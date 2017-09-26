September Rotation Out Of Winners Into Losers

The S&P 500 is currently up more than 1% during the month of September, and if it can simply finish the month in the green, it will be considered a big win given that September has historically been the worst month of the year for stocks.

What's interesting about the market's performance this month is the underlying stocks that are driving major indices higher. We broke the S&P 500 into deciles (10 groups of 50 stocks each) based on year-to-date performance through August to see how the year's biggest winners and losers heading into September are doing this month.

As shown below, it's 2017's biggest losers that have posted the biggest gains in September, while the year's biggest winners have taken a breather. The 50 S&P 500 stocks that were performing the worst on a YTD basis through August are up 4.6% in September, while the 50 best-performing stocks YTD through August are up just 0.14%.

These stats show that momentum traders are likely underperforming in September. If you stuck your neck out and bought the most beaten down names, you're likely having a banner month.