Traders May Be Front Running Earnings Expectations

Despite robust GDP growth, central bankers are puzzled by the lack of inflation. The Fed's favorite inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index, is now running at a 1.4% annual pace, down from 2.2% in February. After the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that the recent slowdown in U.S. inflation is "a mystery," but as long as the PCE remains well below the Fed's 2% target, there will be no hurry to raise key interest rates.

Also at the FOMC meeting, the Fed confirmed the widespread expectation that they will start shrinking their $4.5 trillion balance sheet in October by selling $10 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities. Frankly, I think the credit markets can handle this selling pressure and I commend the Fed for starting to shrink its massive balance sheet that had grown over five-fold since the 2008 financial crisis.

Earnings reporting season doesn't kick off until mid-October, but Bloomberg had an excellent article last week entitled, U.S. Stocks Are Front Running Third Earnings Beats, in which they quote Morgan Stanley analysts, who think the S&P 500 Index could rise to 2,550 to 2,575 ahead of the reporting season, after which there could be a consolidation phase before the S&P 500 reaches their year-end target of 2,700.

The reasoning behind this forecast is that Morgan Stanley basically believes that the S&P 500 this year has gotten "in front" of previous quarterly earnings beats, and that this third-quarter reporting season is already showing signs of rises in stocks expected to beat the analysts' consensus third-quarter estimates.

The last week of September is also what many analysts call "third-quarter window dressing season," when it is normal for funds to buy recent winners in order to show off these positions in their quarterly reports.

Some of the bears have been warning that buy-back activity plunged 25% in the second quarter, but a closer look at the facts shows that the drop seems to be mostly due to the fact that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) only bought back $7.1 billion in the second quarter, down from $10.2 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Some other big multinational companies have also curtailed their stock buy-back activity but part of this cutback is due to a strong U.S. dollar curtailing stock buy-back activity for some large multinational companies.

Speaking of Apple, many semiconductor stocks were hit with profit-taking on Wednesday due to a poor review of the Apple Watch Series 3 in The Wall Street Journal. Essentially, when the new iWatch switches from a wi-fi network to a cellular network, it often disconnects. Ironically, that happens on the iPhone as well, causing many "dropped calls," since many major cellular providers, like AT&T (NYSE:T), prefer to use wi-fi networks in addition to LTE and 4G cellular networks. This was a gross overreaction, in my opinion, making many Apple suppliers and semiconductor stocks great buys. I should add that if the new iWatch has any problem, it is the same as the old iWatch - a short battery life, since the iWatch has to be charged almost every day and a half. For instance, I wear a FitBit Blaze watch and its battery lasts for well over five days, so the iWatch has to fix its battery problem to become more acceptable to more users.

Chinese Bank Credit Downgraded

Since I recommended many "hot" Chinese ADR stocks that are expected to be added to the MSCI indices in 2018, I thought that I should mention the potential impact of S&P downgrading the Chinese government's credit rating last week to A+, down from AA-. The real impact of this credit downgrade is limited to three major Chinese banks, which also had their credit ratings downgraded. Specifically, S&P said, "China's prolonged period of strong credit growth has increased its economic and financial risks," and then added that "Although this credit growth had contributed to strong real gross domestic product growth and higher asset prices, we believe it has also diminished financial stability to some extent."

The bottom line is that since we are not recommending Chinese banks, we should not worry about the Chinese credit downgrade. I should also add that the Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD) forecasted that Global GDP growth is now estimated at a 3.5% annual pace in 2017, the fastest growth since 2011, due partially to continued strong GDP growth throughout Asia.

