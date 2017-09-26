Quick View: German Election

By Simon Ward and Tim Stevenson

The German election on September 24 saw Chancellor Angela Merkel win her fourth term as leader of Europe's economic powerhouse. Our experts discuss what the election result means, both for Germany and the wider European Union.

Market Implications of the German Election Result

Simon Ward, Chief Economist

The German election results have dashed French President Emmanuel Macron's hopes of a strengthened Franco-German alliance driving further European Union/eurozone integration. A weakened Angela Merkel must now enter probably tortuous negotiations with the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens. Any deal is expected to require Merkel to cede her ally Wolfgang Schäuble's position as finance minister to the FDP, which opposes deeper burden sharing and is in favor of mechanisms to allow sovereign default and European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) exit. There is a risk of no deal and new elections. The rightward shift in German politics will make it much more difficult for European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to extend effective monetary financing to fiscally weak countries via quantitative easing, refinancing operations or other programs, should funding markets close again. The rallies in the euro and peripheral equities and bonds following Macron's victory in May are now vulnerable to reversal.

Merkel seeks New Allies for her Fourth Term

Tim Stevenson, European Equities Portfolio Manager

The election in Germany produced a result that was broadly in line with expectations. Chancellor Angela Merkel will now try to form a coalition, probably with the FDP and Greens, but from a much weaker position as the protest vote against Europe's incumbent political leaders continues. Merkel's former coalition partners, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), also fared badly and have said that they do not intend to be part of the next coalition.

This may be quite unsettling in the short term as headlines fill with drama about what kind of coalition Merkel may manage to form. It is, however, unlikely to change the broadly consensual nature of German politics. In Germany, politicians of whatever hue have done their best to run the economy in a way that preserves jobs and improves the well-being of people, rather than pandering to diverse factions within their own party or those individuals more interested in the electoral timetable. Domestic issues faced in Germany, such as immigration, demographics and economic growth, are given a higher priority than those issues favored by the right- or left-wing press. In addition to this, in common with all members of the single currency bloc, the scope to pursue radically different economic policies are limited.

Question marks remain over some crucial issues that Europe's leaders will need to face. While France's President Emmanuel Macron needs German support to revitalize Europe's economies, some of Merkel's coalition partners may be reluctant to see Germany "prop up" those countries that refuse to follow more sustainable economic policies over the long term. UK Prime Minister Theresa May's speech in Florence spelled out all the advantages of being within the EU, but then veered away to try to explain why the UK does not want to be part of it - namely, abiding by a set of rules that have not been agreed by UK politicians or which are not in line with what the UK desires. The challenge that Merkel now faces is to find a coalition partner, or partners, that will enable Germany to continue to more than pull its weight in the EU, but without fueling the growing protectionist forces, both internally and externally, who would rather see countries pull up their drawbridges and protect the status quo.

Ultimately, if it all comes down to preserving and improving economic wealth, reducing unemployment, investing in infrastructure improvements and living within its means, Germany will favor a quiet consensus. As Chancellor Merkel acknowledged in her news conference, the result means that the task ahead is more difficult. But rather than run away from the challenge, she is more likely to form a consensus to address the issues.

