Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/22/17: INBK, GFN, CJ, GPMT, KFS

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/22/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now past seasonal highs and are beginning their usual wane into the end of September. Small and mid-sized banks, biotechs, and infrastructure-related stocks remain well represented in our universe of active "Significantly Bullish" Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • First Internet Banc (INBK), and;
  • General Finance (GFN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Kingsway Finl (KFS);
  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT), and;
  • C & J Energy Services (CJ).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Smtc (SMTX);
  • Hopfed Bancorp (HFBC);
  • Chiasma (CHMA);
  • Hennessy Advisors (HNNA);
  • Selecta Biosciences (SELB);
  • Primoris Services (PRIM);
  • Nexstar Media (NXST);
  • Nvidia (NVDA);
  • McKesson (MCK);
  • CBS (CBS), and;
  • Alnylam Pharm (ALNY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Suncoke Energy (SXCP), and;
  • Halcon Resources (HK).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Two Harbors Investment

BO

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

GPMT

AB

$577,627

2

Red Oak Partners

BO

Smtc

SMTX

B

$161,146

3

Becker David B

CB,CEO,DIR

First Internet Banc

INBK

B

$150,100

4

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

Suncoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$135,155

5

Hennessy Brian A

DIR

Hennessy Advisors

HNNA

B

$77,191

6

Smith Clay

DIR

Hopfed Bancorp

HFBC

B

$63,900

7

Williams Jerry L

DIR

First Internet Banc

INBK

B

$63,105

8

Valenta Ronald

CEO,DIR,BO

General Finance

GFN

B

$60,520

9

Minick Scott

DIR

Chiasma

CHMA

B

$59,259

10

Stilwell Joseph

DIR,BO

Kingsway Finl

KFS

B

$43,695

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Hammergren John H

CB,CEO,DIR

McKesson

MCK

AS

$18,772,500

2

Jones Harvey C

DIR

Nvidia

NVDA

S

$18,565,420

3

Stevens Mark A

DIR

Nvidia

NVDA

S

$15,024,951

4

Moonves Leslie

CB,CEO,DIR

CBS

CBS

AS

$9,683,337

5

Greene Barry E

PR

Alnylam Pharm

ALNY

AS

$7,681,500

6

Pratt Brian

DIR,BO

Primoris Services

PRIM

S

$6,427,123

7

Solus Alt Asset

BO

C & J Energy Services

CJ

S

$5,115,353

8

Muse John R

DIR

Nexstar Media

NXST

AS

$4,944,003

9

Franklin Res

BO

Halcon Resources

HK

S

$3,322,585

10

Nashat Amir

DIR

Selecta Biosciences

SELB

S

$2,930,215

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

