Time To Buy U.S. Banks?

We like U.S. banks because of sustained economic growth, normalizing monetary policy and prospects for deregulation and increased payouts.

The Federal Reserve announced plans to start winding down its balance sheet in October, and kept a December rate increase on the table.

A key inflation gauge this week could confirm our view that U.S. inflation is set to rise toward the Fed's target of 2%.

U.S. banks have lagged the broader market and European peers year-to-date. We believe this trend has turned. We see the group up in the medium term on sustained economic growth, Fed normalization and prospects for deregulation and payouts.

Rate expectations and U.S. bank stock performance, 2015-2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg, September 2017.

Notes: Interest rate expectations are represented by the expected change in the federal funds rate in 12 months, calculated using the overnight index swap (OIS) curve based on the difference between the spot rate and the one-year forward, one-week maturity rate. The relative performance of U.S. banks is calculated by dividing the performance of the S&P Banks Index by that of the S&P 500 Index, rebased to 100 at the start of 2015. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

There's more to U.S. bank stock performance than interest rates, we believe. Higher rates tend to help banks' profitability, and correlate with better share price performance. But U.S. bank stocks (green line) shot up in late June even as the expected change in the federal funds rate (blue line) slumped, as shown in the chart. Why? An annual stress test had cleared the biggest U.S. banks, raising investor hopes for more stock buybacks and dividend payouts.

Of rates, regulation and payouts

We see three areas of support for U.S. banks: a gradually steepening yield curve, possible deregulation and increased payouts. The Fed's efforts to shrink its balance sheet and normalize rates is likely to cause the yield curve to steepen. We think investors are still underestimating the potential for rates to move up and the yield curve to steepen, both critical to banks' profitability. Our BlackRock GPS supports this view, signaling sustained above-trend growth and suggesting recent weakness in inflation will prove transitory. U.S. regional banks stand out as potential beneficiaries, as they tend to have a greater share of their business in traditional banking services such as loans and deposits than the larger competitors.

Another potential help: a looser regulatory grip from Washington. The key for deregulation to move forward will be the confirmation of the Fed's top banking regulator and his immediate guidance on priorities. Filling the vacancies in related government agencies will also be instrumental for deregulation to gain traction.

Analysts expect U.S. bank earnings to grow 12.8% in 2018. We see scope for this number to improve. Global banks as a group are trading at a bigger discount to the broader market than their 10-year average, with U.S. banks discounted by 24% compared to 5% for European banks. Eurozone banks wrestle with negative interest rates, making them less attractive than U.S. peers. We currently have little appetite for Japanese banks despite their appealing valuations given easy Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy.

To boot, banks largely passed a key Fed hurdle this June for returning capital to shareholders, setting the stage for buybacks and dividends. Our bottom line: We see opportunities in U.S. bank stocks in the medium term.

The Fed announced it would start unwinding its balance sheet in October and left a December rate increase on the table. Global government bond yields rose, and the U.S. dollar snapped back from weakness. Value and momentum shares strengthened.

In Japan the probability of a lower house snap election on Oct. 22 rose. The MSCI Japan Index hit its highest level since 2007. Angela Merkel won her fourth term as German Chancellor.

The September flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the eurozone came in better than expected, pointing to ongoing above-trend economic growth in the region. The U.S. flash services PMI missed expectations.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 0.1% 11.8% 14.9% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps 1.3% 7.9% 16.4% 1.2% Non-U.S. World 0.6% 21.7% 18.4% 3.0% Non-U.S. Developed 0.7% 20.0% 17.5% 3.2% Japan 1.0% 13.8% 11.1% 2.1% Emerging 0.0% 30.2% 22.4% 2.5% Asia ex-Japan 0.1% 33.1% 22.7% 2.4%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries -0.2% 2.5% -1.2% 2.2% U.S. TIPS -0.4% 2.1% 0.1% 2.3% U.S. Investment Grade 0.0% 5.1% 2.4% 3.2% U.S. High Yield 0.2% 6.7% 9.1% 5.5% U.S. Municipals -0.2% 5.0% 1.3% 2.1% Non-U.S. Developed -0.4% 10.0% -1.4% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds -0.4% 9.1% 4.5% 5.2%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 2.2% 0.1% 19.3% $56.86 Gold -1.7% 13.1% -3.0% $1,297 Copper -0.8% 16.6% 33.1% $6,457

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 0.1% 13.6% 6.6% 1.20 USD/Yen 1.0% -4.2% 11.1% 111.99 Pound/USD -0.7% 9.4% 3.3% 1.35

Source: Bloomberg. As of September 22, 2017

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

