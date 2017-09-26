Statoil: Commodity Price Improvement Should Lead To Another Quarterly Beat In Q3

In the meantime, EuroGas prices are firming as we head into the winter heating season. European gasoline prices also rose as a result of hurricane-related refinery outages in the U.S.

Yet, production is nicely exposed to Brent pricing and Brent is currently trading at $57.50/bbl as the WTI/Brent discount has expanded.

The company is riding the wave of higher oil prices and has already hit my 2017 end-of-year PT ($20), which was based on WTI=$50/bbl.

In July I wrote a Seeking Alpha article - Statoil: Clearly Undervalued With Oil At ~$50 - and suggested that Statoil (STO), then at $18.45/share, could hit $20 and return 10% by year-end counting the dividend. It didn't take long as the shares closed last Friday at exactly $20. However, oil prices continue to rise and so too have European natural gas and gasoline prices. As a result, the Q3 and Q4 EPS potentials have improved and Statoil could tack another 10% by year-end.

In the last article, I reported that STO had generated over $4 billion in free cash flow over the first 6 months of the year and reduced net-debt ratio by 8+%. Breaking it down by quarters, STO generated $3.56 billion of FCF in Q1, and $464 million in Q2.

Oil & Gas Prices

Now let's compare those FCF numbers to the quarterly commodity prices.

Brent price chart:

Source: NASDAQ

It's clear that Brent has bounced off the low at the end of Q2. It is also clear that Q3 is likely to be more like Q2 than Q1 when Brent was above $56/bbl for the first two months.

In the meantime, the EuroGas price - as defined by the Dutch TTF Gas Futures contract - has also popped up off the Q2 low:

Source: theice.com

It appears as though STO's realized natural gas price for Q3 is likely to be midway between Q1 and Q2.

As a result, while the Q3 EPS report is likely to deliver FCF numbers more similar to Q2 than to Q1, the outlook for Q3 and Q4 EPS is generally much improved, based simply on the commodity price movement. But of course that can change suddenly - in either direction.

Earnings Estimates

As shown below, STO has delivered two quarterly beats, by 36% in Q1 and 5.3% in Q2. The average current quarterly EPS estimate, while down 2 cents from 90 days ago, is up 2 cents over the past week:

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, STO has demonstrated its ability to grow organic production at around 5%. And although Q3 is the most heavily impacted quarter from a maintenance standpoint (~50,000 boe/d), I suspect the company will once again beat the current earnings estimate. I say this because the overwhelming majority of the company's profits come from the D&P Norway Segment - over $1.4 billion YTD, 4x that of the D&P International and MMP Segments combined - and Brent and EuroGas pricing is on an upswing.

Source: Q2 Presentation

In addition, the MMP Segment is likely to deliver a surprise to the upside as refinery outages in the U.S. led to generally higher gasoline margins in Europe due to increased gasoline exports to the U.S. from Europe.

Summary & Conclusion

As an oil and gas producer, STO is a market participant without pricing power. As a result, obviously, future commodity prices are the key risk. But the outlook for pricing - for oil & natural gas, and even gasoline - has brightened considerably over the past couple of months. Those commodity price increases may not be fully reflected in the current stock price. Statoil could run up another 10% by year-end. That is especially true if the company continues to make progress on efficiency improvements, for which it guided for $1 billion in cost savings this year. I increase my year-end PT by $2/share to $22 and note the stock has an attractive yield of over 4%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!