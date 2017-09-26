Catalyst to unlock Daimler's value

These events, given all the changes the company is undergoing, may become a catalyst and send stock prices up.

It recently announced possibility of structural changes, which could help unlock sum-of-the-parts value.

In its 2Q earnings release, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) announced that it is reviewing the company structure and may legally separate some divisions. It was indicated that Daimler is considering moving towards a holding structure. This would allow the company to list its truck and bus businesses as a separate legal entity and achieve flexibility, clarity and additional sum-of-the-parts value.

In addition to the latest news regarding electric trucks and overall EQ brand, if these rumors prove to be true, the news may drastically increase Daimler's valuation when official announcement is made.

Current situation

If valued in euros, currently Daimler is -7.5 percent from its 52-week high. Recent price drop may be attributed to concerns regarding Daimler's capability to deal with EV competition, cheaper US dollar and political debates regarding diesel engines.

The company is valued at ~7 x EPS and offers a dividend yield of 4.9 percent. Thus, it is obviously not an overvalued company. Nevertheless, the question is whether it can perform in the future, as during last couple of years Daimler failed to provide capital gains to shareholders due to a number of both external and internal negative shocks.

DDAIF data by YCharts

Overcoming existing concerns

One of the key short-term problems for Daimler is the depreciation of the US dollar. Daimler is becoming increasingly popular in Asia and LATAM and therein lies the problem - these countries usually deal either in local currency or in USD.

In the first half of 2017, YoY sales of Mercedes-Benz cars in China increased by 35 percent. Over the same time, EBIT of this division grew by 65 percent (source). Currently, China buys over 20 percent of manufactured MBs altogether.

Source: Daimler

If we add Daimler Buses and Mercedes-Benz Vans - sales over the same period grew by 36 and 64 percent in Asia, and by 14 and 42 percent in Latin America (ex. Mexico), respectively (source) - we get very large and increasing inflows of US dollars.

As US dollar fell almost 15 percent against the euro in the first half of 2017, it is only natural that Daimler took a hit. The company missed analyst estimates, even though it has shown overall stellar results. This put some additional pressure on stock prices.

However, such moves in EUR/USD are very rare and it is irrational to expect that euro will continue to strengthen at such pace. Thus, FX headwinds should not be such a huge factor in second half of 2017 and first half of 2018.

Euro to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Another key risk for Daimler is electric vehicles and political debate regarding internal combustion engines. As noted in this SA article, currently traditional automotive companies, such as Daimler, are unable to start making EVs profitably and quickly as they need to invest in R&D and CAPEX.

However, given enough time and government's support, Daimler may easily start producing EVs at fair margins. Especially if it will follow Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) current path and will allow competition to introduce and test all the fancy innovative stuff at higher costs, while simply replicating it whenever it becomes viable business-wise.

Such scenario is very realistic, given the fact that Daimler started to invest heavily into electric vehicles, has plans to expand manufacturing of EVs in US, is expanding partnerships with market leaders in EV manufacturing and declared its intentions to invest in the future very openly:

Source: Daimler

New structure

If current rumors are true, Daimler should become a holding company with three different companies under its umbrella:

1) Mercedes-Benz cars and vans;

2) Mercedes-Benz trucks and buses;

3) Financial services.

Source: hypothetical considerations, Daimler

There are a few key reasons for such changes.

First of all, for quite a while now Daimler has problems with its current structure. In 2015, before the Dieselgate, Daimler took a nosedive as its shares fell by 22 percent within 5 months (March-August). By the end of that year, Daimler traded ~25 percent lower from highs witnessed in March.

This happened due to a combination of factors. First, Daimler Trucks division was underperforming. Then China stock market bubble popped, which had an effect on both Trucks and Mercedes-Benz divisions. After that came the Dieselgate, which had a negative impact on Mercedes-Benz division.

However, in the midst of Dieselgate, Trucks division was actually doing very well. Mercedes-Benz was doing just fine during the whole time when Trucks were struggling.

Now, when everyone is talking about EVs, Trucks division should not be concerned - it is Mercedes-Benz cars and vans' key concern. However, as Daimler is a single company, despite having rather autonomous divisions, it is viewed as a single company and any negative news usually outweighs the positives in those divisions which are doing well.

Thus one can only agree with Daimler's management:

We analyzed the option to reflect the divisional structure of our company through legal separated business unit and we are aiming for further leverage growth and earnings potential for individual markets with this program and as a lead effect, there is nothing decided

In addition to eliminating problems, the new structure would also unlock the benefits of making different divisions into different publicly traded companies. Thus, it would allow these companies to function without being dependent on each other's market conditions. This would definitely minimize the effect of negative external shocks and increase transparency, maximize shareholders' value.

Conclusions - there is deep structural value

During the last couple of years, European automotive industry went through a very rough period. From market crash and potential market problems in China, to Dieselgate, to the Paris Agreement, to the rise of EVs - every single of these events shook the fundamentals of traditional automotive business model.

However, such fundamental shifts offer biggest opportunities for those who are able to adapt. Given Daimler's market position, value of its brand, longevity of business and government's support, it would be hard to expect that this company would fade away anytime soon.

Especially when we add Daimler's current activities and strategic moves to the picture, it becomes clear that Daimler will definitely emerge from the ongoing turbulence. Given its low valuation, it would be rational to think that changes will become a catalyst, which will send stock prices up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.