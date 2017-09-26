New Reviews Demolish The Myth Of Threadripper Value

Rethink Technology business briefs for September 25, 2017.

Reviews of Intel's latest Skylake X processors focus on valuation

Source: Tom's Hardware

The reviews came out today for the highest of Intel's (INTC) high-end Skylake-X processors, the 16 core Core i9-7960X (at $1699) and the absurdly expensive 18 core 7980XE (at $1999). I doubt there are very many consumers that would choose either of these over the Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Threadripper 1950X which offers 16 cores for $999.

In the calculus of the AMD fans, Threadripper offers more cores for less money; therefore, it's a better value. It's this simple value proposition that AMD hopes will drive sales. While the 1950X is certainly a better value than the pricier Intel alternatives with equal or greater core count, that's not the end of the story.

There are a number of applications where the single core performance advantage of Intel outweighs a core count disadvantage. For instance, Anandtech found a number of tasks where the lower core count Core i9-7900X (10 cores, $999) bettered the 1950X, as in this example of Chromium compile, a mixed single threaded/multithreaded workload.

The question of value is receiving more attention in reviews these days, and Anandtech assembled an interesting chart based on the Chromium compile results in surveying a broad price spectrum of Intel and AMD offerings, shown below.

At the $1000 dollar point on the Intel curve sits the i9-7900X. Although there are plenty of other processors from both AMD and Intel that offer higher performance per dollar, the absolute performance at the $1000 dollar price point would attract many high-end desktop users such as 3D content creators, video editors, etc.

But the value calculations favor AMD when looking at benchmarks that favor multithreading, such as the Blender benchmark:

The point here is that the relative value offered by Threadripper depends on the nature of the workload. It isn't simply a matter of the number of cores in the processor. And Threadripper isn't the best value among AMD Ryzen processors.

Threadripper is not for gamers

It can be argued that Threadripper 1950X or the Core i9-7960X is not really targeted at gamers. However, there's a mixed-use case where the HEDT user might also want to use the system for gaming or for game testing. Tom's Hardware compared the 7960X to the 1950X and found that it almost always offered superior game performance, as in this test of Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation.

Tom's was also interested in looking at valuation, and plotted processor cost vs. gaming frames per second (the usual metric of gaming performance), as shown below.

The Intel Core i7-7700K continues to stand out as the best gaming value. If a high-performance, workstation-class, processor is needed for other things, then the Core i9-7900X offers better gaming value than Threadripper 1950X.

Is there really a consumer market for 16 core processors?

Most of the consumer HEDT market is driven by PC gaming. In most PC gaming rigs, the graphics card is a bigger factor in performance than the CPU. With the best value going to lower core count processors such as the i7-7700K, gamers will not be particularly motivated to spend $1000 on a CPU, regardless of brand.

Threadripper and Skylake-X are oriented towards the workstation market, and while there's probably some gaming component in that market, it's mostly about getting work done. Except for those working from home, most consumers just don't need a 16 core CPU.

So the so-called Core Wars is mostly about bragging rights. With the Core i9-7980EX, Intel proves that it can build a processor with more cores than AMD. At $1999, no one is likely to care.

There may well be a HEDT “sweet spot” in the 6-8 core range, and that's where the Core Wars will really be fought. The successor to the 7700K, the Core i7-8700K, appears to be well-positioned to take on AMD. It offers 6 cores compared to 4 of the 7700K, at about the same price, $359. Processors that offer the best gaming performance are the true battleground for the consumer HEDT market, and the recently announced 8700K may well be the class leader in performance and value.

