BlackBerry Radar: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been posting sequential revenue declines for the past several quarters straight, but the drastic downtrend may not necessarily last forever. The Canadian mobility firm may have a winner in its portfolio - BlackBerry Radar. The company entered the fleet management market only last year and is yet to convert the majority of its proof-of-concept trials to actual customer wins, so obviously its newly formed IoT sub-segment is bound to face some headwinds. But in spite of all the challenges in front of it, I believe Radar has the potential to become a major growth driver for BlackBerry as a whole. Let’s break down the prospects of BlackBerry Radar into Good, Bad and Ugly to have a better understanding of it all.

The Good

Let me start by saying that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of GPS-based asset tracking systems already out there which provide near-similar services. For starters, there are firms which provide analytics relating to trailer temperature, load status, humidity, motion status, amongst others, on a standalone basis. But there are very few companies that offer many of these measurable metrics in one integrated and scalable platform. In fact, BlackBerry released a statement during January earlier this year, where it boasted that “Radar provides more sensor readings, more often than any other solution on the market today.” If this is still true in today’s time, then the company could be sitting on a tangible competitive advantage.

Radar-M Radar-L Upfront Fee $400 $200 Monthly Recurring Fee $10-20 $10 Target Market Niche market with specialized tracking Broader market with fewer sensors

(Source: Reuters, Earnings Call)

BlackBerry currently has two versions of its IoT-based asset tracking system, Radar-M and Radar-L, where the former targets niche markets with specialized workloads and the latter targets a broader market with fewer sensors and a lower price point. The table attached above should provide clarity on its pricing, and the chart attached below should shed light on the technical differences from a user’s standpoint. Company management noted in its last conference call that the “Light” version of the Radar would expand its total addressable market from 8 million assets to 28 million assets, but we are yet to see actual sales figures on this.

(Source: BlackBerry Radar-L Brochure)

One could argue that if BlackBerry was truly sitting on a winning product, it would have managed to convert a substantial chunk of its proof-of-concept trials into actual customer wins. But this argument can also be countered with the fact that B2B transactions are generally time-consuming, take many rounds of negotiations, and require long-periods of product testing, especially if we’re talking about a mass deployment. My opinion is that if BlackBerry were actually sitting on a dud, it wouldn’t have been able to find its way into FedEx’s (NYSE:FDX) custom critical fleet (total fleet size of around 1150 vehicles).

With the recent introduction of Radar-L, I believe that company management would have some new information regarding customer wins in the upcoming earnings call conferences. I am optimistic about this because although the GPS-based asset tracking industry may be riddled with competition, the industry is growing overall. A report published only last month suggests that the fleet management industry is projected to grow from the current $13.78 billion to $28.66 billion by 2022, equating to a healthy CAGR of 15.8% over the period.

The problem here is that the aforementioned report also factors in contribution from the passenger vehicle segment, which, by the way, BlackBerry Radar isn’t yet targeting. But even if we consider only the commercial vehicle tracking segment, the company seems to have a substantial opportunity available for the taking. Based on certain estimates and extrapolations, I projected BlackBerry Radar’s revenue contribution for the years to come. But please be aware that these are rough estimates and not actual figures; readers should play with these numbers to come to their own conclusions.

(Source: Author's estimates)

I believe Radar has the potential to unlock a substantial amount of revenues for the beleaguered smartphone firm, and maybe even offset its revenue declines, if it plays its cards right.

I had a conversation with a high-end developer, Ash Sharma, about the costs involved in the development and maintenance of Radar. He’s also developing an asset-tracking platform, so I figured his estimates could be reliable. Since BlackBerry already has IP pertaining to secure OS and networking, his base-case estimate assumes:

Bootstrapped product development costing $1-3 million (5 developers)

Recurring annual expense of $2 million for back-end maintenance staff (10 developers)

$2 per device per month to Google for getting access to its Maps

Installation staff would belong to channel partners with revenue-sharing agreement on the device

This brings us to a base-case annual recurring expense of $4-5 million. It’s an insignificant amount of expense for a company that has an enterprise value of $3.45 billion as of today. Moreover, the expense total is paltry if we consider Radar’s revenue opportunity, if at all the venture takes off nicely as projected. So, it’s a seemingly low-risk but high-reward opportunity for BlackBerry.

The Bad

With any growth story, there are challenges. And for investors, it’s important to be aware of these potential headwinds to have a better sense of understanding their companies. It’s a part of due diligence.

In BlackBerry’s case, one particular challenge would be getting its clients to pay $20 per month per asset at this point in time. Management floated this number in the last conference call, but as I noted earlier, B2B deals involve a lot of negotiations. BlackBerry's platform isn’t the industry-standard by any means, and the company is practically just entering the field.

So, I suspect that its clients would try to squeeze BlackBerry for lower prices. It’s also possible that BlackBerry indulged in deep discounting to ensure deals were successfully struck with FedEx, Caravan and Titanium. Either way, I just do not see any logistics company handing out listed prices to BlackBerry for large-scale deployments. A plausible initial discount would be somewhere up to 50% off on its monthly fee.

Also, the Radar-L variant costs $10 per month per asset. This would further bring down the average monthly fee per asset. Add in another layer of negotiations and the monthly fee would be even lower. So, I estimate that BlackBerry would be garnering a monthly fee of anywhere around $10 per asset. This means BlackBerry Radar would have to provide services for approximately 35,000-40,000 assets (be it trucks, trailers, etc.) for it to break even on annual costs or recurring expenses that we discussed earlier in the last section.

Getting to this figure could be time-consuming and difficult.

The Ugly

Lastly, I’d like to touch base on the competitive scenario prevailing in the industry. As I mentioned earlier in the article, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of asset-tracking companies that are providing near-similar services. Some of them are small firms, but a few of them have grown to become sizable companies. The market is riddled with competition, and it’s not easy to waltz your way in and crack this industry overnight.

A report published by Berg Insights sheds light on this. It enlists 18 companies that already manage over 100,000 assets. I’ve listed some of the discussed names below:

Fleetmatics - 600,000+

Omnitracs - 500,000+

Telogis (Verizon) - 450,000+

Trimble and Geotab - 400,000+

Zonar, Verizon Networkfleet, Teletrac Navman, Sascar - 200,000-400,000

Position Logic, Sireon, BSM Technologies, Nextraq, Fleet Complete - 100,000+

ORBCOMM - 200,000+ (trailer tracking assets)

SkyBitz - 200,000+ (trailer tracking assets)

Spireon - 100,000+ (trailer tracking assets)

I.D. Systems - 100,000+ (trailer tracking assets)

Also, please note that there are another 13 other large companies that the report discusses but doesn’t reveal the size of their asset base. So, it’s safe to say that the industry is mature and crowded.

To think that BlackBerry could walk in with two devices (Radar-L and Radar-M) and disrupt the already established market shares of its competitors might be a bit of a stretch. These firms have been in the asset-tracking business longer than BlackBerry, so they would have the technical know-how to defend their turf.

Moreover, if BlackBerry is truly sitting on a disruptive product, then its larger rivals could simply replicate the offerings. After all, it’s just a GPS device with some sensors attached to it. There aren’t any significant barriers to entry in this field ($4-5 million in BlackBerry’s case?). If integration of several sensors is BlackBerry’s competitive advantage, then I’m sure these established players could do the same.

So, what’s your takeaway?

BlackBerry seems to have a competitive product in its portfolio that can potentially open up a significant revenue stream for the company. But company management must proactively market Radar, actively strike deals with logistics or transportation firms, and continue improving the product with more and better sensors. The embedded systems segment is really competitive, and BlackBerry must act quickly or its Radar venture would be driven to irrelevancy just like its handset business was back in the day.

