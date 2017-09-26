Federal Realty - 5% Is Nice, But I'll Shop Elsewhere

Federal Realty is a best-in-class retail REIT, but that doesn't mean I am a buyer.

Today, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) joined the parade of REITs issuing preferred stocks. While there have been many REITs issuing lately, there has not been a 5% issue from a REIT in a while.

Federal Realty is an equity REIT specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in densely populated and affluent communities in strategically selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, California, and South Florida. As of June 30, 2017, FRT owned or had a majority interest in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties which are operated as 99 predominantly retail real estate projects comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet. In total, the real estate projects were 94.5% leased and 93.0% occupied as of June 30, 2017.

The details of the issue are as follows:

The preliminary prospectus can be found here and the term sheet here.

Right off the bat, one has to be impressed with FRT issuing at 5%. That is a low cost of funds for perpetual capital - and at 5%, perpetual may darn well mean perpetual. I personally see no reason to be involved in a preferred stock at 5% and would normally stop looking at it immediately, especially as rates have a bias higher. I thought it might be beneficial, however, to look at this issue a little closer.

As FRT only has a convertible preferred outstanding, the only true comparison is to peers and other recently issued REIT preferred stocks.

Note that even the bulletproof Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) does not trade at 5% - although 5.07% isn't far off.

Below is the stripped yield shown graphically:

And the yield to call shown graphically:

The yield to call on many of these issues isn't going to be incredibly germane to the conversation in that unless yields drop from here (not widely expected in the near to intermediate term), many of the issues that carry rates around 5% will never be called.

When the most recent PSA preferred was issued, I wrote a note on it, in which I stated:

That said, while this is one of the highest-rated and most secure REITs, a perpetual preferred at just north of 5%, lower than peers and trading with a tight risk premium is not going to be a great investment over time. I would look elsewhere.

This Federal Realty preferred warrants the same caution and same statement.

Federal Realty is a best-in-class retail REIT with a strong balance sheet, as can be evidenced in the following charts.

When viewing the peers through the base rent lens (which illustrates the quality, stability and earnings power of the properties), Federal Realty is consistently top of the class:

Occupancy has been a little weak over the past two years, but the REIT continues to power ahead with strong properties:

The balance sheet has been steady, with leverage (as measured by debt/EBITDA) consistently below 6x:

The only retail REIT (in this peer group) that has outperformed it over an intermediate time frame is Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) - also considered a best-in-class REIT with an unparalleled dividend streak:

FRT data by YCharts

These are all positive things and speak to the wherewithal and staying power of Federal Realty, but that doesn't mean I want to buy a preferred stock that is born to lose. In the newly issued retail space, I would rather own Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA) Series H or the higher-beta Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Series C.

The only way I would want exposure to this REIT preferred is if I were an income investor that (for some reason) had to position Federal Realty, as this would allow me to pick up 200bps versus the common. At this rate, I would rather look at a preferred with a qualified dividend for the tax treatment.

Most recent investor presentation here.

SA articles on FRT:

Sure Dividend - August 7, 2017, The Newest Dividend King: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Simply Safe Dividends - July 6, 2017, Federal Realty Investment Trust: A Dividend Aristocrat And One Of The Best REITs In The World

Sure Dividend - May 7, 2017, Federal Realty Trust: Meet The Only REIT Dividend Aristocrat (And Possibly The Next Dividend King)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX, PEI, WPG, SKT, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.