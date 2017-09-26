Why Is GM Outperforming Ford?

I offer three reasons in this article why traditional valuation metrics may have failed to predict this outcome.

Traditional valuation indicators say it should have been the other way around.

General Motors has continued to outperform Ford by more nearly 50% in the last year.

Despite its recent announcement of factory layoffs, General Motors (GM) has continued to outperform Ford (F), representing a stark divergence starting in mid-2016:

GM data by YCharts

Traditional Indicators Do Not Corroborate

Investors who may be closely watching the traditional metrics of company valuations may be surprised by the nearly 50% stock price divergence. For instance, during the period presented in the above graph, Ford has consistently shown superior gross margins than its primary competitor:

Furthermore, for investors that invest based in part on dividend yields, Ford offers a significantly higher dividend yield, and the gap between the two companies' dividend yields has widened as the stock prices moved in opposite directions in the last year:

Finally, Ford has grown its revenue more than GM in the last five years:

Oh, and let's not forget the fact that, in the midst of the Great Recession, Ford did not wipe out its shareholders by declaring bankruptcy, wheres General Motors did.

Investors Are Not Showing Much Love For Ford

Not only does Ford have the lowest institutional investor ownership percentage among the three companies presented in the following graph, but in the year-to-date period, institutional investors have slightly reduced their positions in Ford, whereas they have increased their positions in Tesla (TSLA) and held onto their positions in General Motors:

Even Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) has opted to take a position in General Motors rather than Ford. As of June 30, the latest date as of which institutional ownership data is available, Berkshire Hathaway owned 60 million shares of General Motors, or $2.4 billion, representing a 20% increase from the previous quarter-end. In other words, Berkshire Hathaway continued to buy shares in General Motors, even after the emergence of the stark price divergence between the two companies!

Such news can be important, because after a well-known investor has had a good run with a previous investment, many retail investors follow them into their "latest pick." An example of this is after Carl Icahn realized out-of-this-world returns with Netflix (NFLX), many retail investors followed him into Apple (AAPL).

So, what gives?

What Ford's ousted CEO Mark Fields failed to see, and some Ford investors continue to fail to see, is that traditional valuation metrics do not always apply.

"Past performance is not an indicator of future performance," is a phrase that many investors often come across in fine print, but almost always ignore. Well... do so at your own peril.

Bill Ford, Ford's chairman and great grandson of the company's founder, finally declared earlier this year:

This is a time of unprecedented change. If you look at the technology coming into our industry, the competitors coming into our industry...we really need transformational leadership.

The Future Is All-Electric And Fully Autonomous

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, recently predicted that more than half of the new car sales in the U.S. will be all-electric and fully autonomous in 10 years. Given that I expect significantly higher oil prices in the foreseeable future, I expect Musk's prediction to prove conservative.

I keep close tabs on both global oil demand growth factors and supply dynamics by country. If you'd like to cruise through my nearly two dozen articles on the topic, please visit my author page for a comprehensive list, but I specifically recommend: (1) Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, (2) Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down, and (3) Significant Oil Demand Revisions, all of which are recent and provide investors with a solid discussion of my oil price expectations. Specifically, I expect WTI and Brent crude oil prices to reach $70 and $72 per barrel by year-end, as the oil glut continues to decline.

I explained the simple math behind the relationship between oil prices and the market size for all-electric vehicles in my recent article, Tesla Is Sleeping At The Wheel, so I won't rehash it here. Needless to say, but I will say it anyway, higher oil prices translate to more demand for Tesla, less demand for combustion engine vehicles, and significantly less demand for lower efficiency light trucks.

Guess who has nearly half of its profits tied to the fuel inefficient F-150?

Not Tesla. Not General Motors.

Bottom Line

It's impossible to conclusively identify why General Motors has significantly outperformed Ford in the stock market, despite the latter's outperformance in key traditional value metrics.

In this article, however, I provided three possible reasons, all of which likely played a role:

Institutional investors were quicker to come around to the fact that the future is vastly different from the past than Ford's ousted leadership; Investors have followed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway into General Motors, despite the fact that Warren Buffett was not the one who made the decision to buy a stake in General Motors; Oil prices, which bottomed in February of 2016 and since have increased by more than 60%, have disproportionately affected Ford's stock price given the company's heavy reliance on profits from the F-Series.

I expect oil prices to move higher, which is one of the reasons why my money is on Tesla. Place your bets accordingly.

Follow For Free Articles



As my followers know, I prefer long-term strategic and competitive analyses, along with more than two dozen fundamental factors. If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line including years 2019 and beyond, and timely price target alerts, sign up for Tesla Forum. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.