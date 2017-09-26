What's Next For Merkel, Europe And The 'Super Cycle'?

These results should have little impact on Germany’s economy, which should continue performing well. A weaker euro, on the back of the outcome, could be positive for exporting companies.

Chancellor Merkel’s re-election provides the reassurance that many investors sought, but the rise of the nationalist right has weakened her hand and she faces the challenges of securing a coalition.

On the face of it, the 2017 election did not represent a sea-change in German politics: Germany's centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) parties again garnered the largest share of the vote, securing Chancellor Angela Merkel a fourth term. But this came against the backdrop of a fall in support for the CDU/CSU bloc, and the advances made by the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, weakening Mrs. Merkel's hand.

With millions of voters deserting the mainstream parties, support for Mrs. Merkel's conservatives slipped to around 33 per cent of the vote - their lowest showing since 1949. In all, more than 1 in 5 Germans voted for either far-right or far-left parties – reflecting the populist, anti-immigration trend seen elsewhere.

Germany’s equity markets opened slightly down following the election results, emulating a similar decline by the euro. Investors concerned about geopolitical turmoil had looked for reassurance that Germany’s pro-European Union leadership would remain in place. Attention will turn to the type of coalition that Mrs. Merkel is able to construct. This will, in part, determine the approach she is able to take on EU policy and other areas.

Coalition talks may take several months, as Mrs. Merkel faces the complexity of having coalition talks with two other parties. The new government is likely to coalesce around agreement on climate policies, push for digitization, improvement of the educational system and a clear immigration policy. Tax cuts are also on the agenda, but there’s no guarantee that agreement on any of these issues will come quickly.

Investment implications

Germany will continue to be governed by a pro-European, Merkel-led government, and the likelihood remains of a tight Berlin-Paris axis going forward.

The results won’t, however, entirely calm residual concerns about political risk in Europe, particularly as the region continues its election “super-cycle” (see below).

What’s next for Germany and Europe

Mrs. Merkel’s achievement in being re-elected as chancellor is not to be underestimated, and the scale of her drop in support was far from fatal. But even as she settles into a fourth term, thoughts will turn to the future. Germany will need a succession plan urgently, particularly against the backdrop of the advance of the nationalist right. In the immediate term, Mrs. Merkel will be under pressure to address issues such as immigration and security that have driven AfD support. Continued dissatisfaction among the electorate around these issues could easily lift the AfD vote further in future elections.

Furthermore, Europe’s continuing election “super cycle” may spell trouble for the euro and/or the EU: