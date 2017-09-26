Xilinx Bull Story: Tech Investors Shouldn't Ignore It

Several medium- to small-sized enterprises can also avail the benefits of hardware acceleration without having the HPC environment.

AWS offers it in the form of its Amazon EC2 F1 instance, which actually is FPGA-as-a-Service.

Xilinx (XLNX) recently announced that its software-defined development environment, known as SDAccel, is currently available on Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS (Amazon Web Services) for use with the Amazon EC2 F1 instances. Amazon EC2 F1 instances provide re-configurable, custom-hardware acceleration with 16nm Virtex UltraScale+ FPGAs (field-programmable gate arrays) made by Xilinx.

FPGAs are fast emerging as handy parallel processing chips with better scope for hardware acceleration and customization through software programming compared to GPUs. In this light, Xilinx offers a good investing opportunity for medium- to long-term investors.

Image Source: Silicon Valley Business Journal

Why FPGAs?

With the sphere of cloud computing continuing to expand, the landscape for parallel-processing intensive workloads, such as machine learning, video processing, and related HPC (high-performance computing) kind of workloads, will expand. Although it’s true that GPUs perform these tasks efficiently, the problem with GPUs is that you can’t readily customize these parallel processing accelerators. In addition, without having an HPC environment it would be difficult for a vast majority of developers to participate in the AI (artificial intelligence) bandwagon.

In the initial phase of FPGAs, they were not suitable for running software algorithms, and therefore they were made as standalone hardware chips to represent hardware implementations of algorithms. FPGAs were popular those days due to the fact that hardware was faster than software. Later on, GPUs came into the scenario with their ability to run software algorithms. Despite the fact that hardware was faster than software, the massive parallel processing power of GPUs made them popular alternatives of FPGAs.

However, with the latest evolution of FPGAs as programmable parallel processing chips, they are fast becoming strong competitors of GPUs. Most of today’s workloads are driven by AI and since these workloads need higher degree of customization (naturally, when you’re replicating human intelligence, you need higher degree of customization because as humans we all are different), the rebirth of FPGAs is a significant milestone in the semiconductor industry.

A research conducted by Dr. Eriko Nurvitadhi from Intel (INTC) Accelerator Architecture Lab (AAL) and his team evaluated the performance of Intel’s FPGAs to run DNN (deep neural network) algorithms against Nvidia’s (NVDA) Titan X Pascal GPUs. Dr. Randy Huang, one of the eminent FPGA architects of the research team, said:

Our research found that FPGA performs very well in DNN research and can be applicable in research areas such as AI, big data or machine learning which requires analyzing large amounts of data.

This conclusion is supported by the fact that AWS is now offering Amazon EC2 F1 instances, as mentioned in the beginning of the article. EC2 F1 is a new type of compute instance which offers fully customizable FPGAs for developing and deploying hardware acceleration in the cloud. This is actually FPGA-as-a-Service. F1 instances enable developers to access custom FPGA hardware and speed up 30x application performance over general purpose CPUs, which in turn result in reduced costs and time to develop applications required for tomorrow’s neural networks.

Investors’ Angle

Xilinx is available at a P/E multiple of close to 30x and P/S multiple of just above 7x. The company’s 16nm UltraScale+ advanced FPGAs are driving its revenue growth at present. The 16nm products are growing at a high single digit rate of 8%, per the company’s Q1 2018 earnings call.

Although the company hasn’t delivered consistent annual revenue growth yet, in the last three quarters its revenue grew successively, which I believe could be the start of consistent growth. The basis of my belief is the availability of the company’s SDAccel development platform on AWS cloud, which supports software-driven hardware acceleration written in C, C++ and OpenCL.

In addition, I believe the company’s management is shareholder-friendly. The management has been able to maintain net cash of $2 billion post-debt in Q1 2018 on the balance sheet and paid $82 million in dividends, alongside nearly 1 million share buybacks for $67 million at an average price of $65.09.

In the last four quarters, the company’s revenue totaled $2.39 billion. I expect the company’s revenue will grow at a CAGR of mid-to-high single digit, say 7.5%, in the next three years. Based on the expectation and the fact that FPGAs will see growing adoption, I would like to attach a P/S multiple of 10-12x on the company’s stock price, which can drive the stock well above $100 in the next one year.

Conclusion

The upcoming 5G wireless network, where AI-based software-defined virtual environment will play a major role, will drive the adoption of FPGAs significantly. The availability of FPGA-as-a-Service via cloud will be the catalyst to drive the price of Xilinx stock higher. The GPU-as-a-Service concept failed to entice enterprises because of the almost saturated installed-base of GPUs in most of the datacenters across the world.

The good news for FPGAs is that it arrived at the marketplace in its new form a bit later. However, the timing was perfect, when the market for machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) just began to expand. Therefore, it won’t be unwise to expect that FPGA-as-a-Service will attract small- to medium-sized enterprises towards itself. Xilinx management knows this very well. Therefore, it bought back shares at an average price of $65 a few months ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.