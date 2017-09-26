Where Does Brexit Stand Today?

Here is the Financial Times:

Theresa May has been applauded by Brussels for her "constructive spirit" after she set out plans to keep Britain in the EU in all but name until 2021, five years after the country voted to leave the bloc. In a conciliatory speech in Florence, Mrs May also said Britain would pay €20bn into the EU budget after Brexit and signalled the contribution was only a downpayment on what could be a considerably larger exit bill. Although Britain will formally leave the EU in March 2019, under Mrs May's model it would still be covered by all EU rules, European court judgments, the free movement of EU workers and budgetary contributions to Brussels until the transition ends. . . . The speech delighted business leaders who believe Mrs May's plan for a transition period of "around two years" after Brexit in March 2019 will avoid a cliff-edge and was welcomed by Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator.

Here are some comments:

1. By now it should be clear why I distinguished between the economic effects of "Brexit uncertainty" and the economic effects of Brexit itself. We now know that Brexit uncertainty had no noticeable impact on UK real GDP growth (which was about the same in the 12 months after Brexit as during the 12 months before.) I still believe that Brexit itself will lead to somewhat slower growth, as do the currency markets. But the delay in Brexit has allowed a partially recovery in the pound, which has bounced back to $1.35, after dropping from $1.46 to $1.23 after the vote (and subsequent "Brexit means Brexit" rhetoric.)

2. I think it's very unlikely that the UK will (de facto) leave the EU in March 2021 (if ever). May is rumored to have favored an even longer delay, but worried about a leadership challenge from Boris Johnson. Notice she said "around two years", which could mean three years. Britain really doesn't want to leave; that's obvious.

3. And by 2021 or 2022, who knows what the political situation will look like in the UK? What if the Tories need support from the Liberal Dems after the next election? Would the LDs demand further delays? What if Labour wins? Every year that goes by, more older Brexit voters die off and more younger Brits who are comfortable with a cosmopolitan UK enter the voting rolls. Like gay rights and pot legalization, globalization has massive momentum in the long run, as there are truly vast differences between the views of the young and the old.

PS. So the Tories promised to do Brexit, but obviously don't actually want to do so. In the US, the GOP has promised to get rid of Obamacare. When will that happen? When it comes to health care policy, is history on the side of the GOP? And I'd say something similar about the Tories. In 2040, the UK will be more tightly integrated into Europe than in 2010, even if they are not formally in the EU. Bryan Caplan may lose his Brexit bet, but only on a technicality.