to see with improving comp performance.

While the sequential top line improvements from the third quarter was macro driven, we're continuing to work toward organic comp performance improvement from merchandising and transformation growth initiatives that are not dependent on an improved macro environment.

Fourth quarter comp sales were down 4% across our portfolio with a drop to last year caused by mid single-digit declines in average selling price and store traffic. These factors offset continue -- offset continued double-digit transaction growth in our direct channel. We experienced a widespread of store traffic performance across our brands, ranging from up mid single digits to down double digits.

While headwinds remain, store traffic improved compared to the uniform high single-digit decline we experienced across all of our brands in the third quarter. We’re not taking this as any sign of macro improvement and continue to expect and plan for negative store traffic going forward.

Average selling price was particularly challenged at our Value and Kids segments, caused primarily by specific assortment challenges and pricing decisions that we believe we can correct relatively quickly.

Gross margin rate was essentially in line with last year at 57.4% of sales. Merchandise margin rate improvement across our Premium and Plus segments, improved economics related to our value segment private-label credit card program, and freight related synergies offset the negative impact of lower average selling price at our Value and Kids segments.

We continue to deliver significant reductions in structural costs from our transformation initiatives along with committed synergies related to the Ann acquisition. Non-GAAP operating expense was down $27 million or 3.2% versus the year-ago period with a reduction driven by our change for growth transformation program.

The magnitude of our transformation is evident in our SG&A expense rate which leveraged 10 basis points for the quarter despite our negative mid single-digit comp decline. And the impact of Ann deal synergies and cost savings can be seen in the operating margin of our premium segment which delivered its highest operating margins as we acquire the company despite negative top line comps.

More detail on both our transformation savings target and our Ann deal synergies and cost savings is provided on Slide 10 of our supplemental earnings guidance.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the fourth quarter with $326 million in cash and cash equivalents. Of this amount, $224 million or 69% is outside the U.S. We ended the quarter with total debt of $1.597 billion, which represented the remaining balance on our $1.8 billion term loan.

We ended the quarter with a zero draw on our asset base revolver. Between revolver availability and cash, we currently have $826 million in liquidity. Despite the strong liquidity position, we remain focused on maximizing our free cash flow and improving our overall financial flexibility.

Subsequent to year end, we prepaid our required May 2018 amortization out of available domestic cash and our next required payment is not due until August 2018. We remain comfortable with our overall capital structure with net debt trailing 12 month EBITDA of 2.4x, and trailing 12 month EBITDA interest coverage of 6.1x.

Inventory remains well-controlled at $639 million, which was down 1.6% to last year's level at the close of the fourth quarter. Adjusting for temporarily accelerated receipt flow that facilitates smooth startup of our new West Coast distribution center, total company inventory would have been down approximately 3%, which was generally aligned with our comp trend. We are comfortable with inventory levels at all segments.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $59 million with full-year -- we expect to continue to pull down annual CapEx lower by moving into fiscal 2018 with reductions in store capital partially offset by increased technology investments in support of our omni-channel capabilities.

Regarding fiscal 2018, first quarter non-GAAP earnings per share are estimated in the range of $0.08 to $0.13 supported by the following assumptions. Top line in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion, comp sales down 4% to 5%, gross margin rate in the range of 60.8% to 61.3%, depreciation and amortization of approximately $90 million, operating income in the range of $55 million to $70 million, interest expense of approximately $24 million, and effective tax rate of approximately 50% inclusive of an approximately $3 million noncash charge from the new accounting treatment of deferred tax assets related to stock-based compensation.

Continued volatility in the macro environment and its potential to impact our sales trends up or down remains the source of significant forecast variability. We have a value with a range of scenarios for fiscal 2018 and our operating model provides us the ability to react to a wide range of outcomes. Most importantly, the ability to reflect inventory buys [ph] up or down to respond to developing trends.

As we consider the macro environment, the range of scenarios we’ve evaluated is wide enough at this point of time, we believe it is more constructive to provide guidance only on inputs that are within our control. This will enable you to model full-year fiscal 2018 with your own macro-level assumptions.

For full-year fiscal 2018 we expect the following. Gross margin rate of 58.1% to 58.6%, inclusive of approximately $30 million of Ann deal synergies and cost savings. Transformation and synergy related operating expense reductions of approximately $120 million, which will be partially offset by inflationary pressure of 2% to 2.5% on our operating expense base.

Depreciation and amortization in the range of $358 million to $363 million, interest expense of $100 million to $105 million, capital expenditures in the range of $190 million to $220 million, with roughly two-thirds of planned CapEx focused on technology investments and store count dropping into the range of 4,600 to 4,650 by July of 2018.

I will close by commenting the fiscal 2017 highlighted the dynamic nature of our environment and reinforce the need for us to transform our business in a fundamental way in order to compete effectively. Legacy specialty retail business models are being increasingly challenged on many fronts and we’re pivoting aggressively from our successful cost takeout activity toward making fundamental changes to the customer facing aspects of our business.

From the new operating model structure with brand leadership fully consolidated under Gary's leadership to the new capabilities being brought online in planning, marketing, advanced analytics, we are confident that we will be increasingly well positioned not only to survive our revolving competitive space, but to thrive as a healthy agile competitor.

Thank you for your attention. That concludes our prepared remarks, and we will now open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from the line of Ed Yruma with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Noah Zatzkin

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. This is Noah on for Ed. Maybe just in terms of the commentary around the fleet optimization program, some of the concessions that you've been able to get early on, does that change your thought process around the 667 program stores at all and closures longer term?

Robb Giammatteo

What we’ve said about the 667 stores, that was the initial assessment based on the current trajectory of the fleet. We’ve been clear that number can change over time and if comp trends get worse, the number will go up. And one other factor is fleet is sales transfer. We’ve been clear, the sales transfer we're using lower bound estimates at this point to evaluate how effectively we are able to move customers from closed stores to online or to neighboring stores. If we can drive that percentage up with marketing tools and capabilities over time that will also impact the number. So right now no change to the 667, but the number could change based again on increased sales transfer and/or changed sales.

David Jaffe

And let me just add on to that, clearly by going into our landlords with this big package, we’ve a good conversation with them and work to partner with them to come up with the right outcome for both them and us. And in some case that means concessions that may keeping the store open appealing, in other cases we have to close.

Noah Zatzkin

Thank you.

Robb Giammatteo

You’re welcome.

David Jaffe

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Brian Tunick with Royal Bank of Canada. Please proceed.

Brian Tunick

Thanks. Good afternoon, guys.

David Jaffe

Hi, Brian.

Brian Tunick

I guess two questions for you guys. Hey, David. I guess, when you think about the point where you no longer delever. And I guess you mentioned the SG&A on this quarter, but from an SG&A and an occupancy perspective, when we think about the model, at what point do you think you can no longer delever? And then on the performance this quarter anything you would comment regarding the different store basis between the mall, the strip and the outlet centers and on the 660 stores I think you guys have talked about closing how does it breakout between the type of store?

David Jaffe

So Brian, couple of questions in there. But first of all, when we delever, the way we are thinking about that obviously we’re taking a substantial amount of cost out of the system right now, but at a negative 4 comp we are not going to lever our business. This is something that we got to get that top line closer to flat. I think certainly at a flat comp with the level of cost we are taking out, we can certainly lever the business at least over the near-term. Our objective, if you look the supplemental slide package, if you understand the savings, we’ve got a sizeable amount coming out through fiscal '19, our role is to fill the bucket in fiscal '20 to relieve as much pressure on the top line as we possibly can. From the standpoint of strips versus malls, we’ve seen this generally performing for some time, where strips have been outperforming malls by give it, call it 2 comp points in general, we continue to see that in the -- I think your last point on the 667 stores [indiscernible] 50-50. It's about 50-50 right now, Brian.

Brian Tunick

Okay. Can I have one follow-up just for Gary? Maybe you could talk about Justice a little what happened in the quarter, positive store traffic, but it sounds like it was offset by markdowns. Can you maybe talk about, was there anything specific that was going on in Justice in the quarter and what’s the timeline of that being corrected? Thanks very much.

Gary Muto

Yes, I would say for Justice, I think they were clear that they were some product misses and they identified what they were [indiscernible] early in the quarter. It really set themselves up for a -- it really set themselves up for back-to-school and the good news is they work through a lot of their issues, so they open the quarter with fresh inventory and we’ve seen some good performance in some key apparel categories that we haven't seen honestly for quite some time.

Brian Lynch

Brian, the average selling price for Justice in the quarter was down high single-digit. So to Gary's point, they were clearing out a lot of challenging products and trying to get clean performance. And that’s also thankfully behind us at this point.

Brian Tunick

All right. Great. Thanks and good luck guys.

David Jaffe

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Susan Anderson with FBR Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Susan Anderson

Hi, good evening. Thanks for taking my question. I guess as a follow-up on Justice, I was kind of curious about where you guys think you're at in terms of adjusting your promotional strategy? Just looking back obviously you guys with no promotions and then slowly started to bring them back, having say like top 30% off or whatever. Maybe talk a little bit about kind of where you see the brand going forward and then the penetration also of the Style Buys?

David Jaffe

Yes. If you look at Justice, I think they’ve got a really nice job this past quarter on really balancing promotions, whether it's key categories or items, along with gift with purchases. And I think the one thing that we know in fact that mom really wants value and part of that value is promotional activity.

Susan Anderson

Got it. So the plan is, I guess, to have some promotions …?

David Jaffe

It's a good -- I think you will continue to see a mix of what you’ve seen between item promotions, category promotions, in a mix along with gift with purchases or as percent -- $1 off an item if you buy something along with that.

Susan Anderson

Yes. Got it.

David Jaffe

So I think part of this, I think part of the days of high level pricing or just relying on Style Bus. It’s going to be a combination of activities.

Susan Anderson

Okay. Got it. And then also maybe just give us an update on your omni-channel initiatives. I think that all of the brands are now on seamless inventory, is that correct? And maybe talk about, if you seen any benefit as you kind of turned on all of these omni initiatives?

David Jaffe

Yes. So we have now all of our brands around the comment enterprise-wide platform. We put three of the divisions on this past calendar year, and in general we’ve seen positive benefit in terms of our e-commerce growth. We are thrilled about having the omni-channel capabilities of ship from store and order in-store across our fleet and feel really strongly about the benefit to our company with those capabilities in place. And as I mentioned earlier, pick up in store, its being tested at the premium segment today, they feel really positive about it and we expect to roll that up to the remaining fleet next year.

Brian Lynch

And Susan just -- we don’t comp sales by channel. But from the transaction standpoint, the legacy Ascena segments, the Value segment, Plus segment, the Kids segment have ecom transactions up north of 15% and many cases into mid 20s. So we're seeing a strong customer response there, but again more to do and more to learn in terms of how we serve the customer best, given the capabilities.

Susan Anderson

Great. That sounds positive. Well, nice job on the improvement and good luck next quarter you guys.

Brian Lynch

Thank you.

David Jaffe

Thanks, Susan.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Bob Drbul with Guggenheim. Please proceed.

Bob Drbul

Hi, guys. Good evening. I just have two questions. I think what you call it is transfer sales, but like retention to sales when you close some of these stores -- when you look at the level that you're capturing or recapturing can you just talk a little bit about the strategy, the experience that you had and I think some of the numbers that you talk about are higher than what we've seen throughout other retailers. I just wonder if you could just talk a little bit more from that perspective? And then, the second question that I have is on the expectations for the gross margin, generally the environment can you just talk to the environment a little bit around what you seen over the last few months and really from like a competitive response over the next -- now 12 months when you think about your gross margin expectations for this year? Thanks.

Robb Giammatteo

So Bob, when we talk about the transfer rate for stores, we were -- at last quarter we talked about using 10% to 15% at a lower balance, because we are trying to be conservative. So right now our environment of maximizing cash flow, the last thing we are going to do is go close at $200,000 cash flow store because we think we can transfer 40%. Now we do have models who have worked with our transformation partner. We do think the number could be as high as 30% to 35%, but until we see that number we’re going to be very cautious about closing productive stores. That said, the tools that are coming online with the EM, I think some of the one-to-one touch closing stores that Brian can talk to some of the initiatives we’re thinking about, the key for us to drive that number higher, because if that number gets 30% or north it gets very interesting, because then you can start taking out lot more stores. From the gross margin environment, I don’t [indiscernible] table there for others. I think that this year we delivered for the full-year, slight improvement in gross margin rate, but it was supported by a substantial amount of initiative work. So the great cost of goods sold initiative at the Premium segment, the new private label credit card, we’ve a number of and sourcing of all of the work that’s going on there really supported that activity. So, we are seeing pricing pressure. And that said, I think and I will ask Gary to chime in, but I think some of that is self inflicted in terms of some of the apparel performance.

Gary Muto

Yes, I would say that all those initiatives that we saw in -- in fiscal '17 will continue into '18. So we believe there is still opportunity to reduce cost of goods. Also I think when you look at some of the brands performances, it sounds that was self inflicted. There were certain strategies that we thought we are going to pay off and they obviously didn’t work and we moved very quickly to course correct. I think that’s where some of the pressure you saw in the Value segment as well as the Kids segment was a realization that these strategies were not working and we need to of course correct and course correct quickly.

Brian Lynch

And just one other thing I would add, Bob, is relative to customer sales transfer, we really have deployed a significant amount of effort in analytics on a go-forward basis to make sure that we are maximizing and measuring what real customer sales transfer is and without getting into too much details, we are happy to do it some other time. We got about 15 programs that we’re deploying and testing again to make sure that we capture or retain our best customer. So we are kind of all over that particular topic.

Bob Drbul

Great. If I could just jump in with one more question is, I think you said that on the Ann segment or the Ann business that was the highest operating margin since the acquisition despite the comps, is that more of inventories there or is it the continued high penetration on the e-commerce? Can you just talk a little bit about what drove the operating margin there, please?

Brian Lynch

Yes, so the segment had a $25 million benefit from the cost of goods sold initiative, so recall they've gone with a sourcing strategy and is driving product cost out, so really an AUC story there, very, very nice job on that front. Also the Ann deal synergies, there is substantial amount of gross margin savings that are coming out of putting Ann on to the Ascena supply chain platform, so all the freight synergies and logistics savings also at the Ann gross margin. So again, that segment is performing quite nicely from a rate standpoint again supported by some of these initiatives, we obviously want them to be accretive versus offset some of the continued top line challenges. But they’ve also done a very nice job of calling non-productive inventory and so again comp sales maybe down, but full price is generally a bit stronger than non-full price does. So again we’re pleased with it, but again all segments need to get more traffic, they need to drive more sales.

Bob Drbul

Great. Thank you very much.

Brian Lynch

Thanks, Bob.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Paul Lejuez with Citi. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. It's actually Jen for Paul. Good evening. David, I was hoping you could maybe expand on the comment you made in the opening remarks, you talked about the exploration of portfolio actions and development of some growth initiatives. Is there any color that you might be able to provide around that?

David Jaffe

It's still pretty early in the game to give you any specific color other than say that we think we’ve got very strong brands and to date we really distributed them through our own stores and Web sites. So we think there is expansion opportunities to get the brands out in the marketplace through other platform, other opportunities that we’re just beginning to explore.

Unidentified Analyst

Is it too early to ask you, if you’re thinking about Amazon?

David Jaffe

Well, we are certainly talking to Amazon. I don’t think you can ignore them. So we are not sure where that’s going to end up. One of our brands maurices already does sell on Amazon, and so we’re learning from that experience.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks. And then, just a clarification, I thought that you had said in the prepared remarks that you are getting some deals from landlords that you were happy with and therefore not closing some of the program stores, but then I thought maybe and wanted that question you had said -- still said 667 program stores might close.

David Jaffe

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So, did I misunderstand something or …?

David Jaffe

No, I think what I started with the 667 program stores are always program stores, just because we get rent concession doesn’t mean we’re not coming back the next year for it. I mean, these are -- if we continue to see traffic declines, we continue to not be willing to pay the same level for occupancy. I think that’s an ongoing thing. Specific to the 35 stores, there were 35 stores of the 268 we talked about is hard closures. There were 35. These were stores that we had no thought of keeping open, because the occupancy savings needed were so much to make a worthwhile, but the landlord partners have come with those significant concession. So those stores stay opened on a short lease and will come back next year if they continue to decline, we will shut them or we will get more. So everything's consistent to 667 remains the same and as I said earlier, as we get more conviction on sales transfer and as we read store trend, that is when that number could change. But again, its staying at that level or going higher.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. So those -- where you’re when you’re saying short lease, are you talking kind of a one-year timeframe?

David Jaffe

Yes.

Robb Giammatteo

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks and best of luck.

David Jaffe

Thanks.

Brian Lynch

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question will come from the line of Steve Marotta with CL King & Associates. Please proceed.

Steve Marotta

Good evening, everybody. From inventory planning standpoint for the end of Q1, would you expect that the inventory growth at the end of Q1 would be lower than the comp?

Robb Giammatteo

Steve, in general, that’s the way it would be planned. There is always as you saw in our supplemental package, there is always timing blips around the quarter million of there is a shift in early or late, but that’s the general way we’re planning for inventory.

Steve Marotta

My follow-up question is to do with tax rate. In the first quarter, you mentioned Robb in the prepared remarks regarding non-cash stock comp. From a year perspective, is it expected to be above last year? Is that something that bleeds through the year or its more one-time in the first quarter?

Robb Giammatteo

Most of that one-time item is the first quarter, so if you’re looking at that specific item, it's about $3 million in the first quarter, about a $1 million in the rest of the year.

Steve Marotta

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Robb Giammatteo

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session for today. So now it's my pleasure to hand the conference back over to Mr. David Jaffe, Chief Executive Officer for closing comments or remarks. Sir?

David Jaffe

Thanks everyone. I appreciate your interest and we look forward to speaking to you again at the December call. Bye, bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation on today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everybody have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.