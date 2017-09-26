Has The Worst Mall REIT In 2017 Finally Hit Bottom?

Shares have over-corrected and I believe there is an opportunity for new money to achieve above average returns, possibly 40% annualized.

The Mall REIT that has seen the widest pullback year-to-date is PREIT.

A short squeeze is generally triggered by a positive development that suggests the stock may be embarking on a reversal.

Perhaps it was a short squeeze yesterday that sparked most of the beaten down Mall REIT shares to climb. Shares in Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), CBL Properties (CBL), Washington Prime (WPG), and PREIT (PEI) all ramped up, signaling a turnaround could be around the corner.

A short squeeze is generally triggered by a positive development that suggests the stock may be embarking on a reversal. I’m certain the shorts are feeling weak hands since most of the Mall REIT (short) sellers are responsible for compensating the high dividend payments. I would certainly not want to be a hedge fund shorting shares in quality REITs like Tanger.

The Mall REIT that has seen the widest pullback year-to-date is PREIT. As evidenced by the chart below, PEI has returned -44.7% year-to-date:

I have written several articles on PEI:

PREIT Means Luxury At A Discount (May 23, 2016): HOLD

PREIT Is Poised To Profit (January 30, 2017): BUY

An Undeniable Margin Of Safety With PREIT (May 30, 2017): BUY

As evidenced by the chart below, PEI is scraping the bottom:

PEI shares have under-performed the two closest peers, CBL and WPG:

Is this the bottom? Could we finally begin to see a reversal?



PREIT: The Beginning

Founded in 1960 as Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, the company merged with the Rubin Organization in 1997. In 2003, the company changed its strategic focus from a diversified model into a retail-focused platform and renamed the company PREIT.

According to PREIT's website, the company paid uninterrupted dividends over 40 consecutive years in a row and that remarkable record lasted until 2008.

Like most all REITs, PREIT was forced to cut its dividend in 2009, and as illustrated below, the payout fell from $2.28 per share to $.60 per share (in 2010).

Since the end of the recession, PREIT has been focused on reincarnating itself. In 2012, the company set out on a goal of becoming a "new PREIT" by outlining a plan with key objectives: balance sheet improvement, operational excellence, elevating portfolio quality and positioning the company for growth.

With those objectives in mind, PREIT identified the following goals: Portfolio sales greater than $500 per square foot, same store net operating income ("SS NOI") growth greater than 3%, tenant occupancy costs greater than 12.5% and leverage below 48%.

PREIT has sold a significant amount of underperforming properties, nearly 40% of the portfolio in markets retailers will ultimately vacate.

Prior to 2012, PREIT operated in 13 states, 20 markets (33 million square feet) with sales of $365 a foot. Today, the company’s portfolio of quality properties are located in compelling markets where more than half of NOI is generated from high barrier to entry major markets.

PREIT's primary investment focus is on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. The portfolio consists of interests in 30 retail properties, of which 22 are operating retail properties and four are development or redevelopment properties.

The 26 operating retail properties have a total of 23 million square feet and include 23 shopping malls and four other retail properties. PREIT has a dominant presence in Philadelphia with around 41% of the enclosed mall GLA (9 PREIT malls in PA). In Philadelphia Metro, PREIT serves 6+ million residents and 40 million visitors per year.

PREIT owns 4 out of 19 enclosed malls in the Washington D.C. Metro Area. PREIT's malls serve 3+ million residents and tens of millions of visitors in the D.C. Metro Area.

PREIT has drastically improved its portfolio and that has enabled the company to enhance relationships with in-demand retailers. In recent years, the company has increased the presence of quality retailers, like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Michael Kors (NYSE: KORS) and Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA), in the portfolio. As PREIT’s CEO, Joe Coradino, explained on the recent earnings call:

“Crafting the right brand mix, which is a key driver to the consumer’s decision making process, is a critical step in evolving the experience. We have brought in a unique and diverse merchandizing mix from Home Goods, T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Dave & Buster's, Legoland Discovery Center, H&M, Zara, to Intimissimi, and let’s not forget Belks. We’re no longer in the business of homogenous properties. Apparel comprises less than 37% of our occupied space, with dining and entertainment coming at 20% and growing. We see continue to growth in fitness and wellness categories as we move away from undifferentiated apparel retailers and replaced tiered anchor stores at half of our properties.”

PREIT’s portfolio is distinctly different from the lower-productivity peer set that includes Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL Properties (CBL). PREIT’s portfolio is insulated due to its scale that results in manageable impact from the retail fallout. The company has limited absolute exposure to Sears (SHLD) through proactive replacement efforts.

PREIT's portfolio sales productivity exceeds “Low Productivity” Peers: Over 40% of NOI comes from the top 5 properties generating sales of $588 per square foot.

PEI is motivated to execute on its vision to achieve sales of $525 a square foot.

As illustrated below, PREIT has balanced department store risk (again, it’s manageable).

As it relates to inline bankruptcies, in 2017 there were 11 retailers that have stores with PEI that filed for bankruptcy, and of these PEI expects only 22 store closures. 80% of the stores that filed BK in 2016 are covered or remained open and 72% of the 2017 spaces are covered or remained open.

PEI has over 1 million square feet of space executed for future store openings - more than double what the company had at the same time last year and will generate annual gross rents from these tenants (which include anchors and junior majors) of over $16.5 million.

Peeling Back the Balance Sheet

Since the beginning of 2017, PEI has reduced its outstanding debt by $104 million. At the end of Q1-17 PEI had $183 million in capacity available under the line and $225 million of total liquidity. At the end of June the bank leverage ratio was 49.1% and the net debt-to-EBITDA was 7.5x.

Around 93% of PEI’s debt is either fixed or swapped and 90% of loans mature after 2018. PEI has invested $61 million in its redevelopment program in Q2017. During the second half of the year the company anticipates spending an additional $90 million to $100 million as construction ramps up.

PEI has well-laddered debt maturities with only one significant mortgage loan maturity between now and July 2020. The credit facility has 3 years of term remaining including extension options.

PEI is half way toward its goal of generating more than $150 million from non-core assets. Logan Valley and Valley View Malls marketed for sale. PEI is also negotiating contracts on land parcels in Chester County ,PA and Gainesville, FL.

Digging Deeper Into The Discount

Although PREIT continued to battle the headwinds from department closings, in-line tenant bankruptcies and negative sentiment in the press, the company performed in line with its internal expectations for the quarter.

In Q2-17 PEI reported FFO as adjusted of $0.39 per share, in line with last year’s quarter, taking into account the $0.04 of dilution from asset sales. Same store NOI of $60.2 million and was $200,000 above 2016.

PEI updated FFO guidance to give effect to employee separation expenses incurred in Q2-17 and narrowing the guidance range. FFO as adjusted for the year is expected to be between $1.66 and $1.72, which does not include the impact of pending dispositions. Here’s my FFO/share roadmap including the Mall REIT peers:

Although PEI’s 2016-2017 FFO/share growth is expected to be negative 12%, the consensus estimates (by FAST Graphs) suggests that the company will have better growth in 2018 and 2019 than CBL and WPG. This is a good signal that this could be the bottom for PEI.

On the recent earnings call one analyst said,

“… the shares are the worst mall performer this year and were certainly the worst mall performer last year. And I respect the significant amount of work that you and the team have done to sell assets and refinance and backfill tenants. However, it seems as though the public market is not appreciating that specifically on pre relative to the peers, which you’ve also condemned but clearly not as much… Can you do something more aggressive to narrow that gap?”

The PEI’s CEO, Joe Coradino replied,

“…we think the work that we’re doing when you think about what’s happened in the space, if you will, there’s been a real kind of knee jerk negative reaction and a bit over blown to the anchor closings and the inline closings. We think the fact that we’re going to be in a position by year-end to make a statement that our anchor space is 100% leased and to announce a list of exciting new tenants, many of which are new to the markets they’ll be going to. We think as we begin to populate some of the spaces in the mall with that million square feet of tenants that we have, that it will continue to make a difference and help to change the mind of the market if you will. I mean it’s as simple as I said, this is a trough. I believe it is. We think our plan on a going-forward basis will generate outsized NOI returns and begin to get the attention of investors. And we've had a steady stream of them through here over the past few months and continue to be active in that arena.”

Could A Reversal Be Underway?

I’m certainly not a market timer, I’ll leave it up to the technical traders to comment below. However, from the looks of it, PREIT could be witnessing a reversal, especially is the company is successful with its Q3 and Q4 earnings results.

Let’s examine the dividend yield:

Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

Now take a look at the FFO Payout Ratio:

Looks good, right?

But wait, now take a look at the AFFO Payout Ratio:

That means that PEI’s dividend is not as safe it as it seems, currently. But upon closer examination, PEI’s AFFO Payout Ratio is projected to decreases:

Here’s a snapshot comparing PEI’s AFFO Payout ratio forecast with the peer group:

Here’s a snapshot of the forecasted AFFO Payout Ratio (FAST Graph data) in 2019:

You can see now why I am concerned with WPG.

The Bottom Line: PREIT “could” be scraping bottom (in terms of its valuation). The company is improving its liquidity position and is continuing to achieve top-tier status. I would not put the company in the same category as the SWANs (SPG, SKT, TCO, etc…), however I believe shares deserve a premium over WPG and CBL. In my opinion, shares have over-corrected and I believe there is an opportunity for new money to achieve above average returns, possibly 40% annualized.

Why not WPG? Because PEI is well ahead of WPG in terms of recycling and PEI is better insulated versus Sears and JC Penney. I believe PEI’s management team has better control of the vessel and the CEO is more experienced at creating value in the mall sector.

