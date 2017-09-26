A Dive Into The Monetary Unknown

Last week brought some clarity as to the beginning of the end of the greatest monetarist experiment in history, otherwise known as the Federal Reserve's multi-legged quantitative easing (QE) program.

In addition to maintaining the fed funds rate at 1.25%, the Fed directed the managers of the System Open Market Account to reinvest all maturities of Treasury securities above $6 billion and all maturities of mortgage-backed securities above $4 billion. In plain English that's $10 billion worth (0.2%) of securities from the Fed's $4.5 trillion balance sheet that will be allowed to mature and won't get reinvested.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

This $10 billion monthly amount of securities allowed to run off is forecasted to slowly grow every month. It could theoretically grow to $50 billion or more per month, even though one could imagine this process being closely monitored so that there are no unintended consequences - like a spike in long-term interest rates. The Fed has been extra careful this time due to the "Taper Tantrum" experience when then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke created quite a spike in Treasury yields in May 2013.

In less than a decade, the national debt grew from $10 trillion to $20 trillion and the Fed's balance sheet grew from a tad over $800 billion to $4.5 trillion. As they say in the central banking business these days: a trillion here, a trillion there and pretty soon we are talking about real money, right?

On a related note, the U.S. government is estimated to collect $3.21 trillion in tax revenues and spend a total of $3.65 trillion in its 2017 budget, resulting in a deficit of $443 billion in the first year of the new Trump administration. So even though tax receipts are at an all-time high and we are in the third longest economic expansion in the past 240 years, we are still running huge deficits. The only conclusion one can make is that spending is out of control. The Obama administration felt it needed to keep deficit spending high in order to help the economy after the worst recession since the 1930s, but what about Mr. Trump?

The level of the federal deficit is relevant to investors, since the first details of the Trump tax plan were unveiled last week to coincide with the start of the Fed's balance sheet unwinding. Since a tax overhaul is likely to affect the level of federal tax receipts, one could safely conclude that the likelihood of the Trump tax plan affecting the level of federal deficit is high. The first details reported in the press indicate $1.5 trillion worth of tax cuts over 10 years to be offset by $1 trillion in new government revenue due to increased economic growth. The corporate tax rate is also expected to be reduced to around 20%.

Personally, I think nobody really knows how much federal tax receipts will go up because of this coming tax cut. Second, we are eight years and 3 months into the present economic expansion. There have been only two longer economic expansions - one was nine years long in the 1960s and the longest is 10 years, from March 1991 till March 2001. If this tax plan is passed, there may be a boost to the economy, which may give Mr. Trump a chance to beat the all-time record of economic expansions. I would not put it past Republican leaders to make the political calculation to pass the tax overhaul in the February-March 2018 period so that the desired economic effect could give them a helping hand in the 2018 elections.

Still, with the Federal Reserve letting bonds retire in ever higher numbers, possibly reaching a $50 billion monthly rate in 2018, we will have what is in effect Federal Reserve tightening in an election year plus an initially-expanding federal deficit in the early days of the tax cut (if it passes). This combination of rising deficits coupled with Fed tightening could backfire in 2018 as it could produce an interest rate spike.

One of my finance professors in graduate school used to say that the Fed Chair holds the most powerful unelected position in the U.S. Government. It is even possible that the Fed Chair holds more power than the President for the ability to push around the economy and influence elections and global markets.

Multi-Speed Central Banks

With the Fed letting bonds run off its balance sheet, the Bank of Japan is pressing full speed ahead with their QE program and so is the European Central Bank (although they are likely to taper in 2018). This puts us into an interesting situation where major global central banks are moving in opposite directions.

Out of this collision of central bank policies we are likely to get a stronger dollar and we very well may get a stronger yen too, particularly of the Fed's balance sheet unwind helps create turbulence in global markets. Coupled with the North Korean standoff that has escalated with increasingly-hostile rhetoric, the likelihood is that volatility in financial markets will rise and perhaps even rise exponentially.

I guess we'll find out in 2018.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.