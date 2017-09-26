Sentiment Speaks: Anthony Weiner 'Caused' Movement In The Metals On Monday

Recent price action

Two weeks ago, my update provided the support levels which should be held for the metals complex to continue higher in a powerful rally. Last week, the market broke those ideal supports, which places this market in a precarious position.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

As I was looking for a relief rally in the metals complex this week, I was pleasantly surprised by what we have seen. Moreover, there is no question in my mind what “caused” this rally.

You see, for those watching carefully today, you would know that the metals complex surged higher at 10:45AM Monday. In fact, GDX struck 23.35 around that time, and then surged the rest of the day to the 23.85 region.

So, like many of the analysts out there, I peeked over at the news wire to see what was hitting at that time, and, it then became abundantly clear what caused this surge. At exactly 10:45AM Monday, Anthony Weiner, the former U.S. congressman who engaged in an exchange of illicit messages with a teenager, was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

So, for those who trade and invest in this market based upon news hitting the wire, did you know that you should have gone long when Weiner was sentenced? And, if not, why not?

For those that believe news drives markets, you cannot deny the “correlation” between the strong rise in the market immediately after Weiner’s sentencing was announced. It is as clear as day that this is what “caused” today’s rally since the rally began exactly when the announcement was made. I mean, isn’t it as simple as correlating the news of the moment to the movement in the market to determine the “cause” of the market movement? And, if so, this one should be as clear as day to all those trading the market today.

So, feel free to post comments about any other sentencing you see coming down the pike, as I really want to watch for them hitting the wire so I know how to trade the metals into the future.

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

Unfortunately, the depth of the pullback in the GDX has caused me to become concerned with the complex. While GLD and silver can still be looked at bullishly, the overlapping pattern in the GDX has now increased the probability that the GDX can fall back down towards the 17 region by year end. I know this is not what metals bulls want to hear, but I have to abide by what the patterns are telling me. And, at this time, they are telling me I have to become more cautious as long as we remain below 28 in the GDX.

Ideally, I would still want to see the market rally up towards the 26.50-28 region before we begin to drop later this year. But, if we break the 22 region before we are able to climb towards the higher target, it opens the door to a potential slide earlier than I ideally want to see. Moreover, it would take a strong break out through 28 to take this potential off the table, but I really do not see a highly reliable pattern at this time to suggest that can happen with a high degree of probability.

Lastly, should this decline take shape on the GDX, it opens the door to silver making a low that is below the one struck in 2016.

So, the action seen recently has set up a potential trap door in the complex, which may open before the end of the year. One may want to consider protecting their profits/portfolio as we move into the last quarter of the year. And, as always, I am going to be watching these charts VERY closely in the coming weeks because of the uncertainty the recent drop in GDX has caused for me. Long term, I remain bullish, but I am seeking the point at which I can get aggressive to the long side.

