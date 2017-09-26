Facebook And Russia

Introduction

Investors have begun to worry about possible costly regulations now that there are preliminary hard figures on Russia’s attempt to influence the US election process in 2016. First, let me state that the following figures may continue to inflate as Facebook (FB) has revealed that it will continue to investigate Russian groups as well as former Soviet countries.



So far

Facebook has revealed that it sold over $100k in ads to Russian companies and fake Russian accounts. Before I move on, let me just state the obvious and say that this is an insignificant amount. Both in terms of attempting to influence the election and in terms of added value to Facebook.



Also, the low monetary value involved goes a long way in undermining the argument that Russia’s Facebook campaigns have had any actual success in undermining the election. After all, those running for office were spending many multiples of that on Facebook ads alone. I find it hard to digest that $100k in ads will buy you the president of the United States.

Of course, this is part of a broader investigation aimed at assessing the weight of Russia’s role in the US election. For example, the biggest argument that Russia may have indeed influenced the American electorate comes from Russian hackers leaking Hillary Clinton’s e-mails.



Personally, I do believe that those e-mails did play at least somewhat of a role in Hillary losing to Donald Trump as private speeches to banks also got leaked. In one of those speeches, Hillary Clinton argued that one must have both a public and private opinion. Clearly, this didn’t instill confidence in the voter and fueled Donald Trump’s “Crooked” Hillary rhetoric.



Introduction of regulatory risk

Moving on, it would appear to me that lawmakers do, in fact, believe that these ads played a role. So strongly, in fact, that it has become a bipartisan issue. Just last week, two senators, Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), announced the legislative will to establish the National Commission on Cybersecurity of U.S. Election Systems.



The aim is to identify and document “any harm or attempted harm” as well as reviewing foreign cybersecurity in foreign nations. Senator Gillibrand added:



“We need a public accounting of how [the Russians] were able to do it so effectively, and how we can protect our country when Russia or any other nation tries to attack us again. [..] The clock is ticking before our next election, and these questions are urgent.”



The question is whether this will impair Facebook's ability to make money from ads. If the new committee’s findings give birth to tighter regulations with regards to foreign accounts running ads, this might indeed prove to be a nuisance for Facebook’s revenue.



Regulatory risk not very significant

However, I firmly believe that any such legislation is a far way off. Furthermore, I believe that Facebook will closely be watching the developments as well as try to advise on potential legislation. If the legislation turns out to be precise enough, Facebook and its shareholders have nothing to fear. After all, it would have only missed out on $100k in revenue. To put this in perspective, it takes Facebook about two minutes to generate $100k in revenue. The biggest risk is, therefore, the opposite, meaning that the approved legislation is too broad and impacts foreign companies doing business in the US or seeking US consumers.



This would stand a chance of impacting Facebook’s revenues as more than half of its sales come from outside of the US. I believe that Facebook will continue to be involved now that so much is at stake. I believe that a big part of why Facebook is continuing its investigation and is willing to hand over anything it finds, is that it wants to keep close to the action and potentially advice lawmakers.

This is obviously much easier to do if you’ve been cooperative.



In conclusion

I would clarify that the biggest risk spelled out earlier is not necessarily a high probability event. A law that would severely impact Facebook’s revenues is highly unlikely as only a fraction of Facebook’s revenues can be attributed to bad actors. Furthermore, Facebook itself is attempting to spot and delete so-called fake news.



Any legislation that would arise, would probably center on the election season in the first place as the goal is to prevent the election from being influenced. In short, while there may currently be a lot of commotion and speculation, I do not expect any outcome to be materially adverse with regards to Facebook and its revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.