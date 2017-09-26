Dogs Are Great But Don't Buy This ETN

However, investing in the ELEMENTS DJ High Yield Select 10 ETN is the wrong way to implement this.

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory a month ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

Heard of the "Dogs of the Dow" strategy? It's one of the simplest and most elegant investment strategies: at the end of each year, invest equally in the 10 Dow stocks (out of 30) that have the highest dividend yield. That's it!

Just 10 trades a year, and you have a very good chance of beating the market. As data from Dogs of the Dow shows, the "Dogs" strategy has beaten the Dow Jones index over 1, 3, 5, 10 and since-2000 time frames. This is made even the more impressive when you consider that the Dogs of the Dow strategy was popularized by Michael B. O'Higgins in 1991!



Investment 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Since 2000 Dogs of the Dow 20.10% 11.20% 15.70% 9.50% 8.60% Dow Jones Industrials 16.50% 8.90% 13.30% 8.90% 6.90% S&P 500 12.00% 9.00% 15.10% 8.80% 6.20%

(Source: Dogs of the Dow, Stanford Chemist)



Why does the "Dogs" strategy work? At its core, the Dogs strategy is simply a (some would say poor man's) value strategy, and value is one of the most well-known and academically-validated "factors" for stock market outperformance. Therefore, by choosing the highest-yielding Dow stocks each year, you're also usually choosing the cheapest stocks from the basket.

Of course, no single investment strategy works all the time. In 2012, the Dogs strategy underperformed the Dow by 0.3% (percentage points). This was followed by a four-year streak of outperformances of 5.2%, 0.8%, 2.4% and 3.6% in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. Unfortunately, 2017 looks to break the winning streak with a YTD underperformance of 5.6% for the Dogs vs. the Dow. The current "pack" consists of Verizon (VZ), Pfizer (PFE), Chevron (CVX), Boeing (BA), Cisco (CSCO), Coca-Cola (KO), International Business Machines (IBM), ExxonMobile (XOM), Caterpillar (CAT) and Merck (MRK).

There's only one pure "Dogs of the Dow" exchange-traded product on the market, Deutsch Bank's ELEMENTS DJ High Yield Select 10 ETN (DOD). This ETN tracks the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index, i.e. the "Dogs of the Dow" index.

Basic details about the fund are listed in the table below.



Fund DOD Yield [ttm] 0.00% Expense ratio 0.75% Inception Nov. 2007 AUM $40m Avg. Volume 13k Morningstar rating n/a No. holdings n/a Annual turnover n/a

(Source: Morningstar)

Note that this is a total return fund, meaning that any dividends you would have received are automatically reinvested into the principal. Hence it does not pay any yield.

Dogs are great, but don't buy this ETN. Here's why:

Expense ratio too high

The expense ratio of 0.75% is unjustifiably high for a fund that only holds 10 stocks and reconstitutes once a year. At $4.95 per trade at most retail brokers, the maximum in commissions you'll pay for this strategy is $4.95 x 20 = $99 per year (10 buys and 10 sells). Therefore anything larger than a $13,200 investment means that you're better off executing the "Dogs of the Dow" strategy yourself if you have 30 minutes of time to spare each year.



A broken product with poor sponsor support



The more important reason to avoid DOD is that it is actually a "broken product" with poor sponsor support.



Deutsche Bank AG announced on November 25, 2015 that, effective January 1, 2016, it will suspend any further issuances of the "ELEMENTS SM —"Dogs of the Dow" Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index SM due November 14, 2022" Exchange Traded Notes. The holders’ option to require Deutsche Bank AG to repurchase the 2016 Suspended Securities will not be affected by this suspension. However, Deutsche Bank AG will not be making additional issuances of these 2016 Suspended Securities to the market effective January 1, 2016.

This means that when buyers overwhelm sellers on DOD, Deutsche Bank will no longer issue additional shares to satiate the demand. The consequence of this is that the price of the ETN can easily rise above the NAV (technically the "indicative value" or IV as the note doesn't actually hold any assets) during such episodes, as can be seen from the chart below. There were a least two instances in the past two years where the price of the ETN rose to a 40-50% premium over the NAV.



(Source: Reuters)



Note that the major price/NAV discrepancies all occurred after Jan. 2016, when the issuance of new shares was halted.

The price/NAV discrepancy in DOD was also noted by Seeking Alpha author David I. Templeton in an article last year, but as that article had no comments, I guess most of you were not aware of that piece. Also, critically David did not mention the fact that Deutsch Bank had suspended new issuances of DOD, which in my opinion was the primary reason that enabled price/NAV dislocations to occur.



Cambridge Income Laboratory members only

Here we provide practical implications for DOD and the ETRACS ETNs for investors.



Cambridge Income Laboratory

If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund [CEF] and exchange-traded fund [ETF] portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas.

To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research", join us by clicking on the following link: Cambridge Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.